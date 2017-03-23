Intel Creates AI Group, Aims For More Focus (zdnet.com) 3
Intel's artificial intelligence efforts have been scattered over many different units but are now being united into a single operating group. The Artificial Intelligence Products Group will focus on the development of chips and software products tied to machine learning, algorithms, and deep learning. From a report: The company has been repositioning via acquisitions to focus on Internet of Things to autonomous vehicles. The upshot is that Intel is trying to build a data center to IoT stack powered by its processors. In a blog post, Rao outlined how the Artificial Intelligence Products Group will work across multiple units. Part of the group's remit will be to bring AI costs down and forge standards. Rao said the group will combine engineering, labs, software, and hardware from its portfolio.
Scary for Intel employees (Score:2)
If they put all of AI development under one department, how are they going to fool the rest of the organization into believing that the artificial intelligence exists, and isn't just a rehash of collision detection, route calculation, and remote control schemes used to move cars around?
Intel creates tether (Score:2)
Intel, seeing their profits go bye-bye in an IoT world, decides that if they cannot produce small processors for IoT, better tether IoT to Intel processors at the mothership. Gee, Intel, and you came up with this hair brained scheme all on your own?