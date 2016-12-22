Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


China Opens Door For Tesla and Other Foreign Automakers To Produce Electric Vehicles (electrek.co) 49

Posted by msmash from the open-arms dept.
Despite its strong protectionism laws in place that require any automaker wanting to establish production capacity in the country to partner and share its technology with a local manufacturer, China is proposing to relax laws. In an attempt to accelerate electric vehicle production in the country and fight its air pollution problem, China is now proposing to relax those laws for what they call "new energy vehicles," a.k.a. electric vehicles, in order to attract more foreign investments. From a report: The new rules are expected to open the door to Tesla and other automakers who recently expressed desires to establish manufacturing capacity in China to produce electric vehicles. The National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce released the new policy last week, and it is seeking public comment until next month. The new rules could go into effect soon after.

  • Partner and Share = Give up IP (Score:5, Insightful)

    by sinij ( 911942 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @03:11PM (#53539337)
    China wants free IP, and even next quarter myopic CEOs no longer falling for "partner and share" scam.

  • China does not want to be locked out so they are dropping the partner and share its technology and are willing to be open to more out side stuff. They don't want an trade war.

    • Hilarious!

      Communist China knows Trump will roll over and turn a blind eye while they steal all the technology they can get their hands on. If Tesla sets up any kind of manufacturing facility over there, it will be so riddled with surveillance equipment and "employees" who check in with the Party before they clock in at work that there won't be any proprietary tech left to steal after the first few months.

      Trump won't go up against the Commies. He's a bully, not a warrior.

      • Re:Trump! Trump! (Score:4, Informative)

        by JeffAtl ( 1737988 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @03:44PM (#53539511)

        If Telsa or anyone else is naive enough to go through with this type of deal, what is Trump supposed to do about it?

        Trump's plans are (1) to end the asymmetrical trade deals that the last 4 four presidents have given us and (2) push to eliminate the existing tax code provisions that make it more economical to move manufacturing offshore and then import back in to the US. The US is pretty much alone in having such an inverted tax structure.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Yvan256 ( 722131 )

          The US is pretty much alone in having such an inverted tax structure.

          Aside from Australia of course, where they do everything in an inverted position.

      • Communist China knows Trump will roll over and turn a blind eye while they steal all the technology they can get their hands on.

        That is an interesting assertion. I would like to learn more. Could you possibly provide links to supporting evidence? Thanks in advance.

  • Well, China is using protectionism quite successfully to employ their people and give an advantage to their country. I thought it didn't work! Now they're "relaxing" the law. Of course, there are no specifics, and Chinese laws are notorious for being interpreted on the spot by local officials. Five cities have five different ways of implementing the exact same law.

    I guess it's just weird for me, as an American, to see a national government helping its people. Even if it's with a non-working idea like

  • How soon before China infects the firmware without Tesla even being aware of it?

  • where ever he builds will be sell out. No sense allowing China to wipe them out.

  • Would this be the same intelligence folks that told us during the cold war that the USSR had better and more thermonuclear bombs than the US did?

