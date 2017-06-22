Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


AMD Looks To 'Crush' Intel's Xeon With New Epyc Server Chips

AMD has unveiled the first generation of Epyc, its new range of server processors built around its Zen architecture. Processors will range from the Epyc 7251 -- an eight-core, 16-thread chip running at 2.1 to 2.9GHz in a 120W power envelope -- up to the Epyc 7601: a 32-core, 64-thread monster running at 2.2 to 3.2GHz, with a 180W design power. From a report: These chips are built on the same fundamental architecture as the company's Ryzen CPU cores, and they're aimed at the incredibly powerful data center market. AMD's 32-core / 64-thread Epyc CPUs combine four eight-core dies, each connected to the other via the company's Infinity Fabric. According to AMD, this approach is significantly cheaper than trying to pack 32 cores into a single monolithic die -- that approach would leave the company potentially throwing away huge amounts of silicon during its production ramp. The Infinity Fabric is deliberately over-provisioned to minimize any problems with non-NUMA aware software, according to Anandtech. Each 32-core Epyc CPU will support eight memory channels and two DIMMs per channel, for a total maximum memory capacity of 2TB per socket, or 4TB of RAM in a two-socket system. Each CPU will also offer 128 lanes of PCI Express 3.0 support -- enough to connect up to six GPUs at x16 each with room left over for I/O support. That's in a one-socket system, mind you. In a two-socket system, the total number of available PCI Express 3.0 lanes is unchanged, at 128 (64 PCIe 3.0 lanes are used to handle CPU -- CPU communication). Anandtech has a longer writeup with more details on the CPUs power efficiency and TDP scaling. Further reading: ZDNet, press release.

  • Who knows what Intel might have in their back pocket after chilling around for half a decade? I know benchmarks aren't everything, but at least there's some hope for them wiggling their way back into the server market.

  • It's a cluster of 4 8 core CPUs connected via a high speed interconnect. I'm not saying that is bad; I just wish a tech site would have more accurate reporting.

    • It looks to me like they finally figured out a small part of something I wrote about [halfbakery.com] more than a decade ago. Too bad I couldn't afford to patent it....

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by scumdamn ( 82357 )
      It's not 32 core die but the CPU itself is 32 cores. The CPU is what goes into the socket. This whole conversation has been going back to the mid 2000s when Intel released their quad core CPU that was really two different dies glued together. Nobody cared that AMD had a "true quad core" where Intel just had a higher-performing part that had 4 cores spread among 2 dies.

  • How do you even pronounce Epyc? Like "epic"?

  • Can you buy it? AMD arguably made "ok" CPUs (talking within past 2-3 years), and even some mildly interesting ones. But could you buy them anywhere? Oh, you might find something on eBay from the Russian Federation or something like that, but it would just be a part, then you have to find a mainboard, etc.. Several major distributors have stepped up on the stage with AMD.... the question is: Will they deliver? Or will this be a case of "one or two" non-configurable options up against a plethora of offe

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tonywong ( 96839 )
      AMD made some huge mistakes but Intel was blatantly anti-competitive/abusive against AMD and got fined in the US, Europe and had to settle with AMD for billions of dollars.

      https://www.extremetech.com/computing/184323-intel-stuck-with-1-45-billion-fine-in-europe-for-unfair-and-damaging-practices-against-amd

      AMD wasn't exactly partying like they ruled the world, the deck was stacked against them by Intel when AMD had a superior product.

    • Can you buy it? AMD arguably made "ok" CPUs (talking within past 2-3 years), and even some mildly interesting ones. But could you buy them anywhere?

      Yes [newegg.com] you [amazon.com] can. [google.com]

    • This is just dripping with FUD. Several big players in the server market [hexus.net] have already announced they'll be shipping products with AMD's CPUs. If you couldn't find any server CPUs from AMD in the recent past its because they didn't bother making any after a point because their Bulldozer architecture was so much of a failure that they left that part of the market. Just look at the Wikipedia article that lists their server chips [wikipedia.org] and notice that the pretty much stopped after 2012 outside of a few ARM or Jaguar-

  • There are at least two forces driving this, one physics, the other economic:

    The big picture is that, as feature size approaches physical limits of silicon, progress toward ever-higher gate density has slowed. In fact, Intel has had to revise their Tic Tock design cadence to pad in more CPU architecture re-designs as they await finer processes. So though Intel was way out ahead, their rate of progress slowed, allowing AMD to catch up.

    The other point is, Intel's positive re-enforcement loop of having the b

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kohath ( 38547 )

      The other point is, Intel's positive re-enforcement loop of having the best processors because they had the most revenues from selling the best processors to develop new processor fabs has been broken by ARM. Competition from ARM architecture drives fab R&D outside of Intel, so much so that Samsung foundries were shipping Qualcomm ARM processors at 10nm while Intel was still stuck at 14nm.

      No, Intel just dropped the ball on that (or decided to let go of it). They had an 18-24 month lead and they let TSMC and Apple catch up.

      Maybe they decided that dragging out (prolonging the inevitable end of) scaling by 4 years or so would be more profitable between now and 2025 than galloping to the finish line.

