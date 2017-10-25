Tesla's Mass Firings Spread To SolarCity as Employees Say They Were Blindsided (cnbc.com) 69
Tesla has laid off over 200 employees from its SolarCity business for performance reasons, just over a week after firing hundreds more from its motor vehicle division. From a report: Employee dismissals at Tesla are continuing, according to six former and current employees, and have spread from its motor division to SolarCity offices across the U.S. Echoing reports from earlier this month, these SolarCity employees say they were surprised to be told they were fired for performance reasons, claiming Tesla had not conducted performance reviews since acquiring the solar energy business. Earlier this month, Tesla began firing hundreds of employees after it announced a recall of 11,000 Model X SUVs. Tesla had already announced plans to lay off 205 SolarCity employees at its Roseville, California, office by the end of October this year. However, SolarCity employees across the country have been fired in the last two weeks -- not just in California, but also in Nevada, Arizona, Utah and beyond, according to these employees.
you'll need more than that in Silicon Valley, find out what the cost of living index is for there (or anyplace else you'd relocate) compared to where you were
Claiming performance reasons without performance review or HR documentation of performance problems can be basis for lawsuit in many states.
I actually was wondering "why" Tesla and co was giving any reason for letting people go.
Aren't most states "right to work" states? In those states you can quit or be terminated for no reason at all, and in most cases, no formal notice time has to be given, although 2 weeks is customary.
That would be "at-will employment."
"Right-to-work" is about union busting.
"Right-to-work" is about union busting.
It is about having the choice to belong to a union or not.
The claim is that Tesla hasn’t done any new performance reviews since they acquired Solar City. These folks may very well have been reviewed prior to the acquisition, in which case Tesla may be using those reviews as a basis for these firings... although at this point those reviews would be at least a year old, which would seem problematic if there hasn’t been any follow-up.
Tesla may be using those reviews as a basis for these firings
Were they firings or layoffs? Big difference.
Most tech companies do this thing every couple of years where they "realign their business" which is code for layoff any bottom feeders without having to do the paperwork and avoiding possible legal action related to a firing.
union issues as well (Score:2)
You can't fire someone for talking about starting an union.
You clearly meant "starting an onion".
I don't see why this is news. It is common for large companies to dump their bottom 5% of performers annually. Some even dump their bottom 10%. Of course, this is no fun if you are one of the ones impacted.
Wasn't GE famous (or infamous) for doing this?
I always wondered if it achieved anything truly productive. 5% is a big enough number that it would seem to have a pretty negative effect on the company -- termination processing, new hires, training, and the general chaos on teams/departments when there's a bunch of change.
I can even see side effects, where people who do well in a job get management positions, become "low performers" and get canned. Sure, they've cut a low performer but they also lost someone
Were you trying to unionize? That was the claim made the other day.
Anyone have a $50,000 per year job for me in Silicon Valley in IT?
If you are good I'm sure you can find a $50k / yr job. The problem is you'll need at least twice that to live here. Even at $100k a house is probably out of the question.
Anyone have a $50,000 per year job for me in Silicon Valley in IT?
Does it have to be in IT . . . ? Otherwise $50,000 per year is what a good housekeeper in Silicon Valley expects.
Your experience at Tesla will be a big plus, since potential employers will think that you are capable of washing their model S . . .
Not a surprise Tesla is winding down SolarCity (Score:5, Interesting)
Not saying he didn't, but if you are trying to save a faltering company, culling the workforce of non vital positions and underperforming employees is a start.
Yes, but Tesla is being dishonest calling it a firing instead of layoffs. But then, being disingenuous is par for the course with Tesla. Q3 results are going to be a blood bath. Musk needs to point to cost cutting measures to try to keep the stock price up before him and other key execs can cash out, leaving what will be a smoking ruin where Tesla stood.
Not only this, but by claiming they are performance based firings the company makes the workers ineligible for unemployment and saves money on their unemployment insurance.
Yes, it should be no surprise to employees that SolarCity continues to struggle. Continued delays on solar roof, which isn't projected to sell well due to high prices, is a big red flag. The entire company is banking on the roof, more likely they have already hit their ceiling.
Re: (Score:3)
you know what will fix this high demand issue... more firings.
How To Make Your Company Toxic 101 (Score:5, Insightful)
I cannot see Tesla's long view in their reasons here. They are a high-profile set of companies (Solar City, Tesla, Boring Co. and SpaceX among others) and this news has hit major outlets - not just niche industry rags. It would be in their best interest to get out in front of this and provide some detail; but they have not. The arbitrariness of the reasons given for firing employees en masse is now what is in the history books for them, and this will surly dissuade talent from desiring to work for a Musk company in the future. Uber is another big-name entity that is walking this same line due to the narrative around its work environment.
The arbitrariness of the reasons given for firing employees en masse is now what is in the history books for them, and this will surly dissuade talent from desiring to work for a Musk company in the future.
I'll turn over in my grave if my great grandson is reading about Elon Musk in a history book.
You can read about John Blunt in a history book. And if you don't know who John Blunt is, you should get a history book and read about him.
It looks like conserving cash and focusing energy to me... although my perspective might be biased.
For SolarCity, that business needs laser focus if it is to grow in volume and generate profit. Residential rooftops are not where it will find the cash flow it needs. While I have no idea what positions were eliminated, I am guessing they can't afford to touch anything smaller than 500kW now, and fewer, larger installs would eliminate many positions.
For Tesla, it looks to me like it is either union busting, p
Investors should sell everything Musk related NOW!
Oh come on... Sell everything Musk related now? How wrong you are..
You should have already divested yourself of anything Musk about a year ago...
Now... I got to go put some limit orders in to catch so cheap stocks that you folks are dumping.... What's that saying? Buy on bad news?
My guess is that because the adults in the room are actually in control enough to start managing these companies expenses, it might be a situation where these companies will start turning a profit soon. Layoffs can be a good
When did the definition of "mass" change? (Score:3)
200 people out of (according to Wikipedia) 15,000 (that's 1.33%) is in no way shape or form a *mass* firing?
Re:When did the definition of "mass" change? (Score:4, Insightful)
"Mass" in this case just means "a whole bunch at one time," for example "mass mailing" refers to sending a bunch of pamphlets to a bunch of people all at once; It doesn't imply any particular percentage.
FWIW, canning 200 people at once is a lot to do in one fell swoop, regardless of company size.
Maybe the picked folks based on their BMI? Gather the top 2% based on BMI and let hem go and I'll bet it's massive... Got to save some on that health plan..
Ok. Ok.. It's a joke.... And I can make this joke because my BMI is too high..
Not sure if they were all really blindsided (Score:1)
I have an acquaintance that worked for Solar City in the Roseville area, who had been told this was coming and was offered either a severance package or a job at Tesla in NV. This person isn't someone with a super unique skill set either and seemed to speak like it was common knowledge this was coming soon.
Really, not that newsworthy. (Score:3)
This is just business as usual.
