A Coal Power Plant is Being Reopened For Blockchain Mining (cnet.com) 27
An anonymous reader shares a report: Sure, you could mine bitcoin on that old PC in your garage, or you could use a whole power station to do it. That's the idea behind the Blockchain Application Centre -- an Aussie tech initiative that will see one of the country's now-shuttered coal-fired power plants reopened to provide cheap power for blockchain applications. It's the work of Australian tech company IOT Group, which has partnered with local power company Hunter Energy on the project. According to The Age, Hunter Energy will recommission the Redbank power station in the Hunter Valley, two hours drive north of Sydney. Once the power plant is reopened (expected to be completed within 12 months), it will offer wholesale or "pre-grid" power prices to blockchain companies, allowing them to do things like mining cryptocurrencies, without having to pay retail power prices.
Yay Coal Power (Score:1)
So not onlly are we going to waste tons of electricity, we're going to pollute now too.
Massive carbon tax would fix this (Score:3)
It's too bad Australia seems to be run by fossils these days though, so that won't happen.
Re: (Score:2)
So not onlly are we going to waste tons of electricity, we're going to pollute now too.
Coal is the future. Coal powered power stations, coal powered cars, coal powered politicians. Dissing coal will get you sent to the gulag.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Bitcoin seems to be more loved by the Libertarian sect, which doesn't seem to give a damn about environmental causes and thinks that polluting businesses should "self regulate" themselves. Yeah... because that worked so well back in the 1950's and 60's.
Why? (Score:1)
This is so pointless. All that energy, and all those computing resources, for nothing. What the hell is wrong with people?
Re: (Score:2)
That's certainly true... but it was stupid the last time, it's stupid this time, and it'll be stupid next time. What exactly is your point?
God damn it (Score:5, Insightful)
God damn it, this fucking insanity has to stop. Not only has it impacted my ability to upgrade to a bitch'n graphics card but now they want to poison the air I breath for this shit?
Re: (Score:3)
We really need to stop ALL new coal plants, or re-openings, from occurring. That should include ALL NATIONS.
Re: (Score:1)
There is two ways out of this. One is Bitcoin depreciating substantially, making mining less profitable. The other is having an alternative market for compute power that pays better. Projects such as Golem [golem.network] and (this author's very own) BitWrk [bitwrk.net] are trying to achieve this.
Re: Oh right, the power question (Score:2)
Dirty money (Score:2)
Huh, is this some sort of competition to find the dirtiest of money?
He he he.... (Score:2)
Happy landing.
MAGA (Score:2)