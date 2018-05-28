Europe Plans Ban on Plastic Cutlery, Straws and More (cnn.com) 22
Europe is proposing a ban on single-use plastic items such as cutlery, straws and cotton buds in a bid to clean up the oceans. From a report: The European Commission wants to ban 10 items that make up 70% of all litter in EU waters and on beaches. The list also includes plastic plates and drink stirrers. The draft rules were unveiled Monday but need the approval of all EU member states and the European Parliament. It could take three or four years for the rules to come into force. The legislation is not just about banning plastic products. It also wants to make plastic producers bear the cost of waste management and cleanup efforts, and it proposes that EU states must collect 90% of single-use plastic bottles by 2025 through new recycling programs.
Please don't let this spread to the U.S. I have some problem that makes the touch of metal silverware on my teeth feel like scratching my fingernails on a chalkboard, and I need to request plastic utensils everywhere I go because of that.
Maybe look into some bamboo cutlery.
I actually use bamboo chopsticks at home whenever possible because of this.
Bringing my own utensils when eating out would be kind of difficult/annoying/awkward, though.
Did you consider not biting your cutlery?
Seriously, I don't think anyone likes the feel of cutlery touching their teeth, that's why most people place the fork/spoon in their mouth then pull the cutlery out using their lips to separate the food from the utensil.
I'm pretty confident I go weeks at a time eating without cutlery touching my teeth.
Depends on the airline and/or class. I've been on many flights relatively recently where they have metal cutlery no problem.
It's considerably cleaner than plastic and would make all the quacks stop complaining about Bispheno A.
It just sinks to the bottom of the ocean and can turn back into sand through erosion.
This ban is something that has been happening all over the world in some shape or form. Personally, I have little problem with it. I'm actually happy to see when a restaurant or coffee shop has utensils that are biodegradable. It's a great move.
What I don't like, from the end of this article, is the other part of the EU proposal. Why should the manufacturers be responsible for preventing people from being jackasses and throwing their garbage wherever they please? There are so many analogies to make here, it