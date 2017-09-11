T-Mobile Named Fastest US Mobile Carrier by New Wirefly Report (phonedog.com) 4
T-Mobile offered the fastest internet speed to subscribers between Q1 and Q2 of 2017 (which ended in June), according to the Wirefly Speed Test, which combed through thousands of test results made using its service. T-Mobile scored highest in overall speed while Verizon ended up with a close second spot, Wirefly, which doesn't require Java or Flash for its tests, added. AT&T and Sprint rounded out the ranking at third and fourth, respectively, the report added, which was done in collaboration with SourceForge. T-Mobile also topped the chart for offering the fastest mobile download speed. An anonymous user writes: T-Mobile offered 22.18 Mbps download speed, while Verizon Wireless ended up with another close second with 21.45 Mbps download. AT&T came in with an average download speed of 17.00 Mbps, and Sprint was trailing all with 15.76 Mbps. Verizon finished with the fastest average upload speed at 16.06 Mbps. You can read the full report here.
They are all fast enough for me (Score:3, Insightful)
Speedwise, they are all fast enough for me - in fact I'm happy with my throttled Cricket service (8Mbps). I'm more interested in coverage, and I found AT&T's to be better for me when I switched from T-Mobile. Both were better coverage than Sprint for me too, but I think Verizon is better yet. I'm just unwilling to pay the Verizon premium.
