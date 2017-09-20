CEO Catches Stranger After Hours, Prompting Espionage Charges (wsj.com) 82
An anonymous reader shares a report: Samuel Straface thought he was the last one out the door one recent evening at the medical-technology startup he leads in suburban Boston. But as he passed a glass-walled conference room on the second floor, Dr. Straface says he saw a man he didn't recognize, sitting by himself in front of two open laptops and a tablet device. He continued walking a few steps toward the exit, but then, feeling uneasy, he turned back (Editor's note: the submitted link could be paywalled; alternative source). The man was later identified as Dong Liu, a dual citizen of China and Canada. And his after-hours computing at Medrobotics is at the center of an economic-espionage case brought by U.S. prosecutors. Mr. Liu is in federal custody, charged with attempting to steal trade secrets and trying to gain unauthorized access to the company's computer system, prosecutors said. If convicted of both charges, he could face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. "Mr. Liu adamantly asserts his innocence and we fully expect he'll be exonerated after a careful review of the evidence," said Robert Goldstein, Mr. Liu's defense attorney. The U.S. attorney's office for the District of Massachusetts declined to comment on the case beyond details in court records. Before his arrest, police said Mr. Liu told them he was there to discuss doing business with the company -- but Dr. Straface says no one had scheduled a meeting with Mr. Liu.
"The man was later identified as Dong Liu, a dual citizen of China and Canada."
As a non-American this Dong is obviously a victim of racism -- which only exists in America -- and should be given an award for liberating information that wanted to be free from the clutches of evil racists like that CEO who DISCRIMINATED against Dong by using his brain.
You never discriminate against Dong.
[P.S. --> If that fucker had been a Russian then executing him on the spot and using it as indisputable proof that Trump committed treason in the election would be cool though. Xenophobia is only bad against some foreigners based on political convenience after all]
Sarcasm is funny.
Clearly that would be sexist as well.
Hard to avoid, everything trump says is lame ass.
Little Kimmy, I mean "Rocket Man with a suicide mission", Is that you? I didn't know North Korean despots took time for Slashdot..
Xenophobia is only bad against some foreigners based on political convenience after all
We're totally against those Canadian hosers.
Look how long it took them to fix the MDSolar problem, much more serious things like paywalls are bound to take decad...
Nvm.
What happened with mdsolar?
I know the guy was an inveterate anti-nook troll, but I hadn't heard they'd done anything about him/it.
You don't understand what hyphens are for either.
Came here to post that he wouldn't have got a second look if he was wearing a hardhat and reflective vest. Yes, even on the computers.
A couple of sources that aren't paywalled:
https://execsecurity.com/news/... [execsecurity.com]
http://www.cetusnews.com/busin... [cetusnews.com]
The Internet perceives paywalls as damage and routes around them.
I guess no one else found this funny but I chuckled.
Of course he was there for business reasons! (Score:3)
"Mr. Liu told them he was there to discuss doing business with the company..."
Yes. Obviously. Exactly like a fox goes into a hen house to "do business" with the chickens.
Re:"There for a meeting" (Score:5, Insightful)
https://www.csoonline.com/arti... [csoonline.com]
As the article stated, the CEO (Straface) was the last one out of the building which implies it's late (7pm? 8pm?). Regardless, if you're in an office to meet with someone and you notice that no one else is around after 2.5 hours, that's usually a sign that your meeting has been canceled!
The article I found on it (not WSJ) didn't give a time but it sounds like it was fairly late, and this guy is sitting alone in a conference room with multiple devices downloading files from the corporate network. I don't think the "I was just there for a meeting" defense is going to go very far.
This is horrible security on a number of levels...
Physical - How does an unauthorized person even get past the reception lobby and into a conference room? For Pete's sake people, don't let strangers wonder around the office by themselves. It's dangerous on sooo many levels.
Network - What kind of network security do you have? NOBODY, including your own employees should be able to just walk in and plug something into your network and get anything beyond an internet connection (if that). Personally, I'd
I'm normally against overcharging (Score:3)
But I think it's pretty clear from some of the stories about Chinese espionage that the only way we can disincentivize civilians from doing stuff like this is to completely upend their existence. Ex charge this guy with economic espionage, violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and whatever else, then throw everything from criminal trespass to theft of services (if he's on the company's network).
Yeah, right. Then the next time around, when questioned the spy will pull a gun, or a plastic knife that didn't show up in a metal detector. Two days later he's a different Dong Liu in a different part of the country, still a Chinese Canadian...
You watch too many movies.
If he is actually in the employ of the Chinese state and is an illegal agent it's a fair bet the Chinese will do anything and everything to get him back...
Why would you think they'd do that? It's not like the Chinese value individual lives a great deal.
More than likely they'd either leave him to twist in the wind if he knows little that could hurt the Chinese government, or they'd simply have him killed while in custody by someone who has access to him and something to be blackmailed with or also otherwise in the Chinese government's employ.
Strat
Re:I'm normally against overcharging (Score:5, Interesting)
This is why piracy is so rampant in East Asian countries. The concept of media being protected by law even though they lack any real protection, is foreign (again, slowly changing).
When Western countries were tripping over themselves to help China build high speed trains [wikipedia.org] eagerly agreeing to conditions like doing the fabrication in China, I just shook my head at their naivete. And predictably, after China had gleaned enough knowledge to build the trains themselves - either by direct observation of the construction machines and plans, or by outright theft - they booted the Western companies out and began building the trains themselves. The Western reaction is "that's not fair!". The East Asian reaction is "how stupid can these guys be?"
Computer security. (Score:3)
Honestly, if you are in a field that is competitive enough where others would want to copy your work, you should at least take the proper measures to ensure that somebody cannot just walk in the building and access your data. Your drives should be encrypted at the very least.
And if you're going to do something like this, for gods sakes don't do it in a glass walled conf room!
I can't speak to Silicon Valley, but - most of the reasonably recently-built conference rooms I've seen have either glass walls or large windows.
However there are also blinds, which means the design was more of an architectural design choice than anything else.
Read TFA:
"He gave inconsistent answers when questioned by police about how he got into the building, which is secured 24 hours a day and requires a key card to gain entrance, court papers said."
The presented scenario also seems highly unlikely. A competent spy (or one that had competent handlers) with access enough to linger around for too long (by accident, supposedly) would just leave a thumbdrive-sized wi-fi bridge in the physical network and download from the parking lot at his leisure. Risk of detection is 100% eventually, but with proper op-sec such as not leaving fingerprints or DNA evidence on the device, that should be no issue at all.
I'd wager what happened here is that there was a gap i
And it's all part of the new Cold War III we're in right now.
Security is a myth. Computer security doubly so.
They need to zip up their security. This clearly went beyond a yellow warning and into the red. Their IT security learning slope is a bit too steep, I think they have a chink in their physical armor.
Looking at the title I read it as CEO was caught downloading "Stranger After Hours" as a TV show being leaked online.
No more business as usual (Score:3, Interesting)
The US needs to make China aware that this state sponsored economic terrorism will no longer be tolerated. I vote that every time there is a theft of US technology, we VOID $10 billion (minimum) of US treasuries held by China. Make it $50 billion if it is a military contractor. If they want to steal our technology, they are going to pay out the ass for it. If they run out of US debt, start putting a 1% tariff on all goods imported for a year, per incident. Watch companies start to flee China as the cost of producing goods there to import to the US skyrockets while the Chinese economy craters.
We cannot survive as a nation with the parasite of China continuously stealing our manufacturing, manipulating trade deficits and now stealing our technology. We either have to change or we are going to collapse.
And to all you globalists out there rooting for the US to fail, I hope you like living under a jack booted dictatorship with zero freedom and can speak Russian or Mandarin, because that is what will happen to you about 10 days after a US collapse.
While I agree with the principle of some form of financial/economic penalty along the lines of what you propose, I am unclear as to how this could be implemented effectively.
The problem with simply voiding any US debts to China (or any other sovereign nation) because we catch their agents committing corporate or military espionage, at least in my own naive understanding, is that it basically sends a signal to the world that the repayment of our debts is conditional and uncertain: should the US government s
Source https://www.bostonglobe.com/me... [bostonglobe.com] (paywall link) (disclaimer, I work for The Boston Globe)...