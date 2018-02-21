AI Experts Say Some Advances Should Be Kept Secret (technologyreview.com) 57
AI could reboot industries and make the economy more productive; it's already infusing many of the products we use daily. But a new report [PDF] by more than 20 researchers from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge, OpenAI, and the Electronic Frontier Foundation warns that the same technology creates new opportunities for criminals, political operatives, and oppressive governments -- so much so that some AI research may need to be kept secret. From a report: [...] The study is less sure of how to counter such threats. It recommends more research and debate on the risks of AI and suggests that AI researchers need a strong code of ethics. But it also says they should explore ways of restricting potentially dangerous information, in the way that research into other "dual use" technologies with weapons potential is sometimes controlled.
Thanks but no thanks. (Score:5, Insightful)
As if criminals, political operatives, and oppressive governments won't get hold of the required information regardless. Just publish everything and give the rest of us a fighting chance to figure out what's going on and defend ourselves.
Re: (Score:2)
All Technology has its benefits and its problems. And not always do they equal out. But over the long haul, technology has benefited mankind. Or else, we'd have a lot more Luddites.
Re: (Score:2)
No, the luddites mostly starved and died of exposure. At least the ones that were not killed by the army.
They were right- they needed training on the new technology (training that was denied to them).
In the long run, things may be fine but in the short run, you could be dead of starvation and exposure, beaten by police and told to move on down the road (because it's not even profitable to arrest and jail you- as has happened already in the u.s. commonly during the great depression), denied any food assistan
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't really matter whether technology advancements are a net benefit or hindrance to society as a whole. If there is at least a small segment of humanity which can benefit, the technology will be developed. Might as well have the benefits of technological advancements for everyone if we will need to deal with the negative side anyway.
There are some technologies which require an immense financial investment that can be delayed for a while, such as nuclear weapons. But even that has its limits as we hav
Fighting chance to defend ourselves? (Score:4, Insightful)
This seems pretty common sensy and it's also what we've determined to always be best in the computer world. So far.
But this approach seems flawed if we think about, say, nuclear weapons engineering. The more everyone (including you) knows about how to make a nuclear weapon detonate correctly, the more dangerous other people become but you don't really get to apply any of that to your defense. It's not like your bomb shelter will get better because of you finally figured out how to get the imploder timed right. It's not like your political efforts to limit nuclear proliferation benefit from proliferation of the engineering knowledge. It's not like your coping-with-horror-by-using-fatalistic-nihilism-and-humor will benefit from th-- wait, ok, so it does happen to help that one defense, but that's an unusual case.
For the most part, nuclear weapon engineering proliferation is bad for everyone, in a way that completely contrasts with, say, knowing that fingerd has an exploitable buffer overflow bug.
Are there some conditions where software tech crosses over into being more like nuclear weapons and less like other software tech? More to the point: what are the general conditions where tech knowledge proliferation is bad rather than good, such that buffer overflows get categorized one way and nukes the other? The condition isn't really "software good, hardware bad," no way.
That some people think some software tech is crossing over or soon may, makes me wonder WTF they figured out how to do!
(BTW, for some reason I actually like that they used movie plot threats in the guise of latching onto Black Mirror trendiness. Let's face it, everyone: movie plot threats are fun to think, about and I don't care what The Almighty Bruce says!)
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. The idea that oppressive governments won't get a hold of these tools and "only the good guys" keeping technology a secret is good for society is a dangerously naive notion. I mean if you guys want to invite me to your good guy cabal meetings and have some good bonus, stock options and profit sharing then count me in.
More Authoritarian Bullshit (Score:2, Informative)
The biggest danger is secrecy, not technology. We should never grant the state any advantage. If we don't fight back, we are doomed... DOOMED!
The ethics have been debated (Score:2)
throughout history. It's a matter of educating and letting people make up their own minds based on that.
For myself, I'm pretty happy following Asimov's three laws with a heaping helping of the zeroth law on top. Yeah, your answers to them can get pretty abstract when you pursue them into special cases but on the whole? Sound, very sound reasoning.
Re: (Score:1)
Open Source (Score:4)
Isn't that what they said what about OSS? To be honest, aren't the bad guys just going to use last generation's AI to crack the current generation and then make it available on black market? Look at how long it tool to crack DVD and Bluray keys? It was meant to be the most advanced of it's time.
Information no longer wants to be free? (Score:1)
Yeah! Down with the antiquated notions of information seeking to be free [wikipedia.org], and let us all welcome the concept of security through obscurity.
Right! And let's reimpose limits on exporting strong encryption [slashdot.org], while we are it.
Re: (Score:1)
Hey! At least if they suppress it, there is absolutely no way that bad actors in other countries get the technology.
Nuclear technology is equally dangerous and they've successfully kept a lid on that!
Some of this stuff is going to be so cheap and easy to do in one more decade.
The Genie and the Bottle (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's not the intelligence of machines directly we need to fear - there doesn't seem to be any immediate threat of true autonomy / free will any time soon. It's the fact that their limited intelligence has no ethical limitations, and can be harnessed to easily enable things that would be prohibitively expensive to do any other way.
As one example: cameras on every street corner - several countries have done that already, and the results are a bit unsettling to anybody who has ever read 1984, but the actual po
Re: (Score:2)
>acquaintance with real facts will, in the end, be better for all parties.
Hogwash. The public's knowledge of the ease and methods of adulterating milk dealt a heavy blow to the profits of unscrupulous milkmen, it was certainly not better for them.
And unlike milk, the potential for abuse of AI is disproportionately focused on the most wealthy and powerful individuals who can afford the hardware necessary to leverage it most effectively. How dare you suggest that such upstanding individuals, the very bac
Re: (Score:2)
Sure FPGA based stuff might be faster, but, in the end, its either intelligent, or its not. And in 100% of cases I have examined, its not
There is, in fact, no evidence at all of actually "intelligence" in any of the stuff sold as AI at present.
There is good evidence for the ability to solve certain specific problems (Playing GO or Chess), and a lot of evidence
People will be pawns to business AI (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
None of that is "AI". If you nutters redefine "analytics" as "AI" then the term is completely meaningless.
Analytics, models, and the simulations will get more advance to be more efficient. The first lessons when learning machine learning are in analytic analysis, like regression, gradient decent. Can you tell me a definitive line between practical analytics and machine learning?
Re: (Score:2)
Here's a definition of AI that should work for everyone: a system that can contrive a solution to a stated problem, using nothing more than its own programming and its own choice of inputs.
Science is neutral (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The underlying problem is that 50% of the population is of below average intelligence. They will all be hungry, and, in America at least, have guns and 4x4s.
In my view, poor people with guns and 4x4s are more dangerous than Nerds with access to Sourceforge and Github put together.
In the view of the US government, access to Pornhub is more dangerous than idiots with guns.
Maybe I should ask
/. - which is more dangerous out of the above
Good luck with that (Score:3)
When the US was restricting export of public key cryptography, geeks used to print the equation on t-shirts. The only technology that's even been kind of successfully restricted is nuclear, and that's mostly worked by restricting physical equipment rather than knowledge.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
People not in the know always think technological "secrets" are harder to figure out than they are. Once you know something is possible and have some hints about how it's done, the "secrets" usually don't stay secret very long.
Now you can find all kinds of videos on YouTube illustrating how to build nuclear bombs. Complete with things like "the interstage material, FOGBANK, is classified, but based on available documents it is likely a type of aerogel...."
So only criminals will have the knowledge (Score:2)
How are you going to keep it secret? By outlaw the knowledge. If the knowledge is outlawed, only the outlaws will have the knowledge.
It reminds me how some people share their passwords or PIN codes (with spouses or kids or whomever). If you tell somebody your secret, it isn't a secret anymore. The standard when somebody wants to know my secret is:
"Do you know how to keep a secret?"
"Yes."
"So do I. (Silence after that till they get it. Staring at them helps.)"
This discussion is identical to closed versus open
Right-o (Score:2)
Like the fact that there's no AI whatsoever. There are limited-purpose algorithms for very narrow tasks which work a lot like the calculator: i.e. they far surpass what the average human being is capable of (most people cannot compute in their heads), yet they cannot reason (which is why image recognition systems can be easily fooled), think (which is why proper translation is a pipe dream) or invent anything (which is why they cannot come up with new ideas). The hype about AI is so strong, people actually
Trust me, I'm a scientist (Score:4, Funny)
So a research group thinks there should be more research into AI. But they think the topics to be researched should be kept secret.
I wonder if their AI driven grant application writer came up with that one.
Better solutions. (Score:2)
Option 1:
Make the premise of the current EU Data Protection Act a component of the US Constitution and the subject of a UN treaty that applies to all nations whether they sign it or not. The US is the only important nation in this, because it's the only nation where information and infrastructure only exist for the very rich. In other countries, either nobody has either or everybody has both.
The US then needs a law that provides strong privacy to everybody, under all circumstances, where the individual has
Rudimentary Treatise on the Construction of Locks (Score:2)
a timeline of recent AI abuses. (Score:2)
2017: Turkey cracks down on dissidents and many cannot access facebook.
August 25, 2032: waves of endless nuclear fire bathe the earth on what will be known as judgement day. The secrets kept will be taken to the grave as mankind now survives in constant exile
August 26, 2032: it is a very lovely day and the humans would like to celebrate John Connors birthday. Where is John Connor?
The linked article is ill conceived (Score:1)
The only scenario in the attached article that would worry me are the assassin robots.
-spammers using AI, a smart marketing person can do this now.
-ai to find holes in OS or softtware, a university student can do this now
-the big brother stuff: we already have that right now and it is a false narrative the way they put it.
This was written in 1853 by Charles Tomlinson, and is only an excerpt of the the treatise, but it shows that people recognized that 'security' trough obscurity was not really security at all, way before the digital age. (sorry for the double post, screwed up the formatting and it was a wall of text)
A commercial, and in some respects a social, doubt has been started within the last year or two, whether or not it is right to discuss so openly the security or insecurity of locks. Many well-meaning persons
like what an embarrassment it is to CS (Score:1)
Cf. the Turing criteria
The Real Question (Score:1)
What other technologies are members of our society keeping quiet. Are we already in space?
Dream on (Score:2)
You can't keep that a secret. We couldn't keep the atomic bomb a secret. The only reason every criminal doesn't have one in his garage is because you need massive industrial processing to refine the uranium and make a bomb. Secrecy has nothing to do with it. A paper on how to build the A-bomb was published by a high school student in the 80s, and that ruffled quite a few feathers. Experts said it would work; but of course the kid was missing the key ingredient and wasn't likely to ever get it.
AI is not
Secret from who, exactly? (Score:2)
You can keep a secret from a large part of the general public, but not anybody else who is motivated to obtain that "secret".