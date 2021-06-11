Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Transportation Technology

Airlines Plan To Plow Billions Into Flying Taxis

Posted by msmash
Flying taxis moved a step closer to becoming a fixture buzzing across urban skyscapes, as a closely watched effort was unveiled in Los Angeles and startups in the U.K. and Brazil made commercial breakthroughs. From a report: Vertical Aerospace Group, based in Bristol, England, won conditional orders for as many as 1,000 electric aircraft that could total $4 billion from buyers including American Airlines Group and Virgin Atlantic Airways, it said late Thursday. Meanwhile, Brazil's Embraer SA said it's in talks to merge its unit developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft into a public company, sending the stock surging.

And in California, startup Archer Aviation showcased its future eVTOL after nabbing a $20 million investment from United Airlines Holdings. The carrier plans to buy as many as 200 of the aircraft, dubbed Maker. While none are certified for commercial use, approvals for electric flying taxis could come as early as 2024, according to Europe's top aviation regulator. Airlines are placing orders because they see the potential to develop a new business tied to local transport, as their main activity shuttling people on longer trips comes under pressure over carbon emissions and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Not Until (Score:5, Insightful)

    by theshowmecanuck ( 703852 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @12:54PM (#61477434) Journal
    Not until there is a serious upgrade to all the air traffic control systems where they want to use them. Systems barely keep track of existing flights. Add a thousand little craft like these, it's only a matter of time before they're flying into each other and killing their passengers and people on the ground. Especially in dense areas where obviously there will be the most demand.
    • They will all be drones running on a specialized 5g network accessible to only them. I've been saying for years that if auto-vehicles are a thing, there is no reason they should stay on the ground.

    • The obvious answer is to use reserved corridors. The air-taxis fly on pre-determined routes. They aren't going to pick you up from your driveway.

      • >They aren't going to pick you up from your driveway.
        Why not? Makes them kind of pointless as a taxi if they don't. Pre-determined routes work okay for buses, but aren't well suited to high-dollar customers that can afford to travel by air to avoid traffic delays. Though, at least initially, you might need to install a licensed helipad for them to land. Chump change for the target clientele.

        Reserved corridors is a good idea, but there's no reason you couldn't have your corridors be something like "fl

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by EvilSS ( 557649 )
          Well, it depends on the size of your driveway. These are not landing on your suburban subdivision postage stamp yard. It's also going to depend on how the FAA treats them. Both companies mentioned are perusing similar designs, a 12 rotor vertical and 6 rotor horizontal winged aircraft. Kind of like the military Osprey, but only the front 6 motors/props rotate instead of the wings. The question is will the FAA give them the same leeway they give helicopters. Helicopters are allowed to takeoff, land, and fly
      • And what would keep track of them in the reserved corridors? An air traffic control system. They won't be allowed to self monitor to make sure they stick to where they are supposed to be. "I promise to go where I'm supposed to so I don't cause crashes." Right. We have traffic lights and rules of the road etc for cars. This will be no different. And the systems we have right now won't do it.

    • Re:Not Until (Score:5, Informative)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @01:45PM (#61477618)

      Not until there is a serious upgrade to all the air traffic control systems where they want to use them.

      Upgrades and even the philosophy of future ATC are already being studied. This was discussed recently in this NOVA episode

      https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/... [pbs.org]

      • Saw it, pretty interesting stuff. Sounded like the US was behind several other countries in adoption. If I remember right China is using one for some tourist site seeing. Thousands of trips accumulated. I think somewhere in the middle east was also using them in production. US is closer than many here think. Several mentioned in the episode are on track for FAA approval. I just have a feeling these things are going to get adopted like smartphones were. Almost overnight once it is ready.

        • I just have a feeling...

          And I imagine that's about all you have to offer on the subject... which is good, because "thoughts" that led to said conclusion would probably be suspect.

    • Ironically, automated planes are easier to make than automated cars, simply because the only thing you have to worry about colliding with while in the air are other planes.

      And unlike cars, there is always a clear avenue to escape a collision in the air. In a 2D geometric plane, if you plot another vehicle's 1D path, that divides the plane into two halves. If you want to be sure you avoid the other vehicle, you cannot cross into the other half. Which may be impossible if there are obstructions (trees, bui
    • Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) is now live and was made for this exact purpose

      https://www.faa.gov/nextgen/pr... [faa.gov]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

      Not until there is a serious upgrade to all the air traffic control systems where they want to use them. Systems barely keep track of existing flights. Add a thousand little craft like these, it's only a matter of time before they're flying into each other and killing their passengers and people on the ground. Especially in dense areas where obviously there will be the most demand.

      it's already here. NextGen has mandated ADS-B (Out) mandatory since January 21, 2020. The US is a bit weird because it uses grou

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by EvilSS ( 557649 )
      I don't see these getting super dense anytime soon. As someone else already said, these can serve the same purpose as a helicopter can today. And like a helicopter, they probably won't be cheap. Looking at the websites both companies seem to be perusing similar designs and they look to top out at maybe 4 passengers. This is not something your average Joe will take to work every day. So don't expect thousands in a city. Maybe dozens in a big city, which the current system can handle just fine, especially

  • Wait until the noise becomes subject to lawsuits (Score:4, Insightful)

    by ffkom ( 3519199 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @12:54PM (#61477438)
    "Flying taxis" sounds oh so nice until it is your neighbor who wakes you up at night when taking off of landing in a flying noise generator. I do not see how outside of scarcely populated rural areas this is ever going to fly...
    • Easy, these will be the domain of the super wealthy. When they land it'll be on an 100 acre estate where the neighbors won't hear a thing or it'll be in a city where nobody cares if the noise bothers you because you're not as important as Elon Musk or Bill Gates' commute.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ffkom ( 3519199 )
        I doubt that. The super wealthy can buy their own helicopter, always available on their own helicopter landing pad. They don't need airlines trying to sell individual flights to the plebs.

        • Re:Wait until the noise becomes subject to lawsuit (Score:5, Informative)

          by RockDoctor ( 15477 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @01:36PM (#61477576) Journal

          their own helicopter, always available on their own helicopter landing pad.

          There's a reason that's not so common. "Always available" means at least 3 qualified pilots (and co-pilots, for dual-pilot aircraft) on salary, each one with no more than 8 hours flying + standby time per day. That's staff members with externally-controlled certification, mandatory requirements for rest periods, for training and regular re-certification ... a huge palaver. Renting a chopper and pilot(s) is a lot less hassle, unless you are absolutely committed to saving ... well however much you save on top of the time it takes to file a flight plan and get a landing slot at wherever you're planning to go to.

          Don't confuse Hollywood with reality. Most of the "my personal helicopter" shit is much closer to "the air taxi I rented.

          And helipads need to comply with planning laws as much as any other noisy operation. The neighbours can object and shut you down. So, your billionaire needs to buy them off, or out. A lot of additional hassle.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by EvilSS ( 557649 )
            I know a few that have their own, but they also fly them (some of the Busch (as in beer) family in particular are avid helicopter pilots). Others usually have pilots on staff, but they are employed through whatever big company they own. Although having a company airforce is frowned upon these days by investors, so those are getting rare.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Bert64 ( 520050 )

      Build houses with better insulation...
      Insulation keeps the heat in during winter, and the heat out during summer, as well as keeping noise out. You shouldn't be able to hear noise coming from outside.

      I've stayed in hotels which are adjacent to major highways or airport runways, but you still get a good rest because the insulation keeps the noises out. Stand outside the entrance and you cant have a conversation while a plane is climbing directly above you, but once in your room you cant hear a thing.

      There's

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jbengt ( 874751 )

        Build houses with better insulation.. . . You shouldn't be able to hear noise coming from outside.

        Sure, as long as you only have quadruple pane bulletproof windows that can't open.

      • Some of us sit outside on our decks or verandas for much of the summer, and listen to birds and frogs. This is not compatible with silly drone type noises.

    • Writing as an occupant of a rural area I can assure you that the noise from sightseeing planes is bad enough, and proposals for a heliport meet with universal local opposition, other than from the businesses that would benefit.

  • Not Helicopters? (Score:3)

    by quantaman ( 517394 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @12:59PM (#61477454)

    So these are kinda like helicopters but the claim seems to be that these are quieter, more agile and emission-free, utilizing multiple small electric rotors.

    So I can imagine a world where better (though shorter range) helicopters make "flying taxis" a feasible industry.

    But I'd expect a more achievable world where they start displacing traditional helicopters in some markets.

    Many eVTOL makers plan to eventually transition to pilotless aircraft.
    [...]
    Commercial use of eVTOLs is expected to begin with carrying packages before passengers are added to the cabins.

    And automated flights, without pilots, will come around five years later, as global regulators work out their approaches to safety.

    This seems a little nuts, we haven't even managed automation in 2-dimentions and they want to jump to 3?

    Sure, commercial jet autopilots are pretty close, but they're operating in a VERY constrained environment. These folks are talking cities.

    • So these are kinda like helicopters but the claim seems to be that these are quieter, more agile and emission-free, utilizing multiple small electric rotors

      Makes you wonder if these people have ever heard a drone. Quiet isn't their forte.

      • That's mostly because neither a gram nor a cent is spent on noise mitigation.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by ffkom ( 3519199 )
          There would be plenty of reason and incentive to apply the same noise optimizations they claim for their drones on helicopters, but such has not materialized. And it is not the combustion engine in helicopters that produces their awfully loud noise. So unless they can actually demonstrate a "quiet" vehicle, which they have not, I am not convinced this is anything but marketing bullshit.

    • Yeah, this whole thing seems like a re-hash of the Segway story. Super innovative, cool tech, transportation invention. But there was nowhere to really operate them, they were really expensive, and not a huge improvement over walking/biking/driving.

      I don't know where an air taxi is meant to land in any urban environment. Perhaps on helipads on tops of buildings, but that's a pretty narrow market. Also hopefully no repeating the problems of yesteryear https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      And in suburbia, fo

    • more agile and emission-free, utilizing multiple small electric rotors

      in other words, aerodynamically unstable, vulnerable to hacking and magnetic pulses, no autorotation or any viable failure modes other than a parchute. Maybe.

    • It is far easier to automate flight than ground transportation. I mean, we already have drones that can be programmed to fly autonomously, including large groups of drones moving in unison. On the ground there are many more variables to take into consideration. Cars are often in close proximity to each other, people and other obstacles that don't always behave in a predictable way, and there's very little margin for error. For manned drones it'll be relatively simple to just stay above the buildings and tre

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ffkom ( 3519199 )
        You are correct that 3D collision avoidance is easier than 2D collision avoidance, but it is not quite trivial if there are many vehicles sharing the same airspace with intersecting places of departure and destination, plus "in 2D" a minor collision at slow speed is not good but usually does not kill the passengers, while it pretty likely does so when 2 vehicles collide at altitude.

  • This is not true. They might be electric and so no direct emissions from the chopper, but the power has to come from somewhere. Miles per kilowatt hour will be more than most other forms of travel.

    • Miles per kilowatt hour will be more than most other forms of travel.

      So, they'll be MORE energy efficient than most forms of travel? Really?

      I think not.

      Of course, I also think you mistyped "kilowatt-hours per mile" (Or perhaps, joules per meter if we actually want to go SI)

    • Dispersing shit into the air directly above the very places where the largest number of people live really is the worst possible place though.

  • Anyone want to share a VAG going up town with me?

  • It isn't going to be as cool as you think. (Score:3)

    by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @01:22PM (#61477542)

    While Musk, Google, and a bunch of other companies are thinking once self driving tech reaches stage 5, they can have autonomous fleets of robo-taxies, that show the people riding in luxary to their destination. However the problem is going to be harder to implement than just Self Driving Technology, which I think is attainable.

    It is the fact that people in general do not respect other peoples property. If I had a Tesla that costed me over 50k, that had nice plush interiors, I wouldn't really want to rent it out as a Taxi, to some guy in soiled pants, or was holding a knife in his pocket. Or just kinda decided to eat his lunch in my car and drop some crumbs or ketchup all over the place.
    To make your car a good taxi, you are going to have to replace the seats with something that is easy to clean and cheap and easy to replace or fix. Carpet and other things that make the car look nice and feel nicer will be replaces with more utilitarian materials. So you drive in a Robo-Taxi will be just as comfortable as taking the Bus or Subway.

    Now these flying taxis, will probably be a fun toy for the moderately wealthy, and perhaps a major splurge for a middle class folk. (Like renting a Limo) but they are going to be too expensive for most people, and the short range flights will not offer too much of an advantage over normal driving. But for most the time saved is going to be worth less than if they were drive there with a cheaper method. So this grand vision of taking the flying taxi from your home to the office 20 miles away, probably isn't going to be such a sweet propitiation. When you have to pay a lot more, perhaps wait for it to arrive at your home, then take you to the office. Also if they get cheap enough for the Middle Class person to afford it, they are going to cut a lot of luxury, smaller seats, cramming a bunch of people together....

    These images of luxury for the masses never come out, because the masses are stinky, careless and if it isn't their will not pay as much attention to what they do.

  • Corbin Dallas (Score:3)

    by PFritz21 ( 766949 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @01:29PM (#61477558) Homepage Journal
    Someone better call up Bruce Willis, as someone is going to have to drive these thingsâ¦

  • Gotta do something with it.

    They'll be plowing a lot more money into making the noise levels tolerable.

  • Already there? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Bert64 ( 520050 ) <{moc.eeznerif.todhsals} {ta} {treb}> on Friday June 11, 2021 @02:16PM (#61477742) Homepage

    We already have helicopters for hire. If you can afford one, you can hire a helicopter and pilot to take you anywhere. There's nothing new here, just trying to make the existing technology available more cheaply.

  • Meaningless without FAA buy in (Score:5, Insightful)

    by schwit1 ( 797399 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @02:37PM (#61477832)

    Certification takes on huge time and costs when passengers are involved. This is one reasons Boeing didn't build a new A/C instead of kludging together the 737Max.

    • It seems like everyone is an expert on the design decisions behind the 737Max.

      Everything in engineering involves all manner of design tradeoffs along with possibility of hidden risk, or even obvious risk that gets glossed over.

      How do we know that Boeing, according to its current corporate culture, would not have made a bigger hash of the 737 replacement?

      "Clean sheet of paper" designs are not the Magic Bullet. They are also susceptible to the Second System effect.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • They tried this in the 60s and 70s but the idea failed.

    Basically, airlines cut fees by putting more people on a larger plane, and smaller aircraft could not compete.

    In addition cities do NOT like large number of small airports. With September 11th, 2001 terrorist attack, I doubt that will ever change.

    Close location = drive. Moderate = drive, rail or fly red eye. Far = Fly.

    No space for air taxis.

    • Not exactly.

      Back in the 70's and early 80's, airlines were flying DC-10's across the US between major city pairs.

      I sat next to a Boeing engineer on a flight from Newark to Seattle on a DC-10, and he spent the time 1) telling me about all the safety shortcuts McDonnell Douglas took with the DC-10 and 2) that the airlines would be better off flying Boeing 727's instead of the larger DC-10s for which they have trouble filling the seats.

      Taking a quick look at Chicago-LA,

      https://www.flightsfrom.com/OR.. [flightsfrom.com]

  • With thousands of flying taxis overhead constantly, a better headline would be "Airlines Plan to Plow Flying Taxis Into Billions".

