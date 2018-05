NRA Gives Ajit Pai 'Courage Award' and Gun For 'Saving the Internet'

The National Rifle Association (NRA) today gave its Charlton Heston Courage Under Fire Award to Ajit Pai , chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. "Pai was about to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference ( CPAC ) in Maryland when the award presentation seemed to catch him by surprise," reports Ars Technica. "The award is a handmade long gun that could not be brought on stage, so it will be housed in the NRA museum until Pai can receive it." From the report:Right Wing Watch posted a video of the ceremony.