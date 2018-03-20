Child Abuse Imagery Found Within Bitcoin's Blockchain (theguardian.com) 73
German researchers have discovered unknown persons are using bitcoin's blockchain to store and link to child abuse imagery, potentially putting the cryptocurrency in jeopardy. From a report: The blockchain is the open-source, distributed ledger that records every bitcoin transaction, but can also store small bits of non-financial data. This data is typically notes about the trade of bitcoin, recording what it was for or other metadata. But it can also be used to store links and files. Researchers from the RWTH Aachen University, Germany found that around 1,600 files were currently stored in bitcoin's blockchain. Of the files least eight were of sexual content, including one thought to be an image of child abuse and two that contain 274 links to child abuse content, 142 of which link to dark web services. "Our analysis shows that certain content, eg, illegal pornography, can render the mere possession of a blockchain illegal," the researchers wrote. "Although court rulings do not yet exist, legislative texts from countries such as Germany, the UK, or the USA suggest that illegal content such as [child abuse imagery] can make the blockchain illegal to possess for all users. This especially endangers the multi-billion dollar markets powering cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin."
IDGAF what the "original intent" of networks and The Internet in general was, it has since the beginning been used by criminals for criminal activities, and this is just one more example of that. So-called "The Internet" should be outlawed. By all means use network technology for legitimate, legal purposes, but The Internet clearly and objectively needs to go.
just widening his extreme claim, to show how bad it was in the first place.
The Internet in general was, it has since the beginning been used by criminals for criminal activities, and this is just one more example of that. So-called "The Internet" should be outlawed.
s/The Internet/Guns
s/The Internet/telephones
s/The Internet/cars
s/The Internet/money
Need I go on?
If it's criminal when I think that it's nobody's business what my business is, then I'm gladly a criminal. If you have already created a prison for my mind, you can as well lock up my body.
You* can dream about sexually abusing children all you want - nobody is disputing that. You can even scribble pictures of whatever you like in that regard - the rest of the planet generally has no legitimate reason to care (unless you're being evaluated as a potential babysitter, youth leader/coach, or suchlike). It's your brain; do whatever you want with it. As long as you're not harming anyone else in the process (or actively supporting such harm to others), do whatever you want in the privacy of your own
Just because this time the usual thinkofthechildren-killer argument struck again (apparently terrorists don't just cut it anymore) doesn't make it any better. Freedom is or is not.
We have the option to decide between liberty and controlled environment. At least now we still have that choice. Freedom entails also that some will abuse this freedom, and the more freedom we want to enjoy, the harder it will be to find those that abuse it. It is easy to catch perpetrators of any kind in a police state. No doubt
EVERYTHING can and always will be used by CRIMINALS.
Outlaw everything to save our children!
Cars always will be used by CRIMINALS (Score:2)
Wow (Score:2)
So -- someone is going to declare that hundreds of millions of people world wide woke up this morning and are suddenly prosecute-able criminals and have been ever since that content was added to the blockchain? That should interesting to see how they work that out.
The average American already commits 3 felonies per day (http://thecrux.com/the-more-corrupt-the-state-the-more-numerous-the-laws/), so what's one more?
I don't own any bitcoins so please correct me
If you don't want to be double-spent on, you have to possess the entire blockchain. Otherwise you might find your precious coins not usable.
I'd like to see the US government try and prosecute some folks... then maybe society will finally realize that the whole "crime without intent" thing is bullshit, and we can go back to having an at least half-assed functioning due process.
Or the government will succeed and we'll all be totally fucked
Probably nothing to worry about (Score:3)
Does possession of a blockchain count as "possession of every possible image that could be derived from it"?
Probably not. To get the "file" or "image data" you need the Blockchain PLUS some 3rd party tool, which is not part of the core implementation of the BTC protocol.
If you've never used the tool, then there is no way you could produce the image.
you need the Blockchain PLUS some 3rd party tool
Like a web browser? Now who would have one of those?
Think of the children! (Score:3)
Ban Cryptocurrency!
I guess some academic nobody needed attention.
Well, he did get his 5 minutes.
Best. Prank. Ever. (Score:5, Funny)
Of course there are perverts out there that would do this sort of thing, but one of my first thoughts was : Maybe it was someone in the banking industry trying to discredit a competitor. And I'm not even a bitcoin fanboy!
I don't think banks are the ones with the most to gain by manipulating the price of bitcoin right now.
This is one of the best long-con trolls that I think I have ever heard of. I wish I could claim responsibility for this masterpiece, and I don't even hate Bitcoin!
It would be interesting to know how far back in the blockchain it goes. Was it added in before bitcoin blew up? If so, then it sounds like someone was hoping they found a new way to disseminate or sell/buy CP. IF it's more recent, then it possibly could be an attempt to discredit bitcoin or, as you say, a troll from an anti-bitcoin person.
now the feds can pull the CP line on any bitcoin u (Score:5, Insightful)
now the feds can pull the CP line on any bitcoin user and force them into any plea deal that is good for the FEDS.
Bedobear coin ICO (Score:4, Funny)
Wikileaks? (Score:3)
Surprised they wouldn't have considered this (Score:4, Insightful)
For a moment a few years ago I was interested in some kind of crypto messaging system loosely based on the concept of BitTorrent (I forget the name, like BitMessage or something) but your PC, acting as a node, basically got a copy of every message, encrypted, and your client could only decrypt the messages that were encrypted with your public key, so you could only read your mail. So far so good... if your PC had a copy of a message with illegal material in it, you'd have plausible deniability - there's no way you could read it without the recipient's key so no (sane) court would convict you for possession.
The problem is the system also supported broadcast messages. So I could write a message encrypted with my private key, and everyone who had my public key could decrypt it. It offers a way of authenticating that a certain person sent a message. The problem is, now I've potentially got illegal content on my PC and since the key to decrypt it is public, I can no longer claim I can't read it. Any forensic group could grab my PC and "prove" that it had illegal content on it very easily. In fact, it allows someone to plant easily provable illegal content on everyone's PC. Bad idea.
I brought up this issue, but nobody on the forums took it seriously. I gave up on the whole idea after that. Seems to me the idea of allowing random text into the blockchain is an obviously bad idea. I didn't even realize that was possible.
This is the problem with blockchain (Score:2)
There still needs to be a method for correcting or removing data.
Just. No.
The whole system is based on the fact that you can't do that.
Sure, it's transparent and immutable, but once data is added -- correct or not -- it's there permanently. There still needs to be a method for correcting or removing data.
This goes against the whole idea of having a decentralized universally-verifiable trustless ledger.
Even if Bitcoin did not provide any way for future extensibility or to add extra data to a transaction: You could embed arbitrary databits using Vanity addresses, SegWit transactions, and some of the integer fields --- or even use c
Isn't this traceable? (Score:2)
Shouldn't it be fairly simple to determine when this was added to the blockchain? My assumption was this was injected early on, when single systems still had a decent chance to write a block. If we know when it was injected, we should know the wallet to which coins were issued to, then there's a decent probability this could be traced back to the individual running the system, who may (or may not) be responsible.
It doesn't matter if you find who did it, the--likely intentional--damage is done. This is was likely done to manipulate the value of bitcoin by demonstrating a very real problem with the technology. If you really want to find out who injected some of this content, look into why the university performed this research. Maybe somebody tipped them off.
Computing power (Score:2)
The Blockchain is a 152 Gigabyte file.
While anyone could technically download it --- automatically extracting data from it would be quite a chore.
Well this is scary (Score:2)
This needs to be nipped in the bud fast, but I'm not sure how. Once the feds come down it'll be too late. The time to self regulate is before then.
You are also guilty for /dev/random (Score:2)
If you pipe
/dev/random long enough, some pedo picture or more likely, link will appear to be passing by.