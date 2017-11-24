Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom--A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at $48 with coupon code "BFRIDAY20" ×
Businesses

Black Friday Panic at Macy's: People Report Credit Card System Outage (fastcompany.com) 37

Posted by msmash from the damn-it dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Macy's might have celebrated an increase in share price on Black Friday, but it seems like the retailer will end the day with a lot of lost sales. Many of its customers recently took to Twitter to complain that its credit card machines are down, and that they can only pay with cash.

Black Friday Panic at Macy's: People Report Credit Card System Outage More | Reply

Black Friday Panic at Macy's: People Report Credit Card System Outage

Comments Filter:

  • O. M. G! (Score:3)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Friday November 24, 2017 @02:42PM (#55616497)

    I wonder how many murder / suicides this will result in?

    But seriously, do they not load test in the run-up to these extravaganzas?

    • Businesses should always be prepared for a system failure or power outage. I was in a local shop recently when the power failed. It took them less than a minute to get a box of paper based "kerchunkers" from the manager's office and put one at each register. Sales lost: $0.

  • Old adage (Score:3)

    by boudie2 ( 1134233 ) on Friday November 24, 2017 @02:49PM (#55616535)
    Never borrow money unless it's for something you can make money with.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      Why would you assume that a credit card purchase is for the loan?

      I get 2% cash back, and price protection for 60 days.

      That means if they do better sales in January (likely), I get the discount, and it's easier than dealing with various stores.

      Between the two, I save about $300-400/year, and 200 of it is zero effort.

      • You, my friend, are in the minority. Visa isn't making money off you. My point applies more to those who make the minimum payment and end up paying the highest interest. Many years ago, actually my first job was in sales. The company would finance the purchase at about 30% interest. People would always say "Thirty-percent? I don't know about that." And the answer would be, yes but you're going to pay it off the first chance you get, like when you get your income tax back. Although very few of them did. Are
  • They WANT cash to disappear...what better way of seeing how many people still use cash, than have CC machines go down on black Friday? Once they are convinced the majority of people use cards instead of cash, they will outlaw the use of cash because the cards are "safer"...and they will also use an anti criminal element to get rid of cash, since a lot of illegal transactions are in cash. It's for your "safety". Once cash is gone, and everything is an electronic blip, the government can see ANYTHING you

    • Watch out!

      I hear they're monitoring Aluminium sales. Once you cross the secret threshold, black helicopters will be outside foil-mart waiting to intercept you on your next shopping trip. For safety, distribute your transactions amongst the shell corporations you control.

  • This is as serious as a natural disaster.

  • Who wouldn't take cash with them when they expect to shop on massively busy/overcrowded events? If you didn't take cash, you have nothing to complain about, learn from this and move on.
  • ....I don't do Black Fridays.

Slashdot Top Deals

The moon may be smaller than Earth, but it's further away.

Close