The New York Stock Exchange Teases Plan To Launch Cryptocurrency Trading (thenextweb.com) 47
Wall Street's interest in integrating cryptocurrencies with their business seems to be on the rise. From a report: Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) -- the parent company of the world's largest stock exchange desk, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) -- is working on a Bitcoin exchange for large investors, The New York Times reports. ICE is also reportedly planning to set up swap contracts with other financial institutions, which will allow customers to own Bitcoin without an immediate trade with the backing and security of the exchange. The move follows an earlier interest in cryptocurrency trading by Nasdaq and Goldman Sachs.
That system is based on trust between parties. This leads to large inefficiencies, long clearing times, and expensive transfers. Crypto solves many of the problems of banking and remittance in a better way than the existing system.
That system is based on trust between parties. This leads to large inefficiencies, long clearing times, and expensive transfers. Crypto solves many of the problems of banking and remittance in a better way than the existing system.
But it creates as many problems as it solves. For example, if your Bitcoin is stolen, you have little or no recourse. You have to trust that your Bitcoin wallet is secure and software these days is generally riddled with exploits and vulnerabilities.
That was because some big players hadn't upgraded to the latest protocol. The issue has been largely mitigated.
So much for crypto (Score:3)
Once Wall Street gets involved with crypto trading that'll be the end of its decentralization. It will be easily manipulated for the benefit of the banksters. Derivatives and ETF's will be introduced that have the effect of printing new crypto that only exists on paper and there will be no more gains to be had for the average person.
Unfortunately, due to its volatility, cryptocurrencies cannot be handled like money for the common man. Because you get cases where people would buy a pizza that would be worth more then the budget of a small nation a few years later.
That's how money is handled too. If human beings didn't discount long term rewards, we would have likely gone extinct. Immediate benefits have the distinction of being fulfilled without risk. Future benefits can always evaporate overnight if you die.
However the difference between a $20.00 Pizza being worth $40.00 in a couple of years if you had saved the money. Vs the $20.00 Pizza being worth $200 Million in a few years. I can live with myself If I knew I lost $20.00 due to an immediate purchase. But If I lost $200 million I would be kicking myself for the rest of my life.
The first may be a minor inconvenience the former would had been a major life changing event
Not if you're the pizza seller and the $20 in bitcoin you accepted last night can only be redeemed for $10 today.
Not sure what you mean. High volatility undermines the practical value of any and all currencies. I can easily accept a modest amount of inflation ordeflation if the long term trend are highly predictable.
You have to be very rich and privileged to like volatility. Normal people cannot afford to be in even medium term agreements with things like Bitcoin. If I am in a year long contract and Bitcoin drops by a factor of 2, I am screwed. If I am in a year long contract and Bitcoin jumps up by a factor of 2
Crypto values are too volatile to be useful as any kind of investment vehicle. No true investor will tolerate 20-30% weekly swings. Gamblers trying to get rich quick, on the other hand...
Uh-huh. Because perfectly timing the market on a daily basis is soooo easy, everyone can do it.
Said the con-artist.
Re:So much for crypto (Score:4, Insightful)
there will be no more gains to be had for the average person.
Bitcon's gains ran out months ago. I can't see any "large investors" buying bitcoin these days.
It will be easily manipulated for the benefit of the banksters.
It's already easily manipulated by the handful of Chinese miners who have a large percentage of the coins.
Just look at the Bitcoin price history; it goes up in stairsteps, completely unlike any normal stick price. Up, up, up in small volumes then sudden high volume trading and crash. Very obvious that people are pumping and dumping.
The only reason Bitcoin is hanging on is because of all the shysters advertising it to the marks. Now Wall Street wants some of that action? It may be too late. As soon as pumping/dumping stops working for the Chinese they'll just cash in and retire (if they've got any sense). That moment will be the end of Bitcoin.
Re:So much for crypto (Score:4, Insightful)
As soon as pumping/dumping stops working for the Chinese they'll just cash in and retire (if they've got any sense). That moment will be the end of Bitcoin.
The end of Bitcoin would be brought about by the cost to verify a transaction came to exceed transactions.
It is not just the direct costs but also the opportunity costs. As blockchain technologies expand and mature, Bitcoin will have to compete with every other thing someone is willing to pay for that involves blockchain. Bitcoin has a big head start, but there are many reasons to suspect that Bitcoin will lose the marathon.
My point is that once Wall Street and their paper crypto get involved it will only decrease in value (unless they want it to increase). In other words they will control the market if they're allowed to print paper crypto.
Look what has happened to the metals markets after they began printing paper metals by trading derivatives/etfs. They artificially control the supply/demand curve without mining anything.
Difference is that Bitcoin is easy to trade around the world, whereas shipping serious amounts of precious metals is a bitch. If the paper value deviates too much from the real value, it will be easy enough to arbitrage.
Once wall street gets involved the paper value WILL BE the real value.
Bitcoin is hanging on because of the fraud that Tether is. Once Tether implodes look out below.
Question (Score:2)
You think it's not being heavily manipulated now?
Parasites (Score:2)
You're not even going to get to use Bitcoin to get away from fiat currencies. As predicted if it every got big enough to matter the established players would step in and tak
Why print paper money when it could be used for something useful like toilet paper?
Why mint coins when you could be building industry with the wasted metal?
Here's the thing about a free market. There is no guarantee that resources will be allocated to the most practical long term goods. Because of the way the system works we normally see lots of short term decisions based on what is valuable and not what is practical.
Yep. Time for a Trump is a Russian Spy! story or something about climate change killing us all.
Well if you ar talking about this thread in particular, I suspect people are getting Crypto Currency Fatigue.
The Cause of the Next Depression (Score:2)
Cryptocurrency trading.
Whoever thought it up will in the end destroy millions of lives.
Cryptocurrency trading.
Whoever thought it up will in the end destroy millions of lives.
This is the law of unintended consequences. The people that came up with the idea of cryptocurrency never intended for it to be used like this. It was intended to be an end run around the banking system and governments hell bent on control and surveillance.
Chucky Cheese to open a restraunt inside NYSE (Score:1)
What could possibly go wrong? (Score:2)
How do you know an IT trend is over? (Score:3)
First sign: Mainstream media report about it.
Second sign: Non-techs start getting interested.
Final nail in the coffin: The NYSE trades in it.
Misleading Title (Score:2)
Are there any other kind of titles with crypto involved?
The NYSE is doing no such thing. Not even close. The company that holds a lot of global Exchanges, Clearinghouses, and Trading houses... ONE of which is the NYSE is thinking of opening a new exchange that will trade in crypto currencies or securities & vehicles with such high exposure.
The ONLY link to the NYSE, which is a heavily regulated market, is that the sibling link may lend credibility to the new offspring. And if the crypto market gets n
Turds (Score:3)
Charlie Munger of Berkshire Hathaway: “And I think the people who are professional traders that go into trading cryptocurrencies, it’s just disgusting. It’s like somebody else is trading turds and you decide, ‘I can’t be left out.'”