Ethereum Founder Confronts Self-Proclaimed Bitcoin Creator Craig Wright, Calls Him a Fraud (businessinsider.com) 18
The dispute between Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin and self-proclaimed "Bitcoin creator" Craig Wright is far from over. At the 2018 Deconomy conference, Buterin asked, "Given that he makes so many non sequiturs and mistakes, why is this fraud allowed to speak at this conference?" From the report: Audience members applauded him. The confrontation (video) happened during a question-and-answer session after a panel called "Bitcoin, Controversy over Principle" featuring Roger Ver and Samson Mow; Wright gave a talk just before the panel.
[...] Wright first shot to fame when stories from Gizmodo and Wired both identified him as the likely inventor of bitcoin. In May 2016, Wright published a blog post and spearheaded a media push in news outlets including the BBC, The Economist, and GQ in which he said he was, in fact, Satoshi Nakamoto. But the evidence in Wright's blog post made little sense on a technical, cryptographic level. Cryptography experts said at the time that it was nearly nonsensical.
[...] Wright first shot to fame when stories from Gizmodo and Wired both identified him as the likely inventor of bitcoin. In May 2016, Wright published a blog post and spearheaded a media push in news outlets including the BBC, The Economist, and GQ in which he said he was, in fact, Satoshi Nakamoto. But the evidence in Wright's blog post made little sense on a technical, cryptographic level. Cryptography experts said at the time that it was nearly nonsensical.
Media Reports Muddled (Score:2)
The media as usual muddled his story. He didn't create Bitcoin. He invented email.
Re: (Score:2)
cstacy:
The media as usual muddled his story. He didn't create Bitcoin. He invented email.
AC:
Uh, wrong. That was Christine Peterson
No, I believe it was Christine Peterson who invented "Open Email", one of the most common operations done on computers! She did that back in 1998, while email itself was invented in 1978 (and trademarked in 1982). During the years from 1978-1998 email was not used very much, as there was no way to open it.
I know, it's hard to keep all these things straight...
Re: (Score:2)
I thought nobody knew who Bitcoin's creator was. They figured it out since then?
Yeah it was all over NEWSWEEK almost exactly 4 years ago, try to keep up!
It was me, Charlie (Score:2)
I created motherfucking Bitcoin. I invented all that crypto bullshit and how you use your video card to GET PAID. It was all my idea.
Unfortunately, I sold it to some Japanese dude I met on the Internet. I talked to him once when his check for $50 didn't clear, and he didn't sound Japanese at all.
Also, I am Q. Stay Strong. All will be revealed, you gullible sonsabitches. Hit up my Patreon.
#QAnon
Where is this? Can someone provide better links? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Obvious Bitcoin is a Chinese Invention (Score:2)
Just wait, China will claim it invented Bitcoin soon enough.
The irony is richer than a serving of panna cotta (Score:2)
2nd comment was better (Score:3)
"I wrote the Lightning Network paper. I straight up don't understand your presentation. I'm sure the rest of the audience does not as well."
Craig Wright is a fraud. The conference organizers should be embarrassed to include him.
Isn't it easy to verify Bitcoin ownership? (Score:2)