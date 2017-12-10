Exhausted Amazon Drivers Are Working 11-Hour Shifts For Less Than Minimum Wage (mirror.co.uk) 66
schwit1 quotes the Daily Mirror: Drivers are being asked to deliver up to 200 parcels a day for Amazon while earning less than the minimum wage, a Sunday Mirror investigation reveals today... Many routinely exceed the legal maximum shift of 11 hours and finish their days dead on their feet. Yet they have so little time for food or toilet stops they snatch hurried meals on the run and urinate into plastic bottles they keep in their vans. They say they often break speed limits to meet targets that take no account of delays such as ice, traffic jams or road closures.
Many claim they are employed in a way that means they have no rights to holiday or sickness pay. And some say they take home as little as £160 for a five-day week amid conditions described by one lawyer as "almost Dickensian"... The Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency has vowed to investigate after drivers contacted them to complain about conditions.
Many claim they are employed in a way that means they have no rights to holiday or sickness pay. And some say they take home as little as £160 for a five-day week amid conditions described by one lawyer as "almost Dickensian"... The Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency has vowed to investigate after drivers contacted them to complain about conditions.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Britain also has fairly low unemployment, lower infact (according to google US is 4.3% and uk is at 4.2%), and the uk has a much more generous welfare system for those who don't want to work.
Re: MAGA (Score:2)
Why is this so cheap? (Score:5, Insightful)
Something you will never hear an American ask themselves.
Generally speaking, when you are buying so much "shit" for so much cheaper than the rest of the world, there is a good chance that this is only possible because a lot of people down the line are being fucked.
But hey... cheap tv for you so who give a fuck, am i right?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
I think that’s probably true for quite a few Americans; but by no means all of them. However if stereotyping makes you fell better, who am I to judge?
Re: (Score:2)
Except this article is talking about Amazon in the UK, not the USA. Good job RTFAing...
Re: (Score:1)
Because you think US Amazon drivers are treated any better? You’re joking, right?
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
This is about last-mile delivery service, apparently a good deal of which is being done by contractors who sign up to complete the work at a fixed price without having the foresight to contemplate the nature of the seasonal traffic for a few weeks in December.
I don't have to ask (Score:3)
America abandoned it's working class. Do you really think they care about the rest of the world that abandoned them?
Re: (Score:2)
Liberal whites wanted to be rid of the culturally conservative, economically liberal, working-class white voters whom Democrats had courted in the previous decade. Upper-middle-class whites were embarrassed by these people. After all these centuries of white privilege, they never managed to get into a good schoolâ"or even a state collegeâ"and now they were making demands about trade and immigration.
One of the themes that emerges from Shattered (a chronicle of the Clinton campaign) is that the Cl
Re: Why is this so cheap? (Score:2)
I'm the wierd American who prefers quality over cost. I refuse to deal with Black Friday bullshit and just stay away from it.
I'll happily pay MORE for an item if the quality warrants it.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm the wierd American who prefers quality over cost. I refuse to deal with Black Friday bullshit
Do you seriously believe that the products that are sold on Black Friday are different from the products sold on every other day? Do you think that factories make special "Black Friday" manufacturing runs, with the quality knob turned down?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. https://www.fool.com/investing... [fool.com]
inb4 cayenne8 (Score:1)
Delivering parsel's was never meant to pay a living wage it's something women & teenagers' do for a bit of side money.
Re: (Score:2)
You don't get to pull definitions out of your ass.
It's a viable business. Their employee's lives my not be viable, but that's their own fault. Their purpose is to serve as a warning to the next generation. Don't make the choices they made.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you honestly think Amazon can meet their delivery targets with a modest pool of part timers?
Also
> it's something women
What the fuck is this, 1930?
Things to come (Score:2)
11 hour days for sub-minimum wage is your future too, tech chuds.
Re: (Score:2)
If you paid them for waiting, then you'd need to cap the number of drivers active in any given area, restrict the areas drivers are allowed to wait and force drivers to take jobs on a rota, otherwise you could have drivers just "waiting" and getting paid in the middle of nowhere so they won't get any passengers.
Conversely, sparsely populated areas would never get any service because it would be unprofitable to pay someone to wait there.
When i lived in a small village there was a part time taxi driver who us
11-hour days? (Score:1)
11 hour days? Holy first world problems.
Not to say this report isn't important or that Amazon shouldn't do better, but wow is the first world out of touch.
Re: (Score:2)
11 hour days? Holy first world problems.
Not to say this report isn't important or that Amazon shouldn't do better, but wow is the first world out of touch.
So you want stressed out drivers, holding their bladders while zipping around at high speed in traffic breaking speeding (and probably other) laws in order to make a minimal amount of money?
Sure it's a first world problem but it also has first world consequences that can affect a lot of people. All it takes is one delivery guy to slip up and all of a sudden he's driving a multi-ton vehicle into a crowd of people.
There's a reason that government entities like OSHA exist.
Re: (Score:2)
The peeing into a plastic bottle trick is pretty common for “professional” drivers, and the 11-your days seem like a pretty good deal to America s. The thing I dislike about it all is that Amazon, Uber, and Lyft all do things with their algorithms to waste driver’s time and productivity.
Amazon uses boxes grossly larger than needed, and could often get by with bags instead, limiting the number of packages they can take— all while sending multiple drivers to the same address, from the
Re: (Score:3)
Well part of what makes these first world countries is the higher standards of living and various employment laws to prevent unscrupulous employers from abusing their employees.
The beauty of borderless commerce in the EU (Score:1)
> Many claim they are employed in a way that means they have no rights to holiday or sickness pay.
Maybe they should go on strike? Oh no wait, Amazon found a way around that pesky annoyance: they'll just ship orders from an Amazon warehouse in another EU country.
almost Dickensian (Score:3)
Noting that Charles Dickens' works were often so long because he usually got paid by the word. (My wife was an English teacher.)
Dear unnamed Amazon worker ... (Score:2)
... if you go on a shooting rampage - which I would totally get btw. - please be so kind and kill the right people.
That aside: A job this grueling you might want to quit.
Just sayin'.
This isn't very hard (Score:1)
Bad job?
Quit.
Can't find another job?
Protest.
Protest doesn't work?
Go to war.
This is how things have always worked before, why shouldn't this work now?
The gig economy has been about this since day 1 (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
side stepping minimum wage laws. Thing is, I'm guessing 99% of
/.ers aren't in a position to worry about this. What we _are_ in a position to worry about is how 40 years of stagnant wages mean it's harder and harder for us to make ends meet. So we'll turn a blind eye. Thing is this will come around to bite us eventually, but when you're barely hanging on eventually doesn't really matter. Me? I'm just trying to get my kid through college and to hell with everything else. And that about sums it up. The working class is too busy surviving to band together and make a positive change. It's almost as if somebody designed it that way...
Yeah, all the gig economy means is the guy at the bottom is guaranteed to get screwed.
If / when (Score:2)
driverless cars actually become a thing, this will become a non-issue.
It will go from minimum-wage to no wage.
Though I suppose they'll still need someone to actually move package from delivery vehicle to home.
Unless they're gonna install a vehicle mounted trebuchet.
Surely not (Score:2)
But Bezos is a democrat... you know... that party that is all about the people.