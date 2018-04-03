Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Bitcoin

Ethereum Founder Confronts Self-Proclaimed Bitcoin Creator Craig Wright, Calls Him a Fraud (businessinsider.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
The dispute between Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin and self-proclaimed "Bitcoin creator" Craig Wright is far from over. At the 2018 Deconomy conference, Buterin asked, "Given that he makes so many non sequiturs and mistakes, why is this fraud allowed to speak at this conference?" From the report: Audience members applauded him. The confrontation (video) happened during a question-and-answer session after a panel called "Bitcoin, Controversy over Principle" featuring Roger Ver and Samson Mow; Wright gave a talk just before the panel.

[...] Wright first shot to fame when stories from Gizmodo and Wired both identified him as the likely inventor of bitcoin. In May 2016, Wright published a blog post and spearheaded a media push in news outlets including the BBC, The Economist, and GQ in which he said he was, in fact, Satoshi Nakamoto. But the evidence in Wright's blog post made little sense on a technical, cryptographic level. Cryptography experts said at the time that it was nearly nonsensical.

  • 2nd comment was better (Score:3)

    by psnyder ( 1326089 ) on Tuesday April 03, 2018 @05:21PM (#56375473)
    Craig Wright gave a talk about the Lightning Network. Vitalik was pointing out something in that talk that made absolutely no sense (using basic mathematics). Craig Wright tries to defend himself. Then someone, who I believe was Joseph Poon [lightning.network], said,

    "I wrote the Lightning Network paper. I straight up don't understand your presentation. I'm sure the rest of the audience does not as well."

    Craig Wright is a fraud. The conference organizers should be embarrassed to include him.
  • I don't profess to understand Bitcoin completely but I thought Nakimoto owned a large number of coins that have never been spent. Since part of the system relies on assymetric key cryptography he could verify ownership by using Nakimoto's private key to sign something which the public key could verify. Also naming which his coins which the block chain could shown have never been spent. Sure it is possible Wright somehow stole or gained Nakimoto's key but ownership/knowledge of a private key is tantamount to

