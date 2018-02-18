Tokyo To Build 350m Tower Made of Wood (theguardian.com) 73
A skyscraper set to be built in Tokyo will become the world's tallest to be made of wood. From a report: The Japanese wood products company Sumitomo Forestry Co is proposing to build a 350 metre (1,148ft), 70-floor tower to commemorate its 350th anniversary in 2041. Japan's government has long advertised the advantages of wooden buildings, and in 2010 passed a law requiring it be used for all public buildings of three stories or fewer. Sumitomo Forestry said the new building, known as the W350 Project, was an example of "urban development that is kind for humans," with more high-rise architecture made of wood and covered with greenery "making over cities as forests." The new building will be predominantly wooden, with just 10% steel. Its internal framework of columns, beams and braces -- made of a hybrid of the two materials -- will take account of Japan's high rate of seismic activity. The Tokyo-based architecture firm Nikken Sekkei contributed to the design.
Dpes it weigh (Score:2, Informative)
the same as a duck?
Re: (Score:2)
First of all, that story is from 2017. It isn't news.
Second, from the story, "The latest problems were discovered with shipments of more than 11,000 tons of steel, copper, and aluminum products made by Kobe Steel and its affiliates in Japan, China, Malaysia and Thailand."
So the actual true claim closest to the lie you told would be, "Being owned by a Japanese company doesn't magically cause product inspections to happen."
They're one of the world's biggest steel company, so 11k tons isn't actually very much.
Re: (Score:1)
And if it does, does that mean it's a witch?
Fireproof? (Score:1)
I hope this doesn't end as a huge candle.
Re: (Score:3)
Re:Fireproof? (Score:5, Interesting)
Well, consider the 67.3m Grenfell Tower which burned spectacularly [wikipedia.org] last June, killing seventy people. The tower was reinforced concrete, but it was the decorative polyethylene cladding that transmitted the fire at deadly speed, and the interior apartment furnishings that actually killed people.
So it's quite possible for a concrete building to become a fire trap; it's the superficial bits that are the risk. Massive wooden structural members might burn in theory, but like an over-large log they wouldn't catch fire quickly.
So I should think that a large wooden building could in principle be engineered to be for all practical purposes as fire safe as concrete building. The problem is knowing that something is safe in practice. Engineering is as much about the application of experience as it is induction from general principles. So if you build far beyond the limits of experience, you can never be quite certain of the behavior of a system.
Interesting... (Score:1, Insightful)
Silicon Valley has mixed developments with the ground floor being concrete and steel for stores and parking, and four floors of wood for apartments and condos. Wood buildings above four floor require iron reinforcement. If you're iron for reinforcement, it's cheaper to use concrete instead for taller buildings.
sustainability (Score:1)
They could stand to make mention about replenishment and what about all the chemicals that are used to treat the wood?
It's as if these concerns don't even exist.
Re: (Score:3)
The whole skyscraper will be made from engineered lumber. Not for rot necessarily, but for consistent dimensions, stability, strength, etc.
Re: (Score:2)
Not for nothin', but Japan has as much forest as just about any other developed country.
Re: (Score:2)
The US mostly stopped processing lumber in the 1990s, but we still cut just as much.
Where does Japan get their lumber? From the US.
The previous contenders... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Todai-ji [wikipedia.org] in Nara is 57m and was built 300 years ago. Supposedly the old one was even bigger.
Re: (Score:2)
57m from that link is the length of the main building. The width is 50m. Judging from the picture that makes it ~25m tall. That is consistent with a statue height of 14.98m and the interior pictures which show the ceiling only a little taller than the statue.
It is true that the site originally had 2 pagodas of ~100m height.
Forest Substitute ? (Score:2)
high-rise architecture made of wood and covered with greenery "making over cities as forests."
LoL Is Japan so urbanised that its inhabitants can imagine that buildings* covered in greenery can seem like a forest?
* Created by chopping down a forest. The guys in the Amazon Basin hacking down the last of the rain forest must be having wet dreams over this news.
Re: (Score:2)
Japan is certainly urbanized, but still retains its forests [wikipedia.org].
Re: (Score:2)
If you ever manage to afford internet access, just fire up google maps and set it to satellite view and click on Japan. Lots of trees.
Also if you think the last of the rainforest is being chopped down, just click on South America and check.
Somehow I think we found the guy who can't imagine trees.
;)
Godzilla approves!! (Score:2)
What's Japanese for The Matchstick Building?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Kyodaina shakunetsu no farosu
Re: (Score:2)
Kyodaina shakunetsu no farosu
Squirrel!!
Terrible for long term use (Score:2)
Wood certainly has it's uses, but it seems to me that a high rise is not one of them. Wood needs to be protected from the sun and elements. Who wants to have to paint or weather proof this thing every couple of years? I lived in a house with wood siding as a kid. I hated having to go out to scrape the old paint off and repainting it. I know paint and weather proofing has come a long way since I was a kid, but it's still going to need this done periodically.
This is why aluminum siding and later vinyl sid
Re: (Score:2)
Aluminum and vinyl siding are things because they're cheaper than wood.
If they were better, they'd either be more expensive, or wood siding would have been discontinued.
Also, consider this: in a tall building, the siding is not the structural support. So the subject isn't even about the siding. This building could have vinyl siding and the story would be the same story about a wooden building.
Also, you don't have to paint the wood for protection. There is also technology that places the protective chemicals
Would be illegal here... (Score:3)
Where I am, building code prohibits wood for buildings over 4 stories (though they're talking about allowing it for up to 5 or even 6 because the builders don't want to pay for concrete, and their lobbying is amazingly effective) Combined with the requirement for all buildings over 4 stories to have elevators, we have a ton of 4 story apartment buildings. We've also proven repeatedly that wood is a HORRIBLE material for any multi-family building, as we've had quite a few burn to the ground leaving hundreds of people homeless. Of course each time they say that if only they'd made this minor tweak to the building code the disaster wouldn't have happened, but then the next one happens despite whatever tweak they say will solve it.
Re: (Score:2)
Fire sprinklers address fire risk, and wood buildings (when complete) are generally more survivable than light gauge metal structures. Their main problem is that while under construction they are a huge fire risk.
Low-rise wood structures are pretty safe (with a concrete podium for the garage). When you go over 75’ to the highest occupied floor (code definition) then things become more complex.
Re: (Score:2)
We've also proven repeatedly that wood is a HORRIBLE material for any multi-family building, as we've had quite a few burn to the ground
So? In many cases concrete doesn't form as much of a structure as it does simply provide fireproofing for the steel reinforcing within it. Just because something has "wood" in the name doesn't automagically make it a firehazard. We can fireproof wood just as well as any other structural member.
Also building codes are iterative. "the next one happens" and will always happen. The key part is the rate at which they have happened and are happening continues to decline.
Re: (Score:2)
Also building codes are iterative. "the next one happens" and will always happen. The key part is the rate at which they have happened and are happening continues to decline.
Note this is also true of monetary policy and recessions. In the 70s, they were still trying horrible things like price controls.
Re: (Score:2)
Where I am, building code prohibits wood for buildings over 4 stories
You left out the part where building codes normally cover normal buildings, and often the tallest buildings in a city are taller than the code "allows" because special cases, including the biggest buildings, are expected to require a variance anyways.
The code in my city says buildings can only be 40', but a quick drive around town says that there is not actually a prohibition of buildings over 40', simply an additional process.
Yeah, if you want to build a wooden skyscraper there is going to be more to the p
I really hope.. (Score:1)
I'll believe it when I see it... (Score:5, Informative)
When I read this, I immediately wondered why it was even possible to build a 1,100 ft tall wooden building, more than eight times taller than the current record for the tallest wooden building. This Guardian article [theguardian.com] goes into more detail about the engineering of tall wooden buildings, and cites this Canadian Wood Council case study [ctbuh.org] for some of its information. In short, the wood materials to be used are highly specialized fireproofed laminate composites. Calling the finished product wood is like calling Splenda sugar; just because it's a derivative of the original doesn't mean it's the same thing.
From an engineering perspective, a skyscraper undergoes incredible stresses. The building has to be capable of supporting itself and all the weight within it. It has to withstand the tremors of earthquakes, the forces of wind and water, and not lose its strength over time, even as it's exposed for decades to UV rays. The building materials need to have a unique combination of sheer strength, tensile strength, and compressive strength. A combination of steel and concrete give you all three. But natural wood is inconsistent. Flaws like knots and cracks in the grains weaken its sheer strength. Wood has great tensile strength in the direction of the grain, but is very weak against the grain. And it works the opposite way with compression. The only way to overcome these weaknesses is with laminates, which are very expensive (currently, due to the lack of demand) to produce.
Not to mention wood burns much easier.
My personal opinion is that there are some architects trying to get name recognition by coming up with something unique. I hope anyone considering to fund such imaginations take a lesson from the Spruce Goose and use wood when it's advantageous, not avant garde.
Re: (Score:2)
Partially, but it would probably fall down if you took out all the hydrogen.
Re: (Score:2)
They are a wood product manufacturing company. This model is quite common with Japanese companies too.
Set a high, long term goal and work towards it. The innovations and new ideas that come from the work keep the company at the forefront of the market. After all, there are plenty of other companies making wood products (or steel, or cars, or soft drinks or whatever) and overheads are low in China, so having a better product is the only way to compete.
The goal here is to produce new building materials out of
Re: (Score:2)
Also, wood is stronger than structural steel by weight, so not that hard to do.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Splenda is brand of sucralose, it is absolutely sugar, there is no question about that at all. It also has the same calorie content as other carbohydrates.
Re: (Score:2)
Unlikely.... Checkout the current tallest "wooden building" in the world under construction...
https://www.archdaily.com/8796... [archdaily.com]
What do you see? Two huge cement columns running down the middle of it.
I think the real question is how moral is it to use such materials, in a day and age when so much of our native habitat has already been lost and the remaining habitat is being rapidly cleared?
Even if the wood is sustainably sourced, which it probably won't be, creating a fashion like this encourages others to d
Re: (Score:1)
If they called it a "cellulose fibre re-inforced thermoset plastic composite" building, then it would not sound as 'green'.
Old episode of South Park - ladder to heaven (Score:2)
This has already been done.
Fire! (Score:2)
As a showcase point-of-pride project, it will know doubt have a wow factor of the highest magnitude. Read the article and links within it - wood skyscrapers seem to be an idea on the ascendancy. Many of the putative benefits from a social, engineering, and ecological point of view no doubt have merit. However, there is a potential downside which was the first thing that came to my mind. Fire.
Looking at the concept renders in the article, try this estimate: 20 residential units per story, times 70 storie
Re: (Score:2)
End of life? (Score:2)
It will have so much glue and additives in it that it will even be fireproof and waterproof, bugs certainly won't like it.
Buildings eventually need to be demolished. What can be done with this engineered wood at that point? If we chop it up small and burn it, or dump it in a landfill, will the additives cause pollution? For that matter, if you drill a hole in a new piece of engineered wood, can you treat the debris like ordinary wood chips, or does it require special disposal?
Re: (Score:2)
Popular advice says that you shouldn't compost such wood chips. Small amounts go in the trash.
Disposal is a good question, for which good answers are available. In "throw away" cultures, the question has implicit assumptions of "doing it cheaply" or engaging in landfill habits.
In Japan and elsewhere, advanced incineration seems the preferred solution.
http://www.bvsde.paho.org/bvsa... [paho.org]
"urban development that is kind for humans" (Score:1)
In the short-term maybe. In the long-term? Progressively worse for humans.
Not only is this removing useful nutrients from the ground to be locked away in a building for many decades, it is a MASSIVE fire risk.
Concrete, steel and even glass CAN have plants living in and around them you know. It isn't a hard thing to do.
Not only that, being inorganic, it is more environmentally friendly since it is, you know, inorganic!
The toxicity levels of most construction materials have dropped dramatically in recent d