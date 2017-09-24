Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Amazon Starts Charging For Cloud Computing Resources By the Second (amazon.com) 9

Posted by EditorDavid from the head-in-the-cloud dept.
AmiMoJo writes: "Back in the old days, you needed to buy or lease a server if you needed access to compute power," remembers Amazon's AWS blog. "When Amazon launched EC2 back in 2006, the ability to use an instance for an hour, and to pay only for that hour, was big news. The pay-as-you-go model inspired our customers to think about new ways to develop, test, and run applications of all types."

But now from the 2nd of October, Amazon will start billing Linux virtual machines by the second, with a one minute minimum.

