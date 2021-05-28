Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Twitter Could Be Working On Facebook-Style Reactions (theverge.com) 7

Twitter could be adding some new emojis to augment its formerly star-shaped, currently heart-shaped Like button, according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. The Verge reports: The assets Wong found -- which have been reliable predictions of future features in the past -- show "cheer," "hmm," "sad," and "haha" emoji reactions, though some currently only have a placeholder emoji. Facebook has had a similar set of reactions since 2016. But Wong's leak shows that Twitter could be taking a slightly different path when it comes to which moods it wants users to express: while it has laughing and sad expressions in common with Facebook, Twitter may also include a makes-you-think and cheer option. Twitter doesn't seem to have the "angry" expression that Facebook does, but that may be because anger on Twitter is already handled by the reply and quote tweet functions.

