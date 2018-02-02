Why Alexa Won't Light Up During Amazon's Super Bowl Ad (bloomberg.com) 27
Bloomberg: Amazon.com is advertising its Alexa-powered speakers in the big game on Sunday. It's an amusing 90 seconds that features celebrities like Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, Anthony Hopkins, Cardi B and the world's wealthiest man, Jeff Bezos himself. The word "Alexa" is uttered 10 times during the Super Bowl spot, but thankfully, the Amazon Echo in your living room isn't going to perk up and try to respond.
Bezos and company have evidently been thinking about this problem for a long time, before the Echo was even introduced. A September 2014 Amazon patent titled "Audible command filtering" describes techniques to prevent Alexa from waking up "as part of a broadcast watched by a large population (such as during a popular sporting event)," annoying customers and overloading Amazon's servers with millions of simultaneous requests. The patent broadly describes two techniques. The first calls for transmitting a snippet of a commercial to Echo devices before it airs. Then the Echo can compare live commands to the acoustic fingerprint of the snippet to determine whether the commands are authentic. The second tactic describes how a commercial itself could transmit an inaudible acoustic signal to tell Alexa to ignore its wake word.
So either they're assuming the device will be able to produce the required frequency, or my dog will go nuts. God help us.
There is a similar process on CISCO Teleconference screens. Apparently its IP Address is sent in High Frequency so if you had some software on your device you can share your screen without having to plug it in. However it doesn't work if your device isn't in the same room. (or not connected to the network)
I can't wait until someone figures out the signal and invents an Alexa-jammer/DOS emitter device/app.
Gonna build out this ip myself (Score:2)
The second tactic describes how a commercial itself could transmit an inaudible acoustic signal to tell Alexa to ignore its wake word.
Step 1: A dedicated, battery operated, highly miniature device to emit said signal
Step 2: ??? Alexa remains silent...
Step 3: Profit!
It's got to be shorter or the broadcasters will start cutting it before the whole phrase gets out.
But I really like the idea. Way better than 'FHRITP'.
Highlights a privacy concern (Score:3)
transmit an inaudible acoustic signal to [..] Alexa
But we promise we're not using this to send a tiny packet indicating you were exposed to a given advertisement, so we can send that to advertisers for money.
...Why are you laughing? We can tell because you paid for an always-on, internet-connected microphone in your home.
south park messed up lot's of alexa's (Score:2)
south park messed up lot's of alexa's with there stunt
It would be better (Score:2)
If Alexa responded to commercials and randomly awarded a year of free Amazon Prime to the viewer.
What about AI? (Score:2)
Tactic #3 and #4: (Score:2)
#4: Don't buy the goddamned thing in the first place (preferred solution)