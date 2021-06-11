Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Google Abandons Experiment To Show Simplified Domain URLs in Chrome

Posted by msmash
Google's experiment to hide parts of a site's URL in the Chrome address bar (the Omnibox) has failed and has been removed from the browser earlier this week. From a report: The experiment ran from June 2020 to June 2021. It consisted of a series of options that Google added to the chrome://flags options page that, when enabled, only showed the main domain name of a site (therecord.media) instead of the full page URL (therecord.media/category/article/title).

  • Good (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 11, 2021 @12:07PM (#61477274)
    URLs are an important tool of navigating the internet, and it's hard enough to get regular people to understand them even when they appear in full at the top of every page.

    • Most don't even click on the page icon telling them tech.slashdot.org is secure. Why would anyone expect them to read and understand a URL, especially one that uses unicode and is longer than they are tall.

      • Re:Good (Score:5, Insightful)

        by garyisabusyguy ( 732330 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @01:22PM (#61477546)

        Sure, it's great when things are going well, but a pain in the ass to debug

        I see a parallel in Windows tendency to 'hide file extensions' and 'assign an application to known file types'

        I can tell you that my first step in debugging a desktop issue is to un-hide file extensions and then (once the actual file type is known) either convert it to the desired file type, or assign an appropriate application for the file

        So, imagine you have a company application that is linked to via html

        An end user opens ticket, 'The such and such application is broken'. The poor guy that is assigned to fix it shares the user screen and sees the 'wrong' url, now they are going to waste time trying to get Chrome to display the correct url, even though they may be on the correct url (and some other issue is present) and Chrome is doing its darndest to hide it from you

        That is why it is such a big deal, not simple readability for some end user

        • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

          by Anonymous Coward
          The hiding of file extensions is the singular reason for the "love bug" a.k.a. the ILOVEYOU virus that spread across Windows systems in the early 2000s, and Windows STILL hasn't changed the default setting that allowed this to happen.

          • I remember AnnaKournikova.jpg.vbs in 2001

            There was an older mainframer on the other side of my cubical wall who was a tennis enthusiast

            Anna was pretty big on the tennis scene as a hottie who could play and a frequent topic of conversation for the mainframer

            One minute I hear him muttering happily about Anna, then a moan as his desktop locked up, followed by moans coming from around the cube farm as all of his contacts had their desktops lock up

            Of course, I had 'hide known file types' turned off and mocked th

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )

      The issue is that malicious actors have been abusing subdomains for at least a decade now and the regular people you're referring to are still being tricked by it.

      To me I feel like the solution to the problem is more along the lines of pulling the domain out into a box with the padlock, e.g. () facebook.com | cdn.facebook.com/foo/bar/somecrap

    • Best of both worlds - bold the hostname (Score:5, Interesting)

      by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @12:24PM (#61477340) Journal

      I can understand wanting people to realize that BankOne.com:7$6$@hacker.com isn't their bank website.

      And I like to see the full URL.

      It seems to me that the best of both would be to show the full URL, with the hostname in bold.

    • What are they trying to accomplish by removing it?

      Currently most browsers will main the Domain name in bold where it is more visible. Which I think is enough as it will allow your eye go to what site you really are on.
      However what is the point in removing the rest of the URL path and query parameters?

      Right now I see the following...
      well I cant show you my URL that I am seeing because Slashdot thinks it is ascii art.... but look at your URL
      So I can quickly see that I am still on Slashdot.org still. that I a

      • What are they trying to accomplish by removing it?

        Reducing knowledge and making people even more reliant on search engines to find things?

        • Fuck Chrome! Fuck Chrome! Fuck Chrome!

          They do this all the time, hiding the url you're typing inside a Google search in the drop down of selections and putting the actual url at the bottom.

    • Re:Good (Score:5, Insightful)

      by rtkluttz ( 244325 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @01:21PM (#61477536) Homepage

      Now they need to get rid of search in the address bar. Not only is it a bad idea for UI (the same component should not do different things based on context) but it is also bad security wise. The whole idea of the browser grabbing focus from a form that is displayed in the data area and transmitting data with each keystroke is pretty bad. Grabbing focus tends to grab it at times you aren't expecting and for people that touch type, its too easy to type in usernames or passwords and sending them out unexpectedly.

  • Now if they'll just abandon other things. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Oligonicella ( 659917 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @12:09PM (#61477280)
    Like putting urls you type in inside a Google search unless you type out the whole thing.

    • I got sick of this so I made my default search engine "Anti-search". It has a blank (null) keyword and Query URL of https://%s

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by roman_mir ( 125474 )

        in FF, go to about:config and set keyword.enabled to false to treat all text in the address bar as URLs and not as search keywords for search engines.

        Mixing the URLs with search engines is one of the most evil and stupid things that the browsers have done this century and millennium.

        • Keyword searches are handy if there are sites you often search, like a dictionary or Wikipedia. What's stupid is treating things as a search by default.

  • Great, now put the protocol back up there. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Fly Swatter ( 30498 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @12:12PM (#61477296) Homepage
    Hiding anything from the URL is stupid. Currently hiding https:/// [https] just makes editing the url worse, the first click highlights the entire url, the second click adds the protocol back and you wind up with the cursor not under the mouse. How can that be accessibility standards compliant? Never mind that it is annoying and confusing.

    • Install Google's Suspicious Site Reporter extension. You don't have to use it for anything, but simply having it installed will make http and https show up again

    • Hiding anything from the URL is stupid.

      Yes I also really dislike this trend of hiding the https:/// [https] part of the URL. As you say it makes editing the URL annoying. Maybe a case could be made for it if you are having to truncate the URL because of length, but even there truncate items after the hostname if anything.

      I also feel like hiding any aspect of the URL make security worse for users.

  • Woth both Firefox and Safari both playing around with the UI i’d like to see at least one major browser to say “look, we are keeping the good ui” instead of playing games.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by larwe ( 858929 )
      Not to mention the horrid new "grid tabs" system in Android Chrome. This was introduced a while ago, but was disable-able. Now it's not disable-able, traditional tabs (which are far easier to switch between, especially on a small screen) are gone forever :/

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Why would you ever use Android Chrome when they explicitly prevent you from installing Ad Blockers without rooting your system meaning you have a choice between a security risk, and a security risk?

        Use Firefox or Edge, on Android - both of them let you keep your phone fast, secure, and efficient.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bjwest ( 14070 )
      They have to play games now that UI developer is a position on it's own. UI is not something that needs to be filled full time-all the time. Assign it to a normal developer or two and once they're done they can get back to the coder pool. The only thing full time UI development does is make the UI developer make changes to keep their job.

  • There's a simple solution (Score:5, Interesting)

    by ddtmm ( 549094 ) on Friday June 11, 2021 @12:17PM (#61477320)
    Just show the whole URL and make the domain bold or some other colour. Solved.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bjwest ( 14070 )
      The do this now. Firefox and all the Chrome directives embolden the domain. I don't know about Edge and Safari though.
      • Dare I say it. They need to bring back that annoying flashing crap from the 1990s websites, to highlight sections of the URL after the domain which may be crafted to look like part of the domain. Anything to make a possible scam attempt more visible to the user. (I'd give an example, but slashdot's lameness filter won't let me.)

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by bjwest ( 14070 )
          No. I think with the highlighted domain and the rest of the address plain it's easy enough to tell what's part of the domain and what's not no matter what it reads like. Flashing crap in the address bar will do nothing but annoy the user.

  • ... if they could stop Chrome from crashing constantly ever since I upgraded to FC33 (also present in FC34) :P Chromium doesn't crash, but gets lots of inconsistent "This media cannot be played" errors. And upgrading to 34 made copy-paste stop working.

    Well, time to try FC35 beta....

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      Well, testing how much deception your victim is willing to accept before noticing something and protesting is an experiment.

  • Like everyone else here seems to be saying; the idea seems stupid to me. A URL is a specific link to a page, and I'd expect my browser to properly display it as-is. Trying to hide or manipulate it any way seems like a waste of CPU cycles and just adds confusion. What problem was this trying to solve? When I read Google's discussion of the original experiment, it sounds like they just felt it would look "cleaner" to present only the primary site/domain name at the top until you hovered a mouse over it or did some action to view the whole thing. But it's not like people visit a page and have no idea what site they're visiting until they review the URL at the top! I mean, do you visit here and think, "I have no idea what I'm looking at. Oh, wait! My URL says slashdot.org. Ok, it's Slashdot!"?

    Maybe this reflects a larger problem of browser developers running out of ideas? When do you decide the product is mature and really only needs maintenance/bug fixes? I feel like almost all the recent UI changes I've seen to major browsers are unnecessary or sometimes steps backwards. I don't even like the way programs like FIrefox default to hiding the menu bar. I regularly need to click options on the menus and the narrow strip of space it uses to keep it displayed doesn't put a dent in the screen real-estate left to view the page content on any relatively decent monitor. Has this even mattered since people ran 640x480 as standard VGA resolution??

    • Maybe it's the M$ developers who thought it would be a great idea. M$ has hidden actual file paths for years. I have found it terribly annoying to come from a real OS that doesn't lie to me and have to poke around user directories in Windows to find files that aren't hidden but placed in deceptive folders.

      Show me full paths. Don't lie to me!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      I suppose it would be handy to direct users between preferred partner websites. Without raising alarm bells that this isn't the same web page we directed you to last week.

  • Safari has done this for possibly years. Trimmed URL normally, full URL the moment you click the URL bar. I like it - works well. What's the issue?

  • I used to be able to tell what site was on what tab without switching. Now there are only these simplified cards.

  • Yes, a site would show as antiproverb.com instead of https://www.antiproverb.com/ [antiproverb.com] or https://www.antiproverb.com/re... [antiproverb.com] and it was less than ideal, being a big security risk especially relating to XSS or other user uploaded content.

