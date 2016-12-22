China Opens Door For Tesla and Other Foreign Automakers To Produce Electric Vehicles (electrek.co) 49
Despite its strong protectionism laws in place that require any automaker wanting to establish production capacity in the country to partner and share its technology with a local manufacturer, China is proposing to relax laws. In an attempt to accelerate electric vehicle production in the country and fight its air pollution problem, China is now proposing to relax those laws for what they call "new energy vehicles," a.k.a. electric vehicles, in order to attract more foreign investments. From a report: The new rules are expected to open the door to Tesla and other automakers who recently expressed desires to establish manufacturing capacity in China to produce electric vehicles. The National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce released the new policy last week, and it is seeking public comment until next month. The new rules could go into effect soon after.
Exactly. Just look at what happens to all the tech we sell and install there. Within a year, a copy shows up and the Chinese firm sues the original inventors for "stealing Chinese IP".
You mean the other car companies? Like the one that built electric cars two decades ago [wikipedia.org] and then crushed them instead of selling them? [ev1.org]
Re:For once pragmatism trumps policy (Score:5, Insightful)
Have they seriously tried anything as far as legislative remedies? You'd think a totalitarian government could force people to comply with whatever regulations it wants.
California had a terrible smog problem in the 1970s and early 1980s. The entire Los Angeles area (including Disneyland, for example) had air that was smothered with a visible brown haze. Even the Bay Area was getting bad. We passed a bunch of laws, force people to comply with them e.g. by requiring catalytic converters in all new vehicles and refusing to register vehicles that haven't had their emissions checked. Today the air quality has improved immensely.
If any government can do the same, it's China. They just lack the will. Moreover, it may turn out that vehicles aren't even their biggest problem -- their crony-capitalist industries may be just as much to blame, and who wants to regulate them?
No, this move is far more likely to be about getting their hands on the technology so they can steal it.
"California had a terrible smog problem in the 1970s and early 1980s"
With such a low UID, one would think you could remember that CA smog problems went back much, much further.
https://www.arb.ca.gov/html/br... [ca.gov]
Cars are not really a big problem in cities right now, most of them have effective emission control systems. But in future they are going to become more significant. Inte
Northern China uses coal for local heat. Just like people in London did when they had killing 'fogs'.
Coal burning stoves are dirty as fuck.
China has been taking action against coal plant emissions for a few years, passed laws roughly as stringent as any to be found in the West that went into enforcement in Fall 2014 and, most importantly, were not grandfathering ANY plants. I don't know if they've backed on on that since the law went into effect.
But even for their heavy handed government, enforcement isn't easy and local officials typically have quite a bit of power.
But if there's a death or disaster, those same officials quickly find themselv
China does not want to be locked out so they are dropping the partner and share its technology and are willing to be open to more out side stuff. They don't want an trade war.
Communist China knows Trump will roll over and turn a blind eye while they steal all the technology they can get their hands on. If Tesla sets up any kind of manufacturing facility over there, it will be so riddled with surveillance equipment and "employees" who check in with the Party before they clock in at work that there won't be any proprietary tech left to steal after the first few months.
Trump won't go up against the Commies. He's a bully, not a warrior.
Re:Trump! Trump! (Score:4, Informative)
If Telsa or anyone else is naive enough to go through with this type of deal, what is Trump supposed to do about it?
Trump's plans are (1) to end the asymmetrical trade deals that the last 4 four presidents have given us and (2) push to eliminate the existing tax code provisions that make it more economical to move manufacturing offshore and then import back in to the US. The US is pretty much alone in having such an inverted tax structure.
Aside from Australia of course, where they do everything in an inverted position.
That is an interesting assertion. I would like to learn more. Could you possibly provide links to supporting evidence? Thanks in advance.
Well, China is using protectionism quite successfully to employ their people and give an advantage to their country. I thought it didn't work! Now they're "relaxing" the law. Of course, there are no specifics, and Chinese laws are notorious for being interpreted on the spot by local officials. Five cities have five different ways of implementing the exact same law.
I guess it's just weird for me, as an American, to see a national government helping its people. Even if it's with a non-working idea like
Re:I thought protectionism doesn't work (Score:4, Informative)
Protectionism works just fine - the 90 million chinese workers employed in industry as a testament to that.
Free trade only raises the standard of living of all parties if everyone is playing by the same rules - asymmetrical trade relationships don't work.
How soon before China infects the firmware without Tesla even being aware of it?
Would this be the same intelligence folks that told us during the cold war that the USSR had better and more thermonuclear bombs than the US did?
