Lucid Air Electric Sedan Zips By Tesla With EPA-Rated 520-Mile Range (cnet.com) 145
The EPA says the Lucid Air electric sedan will do 520 miles on a full charge, which is well over 100 miles more than the Tesla Model S Long Range, which delivers an estimated 405 miles. CNET reports: The 520-mile range estimate is specific to the Air Dream Edition Range with 19-inch wheels. Buyers should know the optional 21-inch wheels drop the range to an estimated 481 miles. Still, that's damned impressive. For those who select the Air Dream Edition Performance, they won't be penalized too much with a lower range. The car still comes in at an EPA-estimated 471 miles with 19-inch wheels and 451 miles with 21-inch wheels. The trade-off is there's 1,111 horsepower on tap with the Performance, compared to only 933 hp for the Range model.
The Dream Edition cars are two limited-edition choices Lucid sold out of a while ago, but don't fret, there are other options. For now, the EPA also got its hands on the Air Grand Touring trim, which returns 516 miles of range after the feds' tests. Even if you missed out on the Dream Edition Range, losing just four miles isn't the worst thing in the world. Opt for the larger 21-inch wheels on this model and the range figure drops to 469 miles. This particular configuration also provides a no-less-substantial 800 hp. If you ask me, there's nothing anyone's compromising on here. Production of the first customer cars is meant to start later this year, with prices for the Dream Editions starting at $169,000.
I'll just root around in my couch cushions for a little change...
The $100,000 savings will buy me an awful lot of hookers at Tesla supercharging stations.
If you know anything about hookers, you know that they'd prefer you to be quick.
Which shows the value of a supercharger network being able to do 200mi in 15min. But Houstin to Austin is only 162mi, so this car could go there and back, some Tesla's could too, and likely you would charge at your destination or once at a supercharger in between. Other rapid charging networks can get 180mi in 30min. So where does the overnight come in? If you're using a slow charging station, which wouldn't be bad at the destination. If this is a typical trip for you then get the right EV for it with a net
We stopped at a gas station in the middle of nowhere in New Brunswick where, hey presto, there was a high-current DC charger that would do something like 250 miles/hour of range. It had its own little transformer setup. He plugged the thing in, swiped his credit card, and the cooling fans on the transformer kicked in as it dumped power into his batteries.
There are a lot of high-current chargers in the middle of nowhere and
model 3 owner, here.
in the 2 years I've had it, almost exclusively SCing, I've never in my life seen that charge rate.
usually its about 1/2 hour to charge about half batt (from 50% soc or so).
I'm not connecting to that 'latest' SC's but those are not very common yet, so they are not all that relevant.
tesla is not the fastest and their lead will lessen more over time. lucid, rivian and others will probably be faster unless tesla steps up their game.
Hey, just so you know since it appears you're stuck in 2009 but posting to the Internet in 2021, there's light at the end of the mortgage meltdown tunnel - Obama will win re-election fairly handily, but you won't believe who wins in 2016.
Also, DC Fast charging exists now, and you can charge a car at 250kW. What you claim to take "overnight" actually takes less than an hour.
Re: (Score:3)
World's cheapest interior.
Value is in the eye of the beholder. Interesting that you took a major engineering feat and a technical marvel and reduced it down to the look and feel of the interior. That's your definition of value, not everyone's.
Me, I couldn't give the smallest of fucks what the interior of a car looks like.
Re: (Score:3)
I don't need an ass-warming plush seat to sit on or fancy paneling. I want safety, efficiency, maneuverability, cargo capacity, etc.
Re: (Score:3)
A shitty interior is fine if you paid $10k for it. Hell I just bought a $500 beater for shits and giggles and it's fine too.
What's not fine is paying $50k and getting a shitty interior, especially when others can give you good one for that amount.
After sitting in a Model 3 for about 50,000 miles, I am puzzled by your assessment of the Model 3 interior as shitty. Despite its spartan appearance, I find it quite comfortable and functional.
If you don't like it, fine, move along and drive what you like. I don't expect a single product to meet the desires of every consumer - and neither should you.
You don't care where you spend all of your time riding?
Nope. Not at all. I care that I get there in one piece and I get there reliably. I care about the engine working well and not rattling. I care about breaking performance being good and running cost being low. My steering wheel has a fluffy cover over it because the rubber was breaking off and was uncomfortable. The floor mat on my car has a rip, and the little cover that hides the metal bracket from the sun visor and makes it look "pretty" has snapped and broken off, and you know what I have zero interest i
I've owned and driven a few brand new cars over 200,000 miles, and have about 50,000 miles on my Model 3. I find the Model 3 interior to be just as comfortable as a high-end luxury sedan. The spartan nature seemed like a step back from more expensive cars that I've driven at first, but over time it has proven to be at least as comfortable.
You clearly don't like anything about the Model 3. That's fine, we should all be free to choose. A lot of engineers where I work are now driving the Model 3 or Model
Interesting that this triggers you so much.
"Triggers"? Disagreeing with someone doesn't mean that you're triggered. Seriously dude I've called you ignorant many times but I think it's time you go out and learn some basic English.
Once you do that you may re-read my post and see I didn't actually criticise the GP either.
Look I don't come to your German forums and try to over analyse people's German, maybe you should get yourself a better hobby, every passing post makes you look stupider.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: Good for Tesla (Score:4, Informative)
The batteries are full of lithium and are quite valuable. Recycling them, or the rest of the car, won't be a problem.
I recently had a catalytic converter stolen from an older Toyota. Repairing $3k of damage to an emissions system on a combustion engine vehicle makes everything about a model 3, including the interior, even more attractive.
Not exactly full of lithium, and I know you weren't being literal but, while the batteries are very valuable as you said, it's really not so much about lithium. First their greatest value is for second use. 70% capacity is not great for cars, but does fine for off peak power storage. Second for their materials, but lithium is probably the least valuable component right up there with plastic. It's not an expensive component plus in spite of the name Lithium Battery, it is a minority component by weight a
Re: Good for Tesla (Score:2)
Simple, yes. Cheap? By what metric? The lack of moving plastic air vents and folding cup holders will stand the test of time much better than having more expensive moving parts to wear out and break. So, if you mean cheap to own, I agree. But, you clearly mean the Model 3 is insufficiently guilded for your pampered ass to be happy. You better stick with your Bentley.
When you have to use engineers as the profession that can afford it, you're full of shit.
They didn't join the wilful ignorance brigade, they got a degree in engineering, they can afford to buy nice stuff. Envious?
... much?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re:Good for Tesla (Score:5, Insightful)
My next car is 90% going to be a Model 3 -- I currently drive an old Toyota.
If you're stay is dependent on your job, you're not an immigrant, rather a foreign worker who perhaps hopes/plans to become an immigrant. Immigrants usually have most of the rights of a citizen including the freedom of changing jobs and can usually only be deported for criminal actions.
What "racism", wokey? (Score:3)
No, you woke asshole, it is not racism. The vast majority of immigrants in the US — except for the handful coming with Immigrant Investor Visa [state.gov] — come from poorer countries to begin with (simply because the US is among the richest countries), and lose a lot of money simply over the expense and the stresses of the migration.
Moreover, the majority come from not just poorer (like Germany), but substantially poorer countries
Holy diminishing returns batman (Score:5, Informative)
Lucid Air aren't exactly providing the sort of competitive mass-market accessible EV that people who claim to care about the environment would be expected to propose.
Re:Holy diminishing returns batman (Score:4, Insightful)
So for approx 50% extra cost compared to a Tesla S "long range" you get a 25% increase in range?
It's perfectly fine to think that way, as long as you apply the same logic consistently when you're comparing less expensive brands (like the Chevy Bolt) with Tesla.
Re:Holy diminishing returns batman (Score:4, Insightful)
Enough is 400 miles in my opinion. I have not yet bought a tesla because I regularly drive 400 miles round trip and would hate to be stuck charging somewhere on the drive. This trip is to visit family and I'd never hear the end of it if I asked everyone to move so I could pull up close enough to plug my car into my father's garage.
The other reason is finish. The Model 3 has a shit finish compared to cars in the same price bracket. It looks like I'm buying a 20k car when I'm paying the 50k price.
Re: (Score:3)
They're also just getting started. Hopefully, they can reduce the costs over time if they can get enough sales of these to keep afloat.
Tesla was similarly slammed for the prices of its early cars, but that provided the money to develop the less expensive (but still expensive) Model X and the much more affordable Model 3, and has plans for a $25,000 car (not including rebates or other government incentives) in the next couple of years. I'm not sold on the idea of a structural battery pack, but maybe it all w
Re: (Score:3)
It's even worse in Europe, seeing as we have pretty hefty taxes on car sales, plus a 10% import tarif on cars from the US. Tesla's Model 3 sells for EUR. 49,980 (US$ 58,000) here in The Netherlands, and that's for the Standard Range Plus, without auto pilot.
So for approx 50% extra cost compared to a Tesla S "long range" you get a 25% increase in range?
Think about it as paying a bit extra to not have a stupid yoke or an auto pilot that's going to kill you.
It's like an expensive watch. It costs 1000x what a cheap watch costs, but doesn't offer 1000x the performance.
More than that, if the average trip you take is less than 100 miles, you're paying for a whole lot of range you never use. I'm very happy with 300 miles of range because that's way more than I usually drive and I just plug into the 240V/48A charger on my wall at home. We drove it across the country in the last calendar year and an entire day's worth of driving is only extended by about an hour of charging time if you do it right. (don't charge to full if there's another charger you can reach - the top 20%
So for approx 50% extra cost compared to a Tesla S "long range" you get a 25% increase in range?
Lucid Air aren't exactly providing the sort of competitive mass-market accessible EV that people who claim to care about the environment would be expected to propose.
You're going to need that extra 25% of range if you're driving around in a car that doesn't come with a supercharger network.
But we are yet to see what the quality of what these Lucid models will be once they come off the production line.
This is very good news for BEV fans (Score:2)
Why the legacy ICEV makers with decades of experience are not coming up with similar cars? Are they pulling their punches not to hurt their ICEV market share? Or they apply lessons from ICEV in a dumb way? BMW i3 went for light advanced carbon fibre panels, reducing weight to achieve efficiency. But that is true for ICEV, for
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
> I would be interested to know how much of that 1000 HP is used when doing the testing for the EPA mileage rating
The answer is "as much as necessary"
The EPA's testing procedures are public information. Just because you have a 1000HP car doesn't mean they do anything differently than with a 150HP car. They're testing efficiency, not performance, and the testing cycle attempts to approximate typical driving conditions not a day at the track.
Side rant: "Wh/mi" (or km) is the worst fucking thing. It's like
Metric measuring efficiency should be co-variant with efficiency. Higher efficiency should have a higher number. Wh/mile is consumption and it is contra-variant with efficiency.
But miles per gallon is not called efficiency, it's called fuel economy. So it should instead be fuel used per distance traveled, like gallons per 1,000 miles. That gives a more easily understood idea of how much it costs to operate the vehicle.
Do you mean it's inversely analogous to gal/mi? or directly analogous to mi/gal?.
I do think fuel economy makes more sense in gallons per 1000 miles (or kWh / 1000 miles) than miles per gallon. People get the wrong impression about comparisons in mpg. They think going from 20 to 30 mpg saves less money than going from 30 to 45 mpg, when it's the other way around. (They're the same percentage change, but different numerical change in fuel cost.) 1,000 miles
My apologies; In my seething rage I made two errors in that rant:
1) "Nobody does that because it's intuitive and not helpful" should of course be "unintuitive"
2) " it's directly analogous to gal/mi " should, as you rightly point out, be "mi/gal"
> gallons per 1,000 mile makes it fairly easy to see potential savings in fuel costs
I have never met anyone who uses that kind of math. Maybe it's a European thing. Everyone here in the US talks, thinks and works with MPG when discussing or comparing vehicle effic
In the city I lived in, they took down all the overhead trolley lines for electric buses decades ago. Doing so made a definite improvement in service and operating costs. Still, we do still have electric commuter trains, some with overhead "trolley" lines.
I am now starting to see some battery electric buses, hybrid buses, and even methane-powered buses.
Reason 1: Braking wastes kinetic energy. Higher the mass higher the wastage. BEVs use regen braking. They recover 90% of the KE back as battery charge.
Reason 2: Bigger mass, needs more powerful engines, which are less efficient. In BEV electric motors have very wide efficiency band, so there no loss of efficiency if you use a bigger motor
Then why there are no electric semis?
They are coming soon. The weight of battery needed to deliver usable ran
The battery will recover energy through dynamic braking,” Cleveland explained. (Dynamic braking is where the kinetic energy of a moving train is used to generate electric current at the locomotive’s traction motors.) “Essentially, every time dynamic braking is used to slow and control train speed, the battery will refill its energy reserves, which is unlike anything today’s diesel-powered locomotives can do.”
How can this possibly recover any but an insignificant amount of energy in a typical train, in which each car has it's own pneumatically-operated friction brake? There's no way you can brake a 100+ car train using just the locomotive brakes.
"Why the legacy ICEV makers with decades of experience are not coming up with similar cars?"
If you think this is true, you are paying no attention. MB is introducing an extremely competitive car to the Lucid Air.
"Are they pulling their punches not to hurt their ICEV market share? Or they apply lessons from ICEV in a dumb way? BMW i3 went for light advanced carbon fibre panels, reducing weight to achieve efficiency. But that is true for ICEV, for BEV weight matters much less. Things like that are tripping t
Shows how good the basic battery electric platform is. Lucid is achieving better than 250 Wh/ mile efficiency. Comparable to the 3 and the Y in consumption, but on a 1000 HP package.
The peak HP output will have very little to do with range. I've dealt with electric motors before, as a shit shoveler and grain mill operator on a farm and as an electrical engineering student working on a solar car, which means I can say with confidence that the maximum output of the motor has little to do with its efficiency. There will be extremes where this matters since the mass of the motor will mean more mass in the car, and the mass of the rotor means more power needed to get it to spin. Tesla ap
I can buy a Tesla today for $40-$80K (Score:5, Insightful)
I do think the Lucid Air at a 500 mile range is a very nice car for $170K? So where can I buy one today? Let's be sure and compare apples and oranges here. The Model S long range is about $90K, so I need to pay double for an extra 100 miles of range for the 500 mile range Lucid Air. The cheaper $60K Lucid Air will have a 240 mile range and, of course, it's still vapor ware. I am rooting for ALL Ev's, including Tesla, Lucid, VW, and even the Ford Lightning, but let's not believe the hyperbolic comparisons here. Until Lucid is available for sale, it's not real.
Don't forget depth of charge/discharge... (Score:2)
You can get more range at the trade of battery life.
So depth of charge/discharge and battery kWh needs to be disclosed to make car range comparisons.
The Lucid Air battery is warranted to retain at least 70% of its original capacity for a least 8 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. That's the same as the Tesla Model 3, though other Teslas go up to as much as 150,000 miles. So the Lucid Air can't be cheating too badly with discharge depth or, if they are, they're going to be hammered with battery replacements under warranty.
The story hasn't finished yet. "can expect"? (Score:2)
https://www.autoweek.com/news/... [autoweek.com]
Nov 12, 2020
Eric Bach, vice president of hardware engineering at Lucid, pointed out that the forthcoming Air has a battery warranty of up to 150,000 miles
https://electrek.co/2021/07/14... [electrek.co]
Jul 14, 2021
The company has shared details of its New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Here’s what you future owners can expect:
High-voltage battery: 8 years/100,000 miles to 70% capacity
I'm implying that marketing BS on the most critical spec of an EV should not be taken at face value.
If you see my next post, the warranty PR has changed before.
Re:I can buy a Tesla today for $40-$80K (Score:4, Informative)
Car And Driver managed to take it for a spin https://www.motortrend.com/rev... [motortrend.com]
Many mags that praised Tesla early have turned hostile.
Re: (Score:2)
I get your point, but literally speaking, probably not. Unless you get lucky and find one used or in local inventory because a delivery fell through. They are pretty much sold out until next year on most popular models and availability is several months out on even the remaining less popular and expensive trims.
"So where can I buy one today? Let's be sure and compare apples and oranges here. "
Tesla, you oranges to lucid's apples, is the king of vaporware. Talk about not being able to buy one, Tesla has advertised models that they totally refuse to sell (in order to lie about base prices). Merely making this point exposes you as a hypocrite.
"S long range is about $90K, so I need to pay double for an extra 100 miles of range for the 500 mile range Lucid Air. The cheaper $60K Lucid Air will have a 240 mile range a
For 99% of people it's not worth getting a super long range car.
You can get a 280-300 mile range car for around â40k, less whatever tax breaks/subsidies are available to you. At that point prices start to rise quite sharply and you end up paying tens of thousands for something you will very rarely use, and which ends up saving you only minutes a year.
In fact for most people a much cheaper 200 mile range car makes the most sense. 200 miles fits nicely with when you want to take a break to stretch your l
pay more get more, is 100% extra worth 25% miles? (Score:1)
30K (Score:2)
Battery supplies (Re:30K) (Score:2)
What is keeping BEV prices high is the cost of the batteries. There is a limited supply of batteries made and the price of the batteries will reflect on this limited supply. Then is the issue of a limited supply of raw material to make the batteries. Even if Tesla and its competition build more factories to make batteries they are then competing for a limited supply of lithium, cobalt, or whatever. I recall that there's silicon in some of these batteries and there's a limited supply of that. There's no
Yes, because the last thing electric companies want is to sell more electricity and the same thing for car companies. Oh no, demand for the products we're selling is up, how will we ever be able to recover! Sadly everyone who knew how to install wires, build power plants, and cars got amnesia.
"And the fuel tax doesn't dry up before they figure out a way to replace it."
Yes, that's how things work. Capitalists trying
Yeah, because a car manufacturing company is going to hamstring themselves to bail out another company's recalcitrance to expand their capacities in a completely different business sector voluntarily by shrinking their market through high pricing.
I don't think that was a regular brownie you ate a couple hours ago.
So they should (Score:1)
make EV's with larger wheels so they'll go further?
As a bonus, larger wheels are less bothered by potholes.
Re:So they should (Score:5, Informative)
-The ride is worse
-They fail more ofthen
-The tires are more expensive
-The tires wear out quicker
-They weigh more.
Here's a great article on the subject. [caranddriver.com]
Larger TIRES are less bothered by potholes. But given a fixed tire outside diameter, as wheel size increases, the tire's ability to protect the wheel decreases. Most larger-wheel option packages don't increase the size of the unit, so they mean the tire is thinner. This is actually WORSE on bad roads.
Jason Fenske (YouTube channel "Engineering Explained") learned this the hard way when he hit a pothole on a highway with his Tesla on a road trip. It destroyed both tires AND wheels on one side of the car, and required a tow. He posted a video about the experience.
The article mentions the tire size. Looks like the 21" tires include a wider rear tire which would explain the slightly decreased efficiency.
measuring 245/35 up front and 265/35 at the rear. For the road trip, the car sat on 19s wearing Lucid-spec low rolling resistance all-season P Zeros, 245/45 front and rear.
Fantastic or Fantasy? (Score:2)
Lucid Motors needs to prove that they are not a stock scam.
Vaporware SPAC stock push? (Score:2)
Lucid went public as a SPAC recently, which is a concern regarding any press. Especially all the press regarding how many have been sold. In fact there is literally nobody who actually owns a lucid air and is driving it around as their personal vehicle.
Without any real sort of production beyond a few prototypes, itâ(TM)s anyoneâ(TM)s guess as to whether or not they will succeed.
TSLA had built and sold a certifiable 1000 vehicles before it went public. This is not to glorify Tesla, but really to un
Nikola was a vaporware company, Lucid is not.
wait...are you saying Lucid Air has actually delivered vehicles to customers and they are driving them around?
or does "having a factory" (which Tesla did in 2007, although their "factory" was looser in definition) and "sending letters to order holders" (which Tesla did in 2007) constitutes some lower risk for Lucid Air investors now than Tesla investors 14 years ago?
only 933 hp (Score:2)
"The trade-off is there's 1,111 horsepower on tap with the Performance, compared to only 933 hp for the Range model."
Saying "only 933 hp" is like saying it's only hailing the size of "small" grapefruits.
Ho hum. (Score:2)
Important news: more angels can now dance on the head of a pin.
That's at least 300,000 miles of gas for an ICE car.
So where are the actual cost savings for the consumer?
My suspicion is that people buying a car that costs over $150,000 is not concerned about total cost of ownership.
When or if BEVs try to compete on TCO then expect range to be quite pathetic by comparison. Batteries can't carry near as much energy by mass compared to hydrocarbon fuels. One way to save on energy burned per mile is to lower the mass of the car. The easiest way to lower mass in a BEV is with a smaller battery. Batteries also cost a lot of money which will mean economy BEVs will have small b
TCO (Re:Can buy a lot of gas for that extra $100K) (Score:2)
BEVs are not cheaper to own.
https://www.caranddriver.com/s... [caranddriver.com]
The difference may be slim because of government subsidies but it is in favor of the gasoline car. I expect market forces to keep TCO costs very close because as soon as one comes out ahead people will want more of the winner and that will drive up prices again to close the gap.
I expect BEV prices to stay high out of people seeing value in the convenience of charging at home, tree huggers virtue signalling, and any of a number of real or perceive
If you're looking for cost savings when buying a car that costs more than some people's homes, you are doing it very weirdly.
Nobody buys a 6-digit price tag car looking for cost savings.
Re: (Score:3)
Don't get fooled by Tesla's timings, Plaid can't do under 2 seconds unless its been prepped properly for a one off task. And Plaid is a tri-motor whereas Lucid Air is dual motor (2.245 sec 0-60)
"Without the customary one-foot of rollout, the Model S Plaid can hit 60 mph in just 2.28 seconds, and, if you don't feel like waiting up to 15 minutes for the car's Drag Strip mode to engage (not to mention another nin
> Don't get fooled by Tesla's timings, Plaid can't do under 2 seconds unless its been prepped properly for a one off task
Like all other automakers do. Tesla's timings are pretty verifiable and has been.
How is that different from getting into a supercar where you have to fuck around with adjusting the suspension, turning on track mode, turning off stability control, turning off traction control, warm the tires up, etc.?
Also, what's your point with 3 motors versus 2 motors? That's like saying that Ferarri doesn't deserve credit for what they do because they used a V10 instead of a V8.
Results matter, the rest is argumentative bullshit. Can the car do it? Yes? End of story.
How useful is this for the 0.001% of people with access and the inclination to drive at speeds that high?
And, honestly every single vehicle will have much less range when exceeding 100+mph / 160+km/h
