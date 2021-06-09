One Fastly Customer Triggered Internet Meltdown (bbc.com) 41
Thelasko writes: The company operates servers at strategic points around the world to help customers move and store content close to their end users. But a customer quite legitimately changing their settings had exposed a bug in a software update issued to customers in mid-May, causing '85% of our network to return errors', it said in a blogpost.
No I say not the pen is mightier than the sword, but the customer is mightier than the network..
Badly misleading headline! (Score:5, Insightful)
This headline really shifts the blame.
The correct headline is: "Bug in Software Update Caused Internet Meltdown".
The customer highlighted in the headline just happened to be the unlucky victim who hit the bug first.
Maybe We Can Coin A New Term (Score:2)
Indeed. Or maybe "Shoddy development and testing at Fastly breaks their service". Doing it on the cheap usually is pretty expensive in the end.
Correct headline (Score:5, Insightful)
If houses were built like software, the first woodpecker that came along would destroy civilization.
I had a good friend studying to be architect, my sis studied to be a civil engineer (the latter doesn't make projects herself, lost contact with the former). In one conversation, I got told that architects do drugs and produce good-looking plans that the customer likes, then the civil engineer has to re-do the plans mostly from scratch to make them physically realisable and to allow the building not collapse the moment scaffolding is removed.
Then the contractor comes along and has to convince the engineer that what they speced is very difficult or costly to build and hope the engineer will change the design to make it more buildable.
Case in point (where perhaps the engineer should have made a change, but obviously not the change they did make!) is the situation that led to the collapse of the catwalk at the Hyatt Regency Kansas City almost exactly 40 years ago (on July 17, 1981) which killed 114 people and injured over 200 others.
My sig since early time on
/.
A stray cigarette can burn down an entire neighborhood.
Well, except for the houses that collapsed and killed the occupants before the problem could be traced to the bad revision (and assuming that the database under the house hadn't been modified by the new revision and the old revision would no longer work correctly as it hadn't been tested on the new database format/field contents).
The internet didn't melt down, Fastly did (Score:5, Insightful)
The rest of internet worked just fine while the one Content Delivery Network went bonkers.
Re:The internet didn't melt down, Fastly did (Score:4, Insightful)
The Internet was fine. But the interconnected World Wide Web that relies on cobbling together web services and content networks had some issues.
Indeed. Anybody not using the obviously misnamed "Fastly" was unaffected. And Fastly completely did it to themselves by shoddy development and testing.
Move fast and break things. (Score:1)
SV mantra playing out in real time.
1. Move Fast
2. Break Things
3. Bail out before you get caught
4. Move to obscure island
5. Profit!
A bug in the software... (Score:2)
A bug in the software caused the problem. Uhh, that's why the problem is called a bug. If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, well its a dead duck.
A gash in the side of the Titanic caused the ship to sink...
Or more colorfully, like Scully in the X-Files (forget the specific episode) in an autopsy (when she had a shot of histamines) she is asked "So what killed him?"
"Bee....eep!" and Scully smacks her hands. Yeah he got mowed down by a bus as cause of death. That was the bug in this case.
JoshK.
Synchrony maybe. It's a sort of goofy episode with time travel and a guy warned by a future person he was going to get hit by a bus.
Season 4, Episode 19.
Hoping for details. (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Hoping for details. (Score:4, Insightful)
but what kind of valid change results in such a cascade failure?
That's the first question I thought of. How can one customer, making a valid configuration change on their network, have a global effect on Fastly's entire network?
If this explanation is actually true, it doesn't speak very well for the quality of Fastly's network.
Because basic concepts such as segmented access, input validation, and TESTING don't quite go along with today's mantra of break things quickly.
I will have to say, they did recover rather quickly. I wonder how many rubles, shekels, farthings, or florins were lost by businesses due to the approximate 1hr outage window?
Fortune Cookie at bottom of page when I posted this: Experience varies directly with equipment ruined.
Can you imagine an explanation that speaks well of Fastly's network? I certainly can't.
These things happen.
Can you test every permutation of valid configuration? Particularly for a large complex system, with end user configurable rules.
The real world is how you discover that your automated tests don't cover enough cases.
Probably something very stupid and very embarrassing that should not have happened in development at all and should most definitely have been caught in testing. You know, cheaper than possible software "engineering" at work. Hence we will probably never know. The lies have already started by claiming a customer caused it. In reality, a customer triggered it, but it was caused by Fastly.
Little Bobby Tables has grown up! (Score:2)
Re:Little Bobby Tables has grown up! (Score:5, Interesting)
An amusing xkcd, although I have to say I'm not sure how you say that over the phone.
Practical jokes like that sometimes misfire. There's the guy who asked for (and got) a vanity plate "NULL", and discovered that every traffic ticket for which the policeman couldn't read the license plate... got assigned to him.
https://futurism.com/the-byte/... [futurism.com]
Backdoors backdoors (Score:2)
I think it's great (Score:2)
that they blame it on the customer; fastly, give your PR person a raise. "Oh it wasn't our fault, a customer broke our system"
Yes it was one customer . . . (Score:2)
*Unplugs toaster and coffee maker. Plugs Fastly server back in*
"quality of Fastly's network" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
That is really dumb. Really, really dumb. Do you think you can deliver your own package across the country cheaper than UPS can do it? Build your own car for less than Ford can do it? Fly somewhere cheaper than an airline can do it? There is such a thing as shared costs, I suggest you learn about them.
Let us not forget "economies of scale".
In some cases the outsourcing will improve quality because it results in code being tested better.
Imagine if you develop your own locking primitives portable across several architectures vs. outsourcing that by buying a library that is consistently maintained (where "buying" may just be accepting a FOSS license). It's likely that the library you "buy" is much more likely to take into account an obscure error in stepping K of a three year old Intel chip and work around that shortcoming than your software wou
