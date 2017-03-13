Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. ×
Intel Businesses

Intel Confirms $15 Billion Mobileye Deal (axios.com) 4

Posted by msmash from the prepping-for-next-big-race dept.
Intel is paying $15.3 billion to acquire Israeli computer vision company Mobileye in an effort to boost the chipmaker's position in the autonomous car market. From a report on Axios: Intel is tapping its foreign cash, paying $63.54 per share in cash for the company and said it should be immediately a boost to its per-share earnings; it is expected to close late this year. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich's letter to employees, as well as a missive from Mobileye insist "that instead of Mobileye being integrated into Intel, Intel's Automated Driving Group will be integrated into Mobileye."

Intel Confirms $15 Billion Mobileye Deal More | Reply

Intel Confirms $15 Billion Mobileye Deal

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Their idea of an offer you can't refuse is an offer... and you'd better not refuse.

Close