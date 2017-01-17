Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Toshiba Might Spin Off Its Semiconductor Business (fortune.com) 5

Posted by msmash from the musical-chair dept.
Toshiba is considering spinning off its semiconductor business and selling a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Wednesday. From the report: Toshiba will sell a roughly 20% interest in the unit for about 200 billion yen-300 billion yen ($1.77 billion-$2.66 billion) while retaining a majority stake, the newspaper reported. Besides Western Digital, U.S. investment funds are also showing interest in Toshiba's semiconductor business, the Nikkei reported, sources familiar with the matter.

  • A little confused here... (Score:3)

    by TWX ( 665546 ) on Tuesday January 17, 2017 @02:27PM (#53683989)
    ...aren't semiconductors what basically underpin nearly all of Toshiba's products, and aren't their semiconductors routinely sold to other companies for their products as well?

    • ...aren't semiconductors what basically underpin nearly all of Toshiba's products

      Sure. But like most users of semiconductors, they can just buy what they need. There is no reason to make stuff in-house unless it is a core competency that you are good at. Toshiba is not particularly good at making semiconductors.

      Toshiba is financially distressed, and they need to raise cash, so that is why they are selling off chunks of the company.

      Anyway, under the terms of this deal, they will retain majority control, even though it would likely make more sense to sell the semiconductor division of

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by slew ( 2918 )

        Indecisive, partial solutions like this are typical of the Japanese management style, and are a big reason why Toshiba is in trouble in the first place.

        Aren't they in trouble because they overstated profits by about $2B in a giant corporate accounting scandal spanning 7 years and purging their CEO and board members?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kergan ( 780543 )

      Nuclear is the other big chunk of their business.

