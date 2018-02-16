AI is Being Used To Raise Better Pigs in China 19
Alibaba's Cloud Unit has signed an agreement on with the Tequ Group, a Chinese food-and-agriculture conglomerate that raises about 10 million pigs each year, to deploy facial and voice recognition on Tequ's pig farms. From a report: According to an Alibaba representative, the company will offer software to Tequ that it will deploy on its farms with its own hardware. Using image recognition, the software will identify each pig based on a mark placed on its body. This corresponds with a file for each pig kept in a database, which records and tracks characteristics such as the pig's breed type, age, and weight. The software can monitor changes in the level of a pig's physical activity to assess its level of fitness. In addition, it can monitor the sounds on the farm -- picking up a pig's cough, for example, to assess whether or not the pig is sick and at risk of spreading a disease. The software will also draw from its data to assess which pigs are most capable of giving birth to healthy offspring. Tequ's CIO stressed that taking care of pigs is no easy task for large pig farms. "If you have 10 million pigs, relying on manpower is already not enough," he said, according to a report by local publication Tianxia Wangshang, adding that it's impossible to manually count each pig given how many are born every day.
I can call you Betty And Betty, when you call me. You can call me AI.
You know Slashdot should adjust their fonts to include a version with serifs. We really don't need Arial font designed for Systems 640x480 resolutions. They are a number of attractive, common, adjustable space fonts with Serifs today.
China is using the similar model of development. The technology originally created by the government to monitor and improve the lives of its citizens using social credit score [wired.com] is being used by private companies for profit.
The technology originally created by the government to monitor and improve the lives of its citizens using social credit score [wired.com] is being used by private companies for profit.
Hey, wait are you calling Chinese citizens pigs!?!
At any rate, AI Bacon is a geek's dream come true.
Now I just need Blockchain Lettuce and Autonomous Tomato for a perfect Hype Sandwich!
And why does it want to be a pig farmer?
You farm pigs
Oh god!
Welcome to Pig Book!
PigBook will NEVER share your most intimate details with farmers and in NO WAY will PigBook lead you to be slaughtered!
Trust me!
Signed: Mark Zuckerberg.
"You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means." — Inigo Montoya,
In other words same old same old programing with a few new tricks thrown in. Marketspeak for 2018