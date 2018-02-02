Why Alexa Won't Light Up During Amazon's Super Bowl Ad

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Bloomberg: Amazon.com is advertising its Alexa-powered speakers in the big game on Sunday. It's an amusing 90 seconds that features celebrities like Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, Anthony Hopkins, Cardi B and the world's wealthiest man, Jeff Bezos himself. The word "Alexa" is uttered 10 times during the Super Bowl spot, but thankfully, the Amazon Echo in your living room isn't going to perk up and try to respond.

Bezos and company have evidently been thinking about this problem for a long time, before the Echo was even introduced. A September 2014 Amazon patent titled "Audible command filtering" describes techniques to prevent Alexa from waking up "as part of a broadcast watched by a large population (such as during a popular sporting event)," annoying customers and overloading Amazon's servers with millions of simultaneous requests. The patent broadly describes two techniques. The first calls for transmitting a snippet of a commercial to Echo devices before it airs. Then the Echo can compare live commands to the acoustic fingerprint of the snippet to determine whether the commands are authentic. The second tactic describes how a commercial itself could transmit an inaudible acoustic signal to tell Alexa to ignore its wake word.

  • Inaudible acoustic signal? (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The second tactic describes how a commercial itself could transmit an inaudible acoustic signal to tell Alexa to ignore its wake word.

    So either they're assuming the device will be able to produce the required frequency, or my dog will go nuts. God help us.

    • There is a similar process on CISCO Teleconference screens. Apparently its IP Address is sent in High Frequency so if you had some software on your device you can share your screen without having to plug it in. However it doesn't work if your device isn't in the same room. (or not connected to the network)

    • That's actually a really good point... and one that I was going to mention myself. Does anybody know what the upper cap is on frequencies that can be produced by modern audio equipment? I'm betting that if they can even produce inaudible frequencies at all, it's not liable to be much higher than the maximum human hearing frequency, and that would still be well within the hearing range of many household pets, so I think we'd need to investigate that carefully before filling people's homes with it. If they

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by EvilSS ( 557649 )
        It doesn't need to be an inaudible frequency, it just needs to be hidden from human ears but distinguishable for machines. Nielsen's system (Psychoacoustic encoding) uses audible sounds hidden under the regular broadcast audio (and this is why they don't encode during silent segments of audio in shows or commercials).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sremick ( 91371 )

      I can't wait until someone figures out the signal and invents an Alexa-jammer/DOS emitter device/app.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )
      Nielsen uses audio signals hidden in broadcasts every 2.5 seconds for their tracking, so I don't see Amazon having issues doing something similar.

  • The second tactic describes how a commercial itself could transmit an inaudible acoustic signal to tell Alexa to ignore its wake word.

    Step 1: A dedicated, battery operated, highly miniature device to emit said signal
    Step 2: ??? Alexa remains silent...
    Step 3: Profit!

  • If someone has one of these spy devices in their home they deserve all the worst the world has to offer.
    • Yes, but this isn't about the end-user and the device in their home. This is about not clobbering Amazon's servers.

  • Highlights a privacy concern (Score:3)

    by PFactor ( 135319 ) on Friday February 02, 2018 @04:13PM (#56058183) Journal

    transmit an inaudible acoustic signal to [..] Alexa

    But we promise we're not using this to send a tiny packet indicating you were exposed to a given advertisement, so we can send that to advertisers for money.

    ...Why are you laughing? We can tell because you paid for an always-on, internet-connected microphone in your home.

  • south park messed up lot's of alexa's with there stunt

  • If Alexa responded to commercials and randomly awarded a year of free Amazon Prime to the viewer.

  • Surely the super duper AI in Alexa can tell if the command is from a TV, or from someone in the room? Even a two year old can do that!!!
  • #3: Leave it unplugged from power unless you're actively using it
    #4: Don't buy the goddamned thing in the first place (preferred solution)

