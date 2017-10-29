Hewlett-Packard Historical Archive Destroyed In California Fires (pressdemocrat.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes the Press Democrat: When deadly flames incinerated hundreds of homes in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood earlier this month, they also destroyed irreplaceable papers and correspondence held nearby and once belonging to the founders of Silicon Valley's first technology company, Hewlett-Packard. The Tubbs fire consumed the collected archives of William Hewlett and David Packard, the tech pioneers who in 1938 formed an electronics company in a Palo Alto garage with $538 in cash. More than 100 boxes of the two men's writings, correspondence, speeches and other items were contained in one of two modular buildings that burned to the ground at the Fountaingrove headquarters of Keysight Technologies. Keysight, the world's largest electronics measurement company, traces its roots to HP and acquired the archives in 2014 when its business was split from Agilent Technologies -- itself an HP spinoff.
The Hewlett and Packard collections had been appraised in 2005 at nearly $2 million and were part of a wider company archive valued at $3.3 million. However, those acquainted with the archives and the pioneering company's impact on the technology world said the losses can't be represented by a dollar figure... Karen Lewis, the former HP staff archivist who first assembled the collections, called it irresponsible to put them in a building without proper protection. Both Hewlett-Packard and Agilent earlier had housed the archives within special vaults inside permanent facilities, complete with foam fire retardant and other safeguards, she said. "This could easily have been prevented, and it's a huge loss," Lewis said.
Lewis has described the collection as "the history of Silicon Valley ... This is the history of the electronics industry." Keysight Technologies spokesman Jeff Weber said the company "is saddened by the loss of documents that remind us of our visionary founders, rich history and lineage to the original Silicon Valley startup."
23 Californians were killed in the fires, which also destroyed 6,800 homes, and Weber says Keysight had taken "appropriate and responsible" steps to protect the archive, but "the most destructive firestorm in state history prevented efforts to protect portions of the collection."
Real value: $0. (Score:4, Insightful)
While these were locked up so that only a very small number of people could see them, their value was effectively zero.
Archives only have value when they can be studied. Lock them away and they are useless.
Hmm... (Score:2)
Apparently they didn't have much real value at all (Score:1)
Boxes of unsorted papers piled into a bin at a storage facility don't have much value at all (other than as fire starter, which function they apparently did indeed fulfill.)
If they were real archives they would be kept somewhere that they could be indexed and studied. Papers would be scanned and put online for scholars to view.
Boxes in a garage (or garage equivalent)? Meh.
They suddenly become valuable to someone in hindsight. Sure it is. Just like the kids comic book collection that Mom threw out after
Does the missing $538 mean more a bad thing? (Score:2)
That's all that grabbed my attention, and I saw as a loss.
HP Calculator Museum (Score:2)
*obsessively fondles HP-11c* My Precious
So many stupid posts here (Score:2)
Priceless Irony. (Score:2)
So, it's 2017.
Previously valued at $2 million, but were apparently priceless artifacts related to a company known for making some of the best printers in the world.
Did anybody bother to fucking scan them?
If not, I assume it was a flood of irony that helped put out flames of raging stupidity.
I blame Carly Fiorina (Score:2)
She wasn't satisfied ruining everything great about the company's past, she wanted to wipe all record of it too.