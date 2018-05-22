Amazon Is Banning People For Making Too Many Returns (businessinsider.com) 57
Amazon -- which for years has maintained the standard for free returns online -- might now ban users for making too many returns. From a report:The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday documented complaints that the e-commerce giant had barred customers who had returned items. Amazon apparently failed to alert the customers that they had returned too many items before the bans. The Journal spoke with two people and cited dozens more online who said they had been barred from Amazon, as well as others who received emails from the company after returning some items. The two people who spoke with The Journal seem to be part of a wave of hundreds of people who were barred from Amazon in late March and early April, as previously reported by Business Insider.
Hopefully this includes the people who replace new PC hardware with old fraudulently.
They already track serial numbers for big ticket items.
Unless you buy something that is legitimately defective, there is no reason to return it. I'm pretty old and I can count the number of times I've returned something on one hand, and have fingers left over.
Yeah, but you probably don't buy things you aren't sure about.
Suppose you buy clothes or shoes though, people will order two sizes with the intention of trying them on and keeping just the one that fits better.
Other times, the material is thinner than expected or quality is otherwise lower than expected, so they just get returned it outright.
I wish the number of times I bought something that was legitimately defective was small enough to count on one hand (even in binary). I once bought the Stargate SG-1 collection on DVD, and the discs were so badly scarred right out of the box that it took... I SEVEN sets just to successfully build one sing
Of course there is.
I ordered a blanket online, for my wife, the pictures and description both stated that it's brown with white spots. Beagle-style colors, to be more precise.
What we received though was a purplish+off-white blanket, similar in design but with different colors.
Now, does this qualify as defective? It worked perfectly, did what a blanket should do, but the colors were wrong.
If you include things such as lower quality materials, improper size (for clothes), wrong colors, then I apologize. Howev
Unless you buy something that is legitimately defective, there is no reason to return it. I'm pretty old and I can count the number of times I've returned something on one hand, and have fingers left over.
There are lots of legitimate reasons to return a product that's not defective -- maybe you don't like the size, or the color, maybe it doesn't work well for the intended purpose, maybe it came in too many pieces and you don't feel like assembling it, maybe it's not compatible with the accessory you were going to use it with, maybe you just bought the wrong product (or made a duplicate order) and didn't realize it until it arrived.
The drawback of online ordering is that you don't always know what you're buyi
I've read of some people buying and returning the same item every month so they never had to actually pay for it since Amazon kept giving them a full refund.
It's on the internet, so it has to be true!
There's always a few assholes who ruin a good thing for the rest of us.
I have a little Phillips AirFloss thing (Score:2)
I don't _want_ to replace the thing. It's a pain to drive all the way to BB every few months. The thing is so bloody convenient when it works I don't want to give it up though.
My point is there's a lot of nice but fragile/sh
It's an outrage (Score:3)
Amazon is acting rationally.
Amazon is acting rationally.
Yeah, but someone will soon claim that Amazon's return banner AI algorithm is "racist" . . .
Free returns? (Score:3)
This seems at odds with the bold face type that says "free returns" on many clothing items and other things that must be seen in person to decide if you really want it. It would almost seem like they are enticing you with a no-risk proposition with the transaction... only to ban people who are actually utilizing it.
They also didn't expect people to go and buy 50 items and return all but one. But the fault lies with them for not being clear about what they want to offer. And they have plenty of profit to just own up and announce a policy change rather than blame their customers.
But the fault lies with them for not being clear about what they want to offer.
I suspect part of the problem is the rules are "soft."
If you bought 500 different things from Amazon over the year, and returned 50 of them, that's likely fine.
But if you bought the same thing every month, returned it, then bought it again - In effect "renting" it for free, then you might get banned - Even though you're doing four times fewer returns than the first example.
Their systems are looking for people that ar
So 'Free Returns' means 'Infinite number if Free Returns'?
Non-defective returns cost retailers money, retailers are not in the business of loaning out their products.
So 'Free Returns' means 'Infinite number if Free Returns'?
Non-defective returns cost retailers money, retailers are not in the business of loaning out their products.
Obviously, the people banned did not get infinite number of free returns!
The point is that there is no limit discussed in Amazon's terms of service for either their Prime membership OR their Free Returns section. So if there IS a limit, there is a reasonable expectation that customer would be made aware of that limit before they exceed it and get banned for life from Amazon.
That said, Amazon appears to disagree. Here is the termination section of their Prime Membership terms
Termination by Us:
We may terminate your Prime membership at our discretion without notice. If we do so, we will give you a prorated refund based on the number of full months remaining in your membership. However, we will not give any refund for termination related to conduct that we determine, in our discretion, violates these Terms or any applicable law, involves fraud or misuse of the Prime membership, or is harmful to our interests or another user. Our failure to insist upon or enforce your strict compliance with these Terms will not constitute a waiver of any of our rights.
But free returns are specifically offered on things that have a lower likelyhood of suitability based on product type. I've never seen it available for electronics, appliances, tools, etc. But I see it all the time on clothing and housewares. I'm not sure how they decide when to offer it and when to not offer it, but it is clearly used as an advertising tool to increase the comfort level of a buyer who's "appreciation" of the product will certainly be dependent on the details that can't be captured in a p
I'm going to assume the people banned were doing a truly excessive amount of regular returns, but it would be nice to see the actual numbers for these people. They were probably abusing the system by buying say, 3 sizes of clothing for each garment they wanted, then returning the two that weren't the best fit. Doing that over and over again for years.
They're banning "hundreds" of people out of the hundreds of millions of customers they have. These are people who are abusing the system, and they deserve the bans (well, maybe some of them don't, but I strongly suspect they all do). People like that are the reason why companies have to institute less lenient return policies, and by banning them Amazon can prevent abuse of their policies while still allowing people who may have legitimate reason for returning items to do so. In other words, Amazon can offer
Clothes (Score:2)
they've done this for years (Score:1)
I come to this place for actual news. Amazon has done this for years. [theguardian.com]
Changing "Verified Purchase" to "Item Returned" would be fair. But if the star rating is 3 or higher, it should be deleted anyway. Let them leave a high review when they get a replacement.
Deleting all negative reviews on a return just leaves positive reviews behind and skews it heavily.
Online shopping (Score:2)
Why not incremental? (Score:1)
Rather than make it all or nothing, what about ramping up a "re-stock fee" based on total quantity and/or value of returned items in the last N months? The more returns, the higher the fee.
Rather than make it all or nothing, what about ramping up a "re-stock fee" based on total quantity and/or value of returned items in the last N months? The more returns, the higher the fee.
Much better to look at the ratio than raw volume, no need to conflate their best customers with abusers.
I agree, with caveats. There are 4 factors (at least) to consider: time period, monetary value of returned items, quantity of returned items, and total value of all customer purchases (within time-frame).
If you make the computations too complicated, customers will get upset and/or confused, which wastes clerk-time for explanations. Whatever formula is used, it has to be relatively simple to convey.
The more returns, the higher the fee.
I can't think of a better example of someone arguing against their best interests than this.
I buy LOTS of stuff from Amazon, and I therefore return lots of stuff to Amazon. My returns are exclusively due to defective or damaged products. Your plan would encourage Amazon and their resellers to sell defective merchandise, as buyers would be too afraid to return them.
Amazon returns (Score:2)
If I buy something and it's defective, I'm going to return it.
If Amazon is selling junk, or "refurbished" items as new, that's a problem.
But now I'm concerned that if as usual I order and pay for 1 of an item and receive 200 of them, whether I should just keep them so I'm not mis-categorized as a serial returner.
Do you often make up illogical reasons to complain? Because
Youtube Un-boxers (Score:2)
There are people on YouTube who have channels devoted to unboxing Amazon items that they clearly have no intention of ever keeping.
Many of the reviews are truly low on content because you can tell the person has unboxed his/her 50th item that day, and they don't have the energy or knowledge to say anything of value.
Amazon isn't in the business of allowing these people to profit from free returns.