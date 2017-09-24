Amazon Starts Charging For Cloud Computing Resources By the Second (amazon.com) 9
AmiMoJo writes: "Back in the old days, you needed to buy or lease a server if you needed access to compute power," remembers Amazon's AWS blog. "When Amazon launched EC2 back in 2006, the ability to use an instance for an hour, and to pay only for that hour, was big news. The pay-as-you-go model inspired our customers to think about new ways to develop, test, and run applications of all types."
But now from the 2nd of October, Amazon will start billing Linux virtual machines by the second, with a one minute minimum.
Michael! (Score:4, Funny)
"After observing your usage statistics, an hour is way too long. I am now charging by the second, one minute minimum."
That's what she said!
Impact on cost? (Score:2)
I wonder what the net effect will be on the cost to users? Will it reduce costs or, ultimately, raise them? Perhaps, this is explained in the article...guess I should read it.
Great! (Score:3)
I no longer need to buy expensive machines when I need to break just one key or find the clear text for a singe hash!
I always wanted to steal identities, but the large up-front costs always made me shy away from it. But no more!
Thank you, Amazon!
Closing a loophole (Score:5, Informative)
Many of our customers are dreaming up applications for EC2 that can make good use of a large number of instances for shorter amounts of time, sometimes just a few minutes.
I can't blame Amazon for the change though. In fact, it seems that charging by the hour was more underhanded.
Everything old is new again. (Score:4, Informative)
Back in the old days, you needed to buy or lease a server if you needed access to compute power," remembers Amazon's AWS blog.
Someone didn't learn History [wikipedia.org], again.
In the 1960s, [...] users were charged rent for the terminal, a charge for hours of connect time, a charge for seconds of CPU time, and a charge for kilobyte-months of disk storage.