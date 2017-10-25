Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Tesla's Mass Firings Spread To SolarCity as Employees Say They Were Blindsided (cnbc.com) 69

Posted by msmash from the tough-road-ahead dept.
Tesla has laid off over 200 employees from its SolarCity business for performance reasons, just over a week after firing hundreds more from its motor vehicle division. From a report: Employee dismissals at Tesla are continuing, according to six former and current employees, and have spread from its motor division to SolarCity offices across the U.S. Echoing reports from earlier this month, these SolarCity employees say they were surprised to be told they were fired for performance reasons, claiming Tesla had not conducted performance reviews since acquiring the solar energy business. Earlier this month, Tesla began firing hundreds of employees after it announced a recall of 11,000 Model X SUVs. Tesla had already announced plans to lay off 205 SolarCity employees at its Roseville, California, office by the end of October this year. However, SolarCity employees across the country have been fired in the last two weeks -- not just in California, but also in Nevada, Arizona, Utah and beyond, according to these employees.

  • Happened to me (Score:5, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @02:41PM (#55431385) Homepage Journal
    I am one of those affected. Anyone have a $50,000 per year job for me in Silicon Valley in IT?

    • you'll need more than that in Silicon Valley, find out what the cost of living index is for there (or anyplace else you'd relocate) compared to where you were

      Claiming performance reasons without performance review or HR documentation of performance problems can be basis for lawsuit in many states.

      • I get a Christmas bonus too.
      • It's a joke. He's having a go at another poster who would frequently make comments about his $50k IT job in California, among other things. It's kind of a meme at this point.

      • Claiming performance reasons without performance review or HR documentation of performance problems can be basis for lawsuit in many states.

        I actually was wondering "why" Tesla and co was giving any reason for letting people go.

        Aren't most states "right to work" states? In those states you can quit or be terminated for no reason at all, and in most cases, no formal notice time has to be given, although 2 weeks is customary.

        • I actually was wondering "why" Tesla and co was giving any reason for letting people go.

          Aren't most states "right to work" states? In those states you can quit or be terminated for no reason at all, and in most cases, no formal notice time has to be given, although 2 weeks is customary.

          That would be "at-will employment."

          "Right-to-work" is about union busting.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward

            "Right-to-work" is about union busting.

            It is about having the choice to belong to a union or not.

      • Claiming performance reasons without performance review or HR documentation of performance problems can be basis for lawsuit in many states.

        The claim is that Tesla hasn’t done any new performance reviews since they acquired Solar City. These folks may very well have been reviewed prior to the acquisition, in which case Tesla may be using those reviews as a basis for these firings... although at this point those reviews would be at least a year old, which would seem problematic if there hasn’t been any follow-up.

        • Tesla may be using those reviews as a basis for these firings

          Were they firings or layoffs? Big difference.

          Most tech companies do this thing every couple of years where they "realign their business" which is code for layoff any bottom feeders without having to do the paperwork and avoiding possible legal action related to a firing.

      • You can't fire someone for talking about starting an union.

    • I don't see why this is news. It is common for large companies to dump their bottom 5% of performers annually. Some even dump their bottom 10%. Of course, this is no fun if you are one of the ones impacted.

      • Re:Happened to me (Score:4, Funny)

        by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @02:59PM (#55431517) Homepage Journal
        So you are saying I am a bottom performer?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        Wasn't GE famous (or infamous) for doing this?

        I always wondered if it achieved anything truly productive. 5% is a big enough number that it would seem to have a pretty negative effect on the company -- termination processing, new hires, training, and the general chaos on teams/departments when there's a bunch of change.

        I can even see side effects, where people who do well in a job get management positions, become "low performers" and get canned. Sure, they've cut a low performer but they also lost someone

    • Were you trying to unionize? That was the claim made the other day.

    • Anyone have a $50,000 per year job for me in Silicon Valley in IT?

      If you are good I'm sure you can find a $50k / yr job. The problem is you'll need at least twice that to live here. Even at $100k a house is probably out of the question.

    • Anyone have a $50,000 per year job for me in Silicon Valley in IT?

      Does it have to be in IT . . . ? Otherwise $50,000 per year is what a good housekeeper in Silicon Valley expects.

      Your experience at Tesla will be a big plus, since potential employers will think that you are capable of washing their model S . . .

  • Not a surprise Tesla is winding down SolarCity (Score:5, Interesting)

    by fozzy1015 ( 264592 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @02:50PM (#55431455)
    SolarCity was well on its way to bankruptcy. The only reason Musk bought SolarCity was to save his cousins and the SolarCity bonds he owned - at the expense of Tesla shareholders. And all it took was a lame presentation showing fake solar tiles to convince them.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by oic0 ( 1864384 )
      Not saying he didn't, but if you are trying to save a faltering company, culling the workforce of non vital positions and underperforming employees is a start.

      • Not saying he didn't, but if you are trying to save a faltering company, culling the workforce of non vital positions and underperforming employees is a start.

        Yes, but Tesla is being dishonest calling it a firing instead of layoffs. But then, being disingenuous is par for the course with Tesla. Q3 results are going to be a blood bath. Musk needs to point to cost cutting measures to try to keep the stock price up before him and other key execs can cash out, leaving what will be a smoking ruin where Tesla stood.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Not only this, but by claiming they are performance based firings the company makes the workers ineligible for unemployment and saves money on their unemployment insurance.

    • But surely Musk is going to get us all to Mars and build a colony there? He promised.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Yes, it should be no surprise to employees that SolarCity continues to struggle. Continued delays on solar roof, which isn't projected to sell well due to high prices, is a big red flag. The entire company is banking on the roof, more likely they have already hit their ceiling.

  • How To Make Your Company Toxic 101 (Score:5, Insightful)

    by E-Lad ( 1262 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @02:52PM (#55431467)

    I cannot see Tesla's long view in their reasons here. They are a high-profile set of companies (Solar City, Tesla, Boring Co. and SpaceX among others) and this news has hit major outlets - not just niche industry rags. It would be in their best interest to get out in front of this and provide some detail; but they have not. The arbitrariness of the reasons given for firing employees en masse is now what is in the history books for them, and this will surly dissuade talent from desiring to work for a Musk company in the future. Uber is another big-name entity that is walking this same line due to the narrative around its work environment.

    • It is almost as if the executives are in it to make money and cash out or something and they aren't interested in what history books say about them.

    • The arbitrariness of the reasons given for firing employees en masse is now what is in the history books for them, and this will surly dissuade talent from desiring to work for a Musk company in the future.

      I'll turn over in my grave if my great grandson is reading about Elon Musk in a history book.

      • You can read about John Blunt in a history book. And if you don't know who John Blunt is, you should get a history book and read about him.

    • It looks like conserving cash and focusing energy to me... although my perspective might be biased.

      For SolarCity, that business needs laser focus if it is to grow in volume and generate profit. Residential rooftops are not where it will find the cash flow it needs. While I have no idea what positions were eliminated, I am guessing they can't afford to touch anything smaller than 500kW now, and fewer, larger installs would eliminate many positions.

      For Tesla, it looks to me like it is either union busting, p

  • When did the definition of "mass" change? (Score:3)

    by Nutria ( 679911 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @03:11PM (#55431601)

    200 people out of (according to Wikipedia) 15,000 (that's 1.33%) is in no way shape or form a *mass* firing?

  • I have an acquaintance that worked for Solar City in the Roseville area, who had been told this was coming and was offered either a severance package or a job at Tesla in NV. This person isn't someone with a super unique skill set either and seemed to speak like it was common knowledge this was coming soon.

  • Really, not that newsworthy. (Score:3)

    by djbckr ( 673156 ) on Wednesday October 25, 2017 @03:20PM (#55431663)
    Seriously, companies do this all the time and it doesn't cause any news at all. Just because it's Tesla (an interesting company from a nerd's point of view) does this make a splash. And really the firings weren't that big of a percentage of the work force

    This is just business as usual.
  • Tesla/Elon Musk critics will use this to fuel their illogical hatred of the man and his brand. It's funny to see the logic hurdles many are already jumping over in this thread. If you all are so sure Tesla is going to fail, please short sell otherwise STFU.

