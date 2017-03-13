Intel Confirms $15 Billion Mobileye Deal (axios.com) 4
Intel is paying $15.3 billion to acquire Israeli computer vision company Mobileye in an effort to boost the chipmaker's position in the autonomous car market. From a report on Axios: Intel is tapping its foreign cash, paying $63.54 per share in cash for the company and said it should be immediately a boost to its per-share earnings; it is expected to close late this year. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's letter to employees, as well as a missive from Mobileye insist "that instead of Mobileye being integrated into Intel, Intel's Automated Driving Group will be integrated into Mobileye."
Intel Confirms $15 Billion Mobileye Deal More | Reply Login
Intel Confirms $15 Billion Mobileye Deal
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals