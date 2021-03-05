Vertical Tabs, Startup Boost, and More Will Roll Out To Edge This Month (windowscentral.com) 31
Several new features are on the way to Microsoft Edge this month, including vertical tabs, startup boost, and modern Microsoft Bing search experiences. The new features were recently shown off by Microsoft in a recent blog post. Windows Central reports: First up is vertical tabs. This feature allows you to move the tabs from across the top of your browser over to the side. The feature lets you see more of your tabs at once. We recently saw the option to resize vertical tabs in Microsoft Edge Canary, but it is now rolling out to Dev too.
Next, are Microsoft's new Bing search experiences. Microsoft's new experiences help you see the information that you'd like without having to click around and fish through content as much. For example, when searching for a recipe, the new recipe experience will show ingredient lists, substitutions, and more information just by hovering over a search result. The experience will also play any video if you hover over a result. There are similar new experiences for other content, like DIY projects and gardening. Microsoft also announced improvements to how it aggregates information for topics you search.
Lastly, startup boost is a new feature that should cut down how long it takes Edge to launch after you reboot your PC. The feature will roll out this month, and Microsoft says that it will cut down launch times by between 29% -- 41%.
Next, are Microsoft's new Bing search experiences. Microsoft's new experiences help you see the information that you'd like without having to click around and fish through content as much. For example, when searching for a recipe, the new recipe experience will show ingredient lists, substitutions, and more information just by hovering over a search result. The experience will also play any video if you hover over a result. There are similar new experiences for other content, like DIY projects and gardening. Microsoft also announced improvements to how it aggregates information for topics you search.
Lastly, startup boost is a new feature that should cut down how long it takes Edge to launch after you reboot your PC. The feature will roll out this month, and Microsoft says that it will cut down launch times by between 29% -- 41%.
One question (Score:5, Insightful)
Can this crap be turned off? That's all I want to know.
Re:One question (Score:4, Insightful)
Can this crap be turned off?
Yes. Just double click on FF or Chrome. Alternative: use Linux.
Re: One question (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Can this crap be turned off? That's all I want to know.
Startup Boost: Controlled via the Settings -> System -> "Startup boost" toggle
(top of "System" section / top of page)
Vertical Tabs: Controlled via the Settings -> Appearance -> "Show vertical tabs button" toggle
(top of "Customize toolbar" section)
The Vertical tabs button is left side of the tab row when you have horizontal tabs and on the top line of the tabs column when you have vertical tabs. It's non-intrusive.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm genuinely curious as to what you've done wrong here. As far as I can tell Chrome's UI hasn't changed in many years, and I sure as hell don't have any plugin that affects it (do they even exist)?
I had to actually Google what group tabs was.
Tell me, are you upset over a menu entry when you right click on a tab, which seems to be the only UI change? If so this may be something to see a psychiatrist about.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Polish up that crap (Score:2)
I see the neverending quest to fix Chromium's godawful tabs continues.
In vain.
Polish up that crap (equation) (Score:2)
Good for Edge users (Score:2)
"startup boost" = preloading? I don't want that. (Score:1)
I need my RAM and CPU for other things
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
> Linx
I use telnet to
GET / HTTP/1.0
you insensitive clod
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I need my RAM and CPU for other things
Then you don't understand how Windows 10 works. Apps are preloaded in the background and the process then wholly suspended. If you actually use your RAM these processes start getting unloaded with no performance loss and will be reloaded either when your PC is idle and free RAM exists or when you start the program in question manually.
This is actually no different to say Linux which uses all available RAM not currently used by a user application for caching, except in this case it's not used for filesystem
Tab labels (Score:2)
Horizontal tabs have labels that fit across the page comfortably. And they only occupy one (or a few) horizontal lines. It looks like a vertical tab panel is going to consume a lot of screen real estate. Even for a few tabs. Unless the tab labels are going to be horribly truncated.
Re: (Score:2)
The behavior for me is that I have a new book with arrow icon above my back button. If I click it I see a list of all the open tabs. If I mouse off of that it slides back into the side and shows the favicon of each site. At the top of that is an icon for a book with an up arrow on it. Clicking that returns it to the original tab layout.
I'm a creature of habit, so I'll probably stick with normal tabs for now. Maybe it will grow on me.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean something like this [geekyduck.com] ?
With today's 55:9 aspect ratio screens, horizontal space is plentiful, and most web pages can't imagine screen widths larger than 1000 pixels anyway (they render as a narrow strip in the middle). My monitor has almost four times as many horizontal pixels.
Vertical space is at premium, and the tab strip takes away from that.
Are we supposed to care? (Score:2)
It's just another Chromium browser. What redeeming value does it have over Brave or Firefox?
Re: (Score:2)
What redeeming value does it have over Brave or Firefox?
The right to ignorance. Edge is pre-installed.
modern Microsoft Bing search experiences (Score:5, Insightful)
I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.
TIL today: Bing was almost named "Bang" (Score:3)
From wikipedia: "Microsoft advertising strategist David Webster originally proposed the name "Bang""
And they pay those people big money? Nobody saw any problem with that?
In a hilarious alternate universe: "Let me bang that for you"
Re: (Score:2)
I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.
You can find a rule34 of that on Bing.
I always disable StartupBoost and similar... (Score:2)
...features in other browsers.
The reason is not the memory or CPU they consume, but rather, that if something weird happens to the browser, and that weirdness is related to the processes that stay up, then closing and opening the browser will not fix it. Only a full computar restart will do it.
And believe you me, these types of weird behaviours happen more than one thinks.
Both in Chrome and now on Edge, this will be one of the first things I'll disable.
vertical tab lists nice (Score:2)
With auto hide it is really useful, you can see enough of the tile, and it is quite nice if you open a few dozen tabs
Why Chrome refuses to do such simple improvements I cant imagine.
Don't reboot then (Score:2)
If they didn't force the Windows machines to reboot that often, the one-time startup time of a browser would be meaningless.