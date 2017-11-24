Black Friday Panic at Macy's: People Report Credit Card System Outage (fastcompany.com) 37
An anonymous reader shares a report: Macy's might have celebrated an increase in share price on Black Friday, but it seems like the retailer will end the day with a lot of lost sales. Many of its customers recently took to Twitter to complain that its credit card machines are down, and that they can only pay with cash.
O. M. G! (Score:3)
I wonder how many murder / suicides this will result in?
But seriously, do they not load test in the run-up to these extravaganzas?
Re: (Score:2)
And some Walmart shoppers have tanks. There's already casualties [pinimg.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Businesses should always be prepared for a system failure or power outage. I was in a local shop recently when the power failed. It took them less than a minute to get a box of paper based "kerchunkers" from the manager's office and put one at each register. Sales lost: $0.
Re: (Score:3)
Without credit, most of the american, european and asian retailers would have to close down.
Re:Well.. (Score:4, Insightful)
(And don't make a stupid argument that the price is increased to pay for the "cash back"........of course it is, but the people who pay with cash pay the same price as those who pay with credit cards, just don't get any cash back).
Re:Well.. (Score:4, Informative)
This exactly. I pay with credit cards because i get cash back or points towards things like gift cards for places I actually buy things. I'm paying the same price at the register as someone who is paying cash, except that I get back a percentage of what I'm paying for to reduce the cost of something next time.
Not everyone is using credit cards because they can't afford things. I hardly ever carry a balance on mine and pay them off right away. I also don't like carrying a lot of cash around with me. If someone steals the money off you while your out shopping, you've probably lost it for good. If someone steals your credit card you can simply cancel it and get a new one. Any charges incurred will be wiped away.
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention that maybe you don't have the cash, but what you want/need has a discount right now, saving you even more money as long as you pay your credit card bill on time.
Re:Well.. (Score:4, Insightful)
Well you are correct, but in reality:
# 1. People do not have the cash, so they need to borrow to buy what they cannot afford. If Credit Cards were to disappear, the world economy will crash faster then it ever has.
Also there seems to be a push worldwide to do away with cash completely, I think a couple of countries already have. What I have read this seems to due with "stop the criminals", but I think is is more like 'monitor the public'.
Re: (Score:2)
#2. People expect the machines to be working. Not carrying around $1k or so in a massive crowd is a good idea and you can cancel the cards and do charge backs on unauthorized purchases.
If someone said "We accept cash only" 2 days ahead of time there would be problem.
Old adage (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Why would you assume that a credit card purchase is for the loan?
I get 2% cash back, and price protection for 60 days.
That means if they do better sales in January (likely), I get the discount, and it's easier than dealing with various stores.
Between the two, I save about $300-400/year, and 200 of it is zero effort.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I did.
I'll get back to you in three to four days.
Plays right into the governments hand (Score:2, Troll)
Re: Plays right into the governments hand (Score:2)
Watch out!
I hear they're monitoring Aluminium sales. Once you cross the secret threshold, black helicopters will be outside foil-mart waiting to intercept you on your next shopping trip. For safety, distribute your transactions amongst the shell corporations you control.
O.m.g. Shopping blockade (Score:1)
This is as serious as a natural disaster.
Re: (Score:2)
Well there's a metric fuckton of snow dropping down around here right now, so it is a white friday.
So? (Score:2)
So glad.... (Score:1)