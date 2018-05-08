In Banking, 70% of Front-Office Jobs Will Be Dislocated By AI (americanbanker.com) 31
An anonymous reader shares a report: Some bankers and observers have suggested that only the boring parts of jobs, drudgery like data entry and filling out forms, will disappear so the humans will be able to focus on more interesting tasks, and that no actual jobs will be lost. Bank employees themselves seem to think this. In an Accenture survey released last week of 1,300 nonexecutive bank employees, 67% said they believe AI will improve their work-life balance, and 57% expect it will expand their career prospects.
But Autonomous Research also issued a report last week that estimated that in the U.S. alone, 2.5 million financial services employees will be "exposed" to AI technologies in the front, middle and back office -- 1.2 million working in banking and lending, 460,000 in investment management, and 865,000 in insurance. "These functions will see 20-40% productivity gains, or unemployment, depending on your vantage point," the report stated. About $1 trillion in costs will be exposed to AI transformation in financial services sectors by 2030, according to the report; $450 million of this would in banking. In banking, 70% of front-office jobs will be dislocated by AI, the researchers say: 485,000 tellers, 219,000 customer service representatives, and 174,000 loan interviewers and clerks. They will be replaced by chatbots, voice assistants and automated authentication and biometric technology.
And 96,000 financial managers and 13,000 compliance officers will be laid off as AI-based anti-money-laundering, anti-fraud, compliance and monitoring software fills in. Another 250,000 loan officers will lose their jobs to AI-based credit underwriting and smart contracts technology.
If you and , "they" are thinking of that stupid computer bitch that never understands what you say and won't send you a real person, then I'd say no fucking way it will happen.
Lets get the fuckin auto pilot working on de fuckin Telsa's b4 we start to worrin about dem take our jobs!
Auto-filling a PDF form is a lot easier than navigation in the physical world. Replacing many banking jobs wouldn't even require AI. A Perl script should be enough.
No problem so long as we can repeatedly press "star", "pound", or "0" until we're connected to a human.
The end of slavery was going to take all the jobs. Then it was going to be industrialization that was going to take all the jobs. Then it was going to be immigrants. Than automation. Then globalization. Now it's immigrants again that are taking all the jobs.
Yet, after all that, we still have jobs in this nation.
Something tells me that even with the future of AI people will still find things to do.
And I suspect AI is writing all these AI doom articles; they are suspiciously similar.
Already gone (Score:2)
I don't know how much more AI can reduce the number of manual jobs in banks. In Europe most activities can, and are, performed by ATMs. Either ones in-branch, in a halfway lobby or street-facing. Here they don't just dispense cash, buy will accept pay-ins of cash or cheques, allow you to order statements, chequebooks (if there are still any people who use them?) and they will even scan bills and pay them. The bill-paying system can also set up a direct debit so the same bill will be paid automatically in th
Re: (Score:3)
Balderdash. Personally, I abhor shopping in stores that have reduced human employment by use of self-checkout, and I vote with my wallet.
Sure, I use Amazon and other online companies when the price discrepancy is significant, but, I will pay a bit more to keep local brick and mortar shops open... if for no other reason than to promote competition, and the very survival of local stores.
#Dinosaur
Its not really a problem (Score:2)
There is really no need for hysterics. First, stop all immigration. Now. This is so that the remaining work can go to our own citizens. Secondly, retrain employees for the jobs that are available, as needed. If that doesnt fully solve the problem, we can go to a shorter work week to distribute remaining work evenly among more people in smaller chunks. There is no need for communist/socialist basic incomes and other crackpot ideas.