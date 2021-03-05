Vertical Tabs, Startup Boost, and More Will Roll Out To Edge This Month

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Several new features are on the way to Microsoft Edge this month, including vertical tabs, startup boost, and modern Microsoft Bing search experiences. The new features were recently shown off by Microsoft in a recent blog post. Windows Central reports: First up is vertical tabs. This feature allows you to move the tabs from across the top of your browser over to the side. The feature lets you see more of your tabs at once. We recently saw the option to resize vertical tabs in Microsoft Edge Canary, but it is now rolling out to Dev too.

Next, are Microsoft's new Bing search experiences. Microsoft's new experiences help you see the information that you'd like without having to click around and fish through content as much. For example, when searching for a recipe, the new recipe experience will show ingredient lists, substitutions, and more information just by hovering over a search result. The experience will also play any video if you hover over a result. There are similar new experiences for other content, like DIY projects and gardening. Microsoft also announced improvements to how it aggregates information for topics you search.

Lastly, startup boost is a new feature that should cut down how long it takes Edge to launch after you reboot your PC. The feature will roll out this month, and Microsoft says that it will cut down launch times by between 29% -- 41%.

  • One question (Score:5, Insightful)

    by quonset ( 4839537 ) on Friday March 05, 2021 @06:25PM (#61128752)

    Can this crap be turned off? That's all I want to know.

    • Re:One question (Score:4, Insightful)

      by hcs_$reboot ( 1536101 ) on Friday March 05, 2021 @07:01PM (#61128842)

      Can this crap be turned off?

      Yes. Just double click on FF or Chrome. Alternative: use Linux.

    • Can this crap be turned off? That's all I want to know.

      Startup Boost: Controlled via the Settings -> System -> "Startup boost" toggle
      (top of "System" section / top of page)

      Vertical Tabs: Controlled via the Settings -> Appearance -> "Show vertical tabs button" toggle
      (top of "Customize toolbar" section)

      The Vertical tabs button is left side of the tab row when you have horizontal tabs and on the top line of the tabs column when you have vertical tabs. It's non-intrusive.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Revek ( 133289 )
      can chromes new group tabs be turned off. I have not looked into it yet but its annoying as F*CK. If these asshats made cars they would move the pedals around every year.

      • I'm genuinely curious as to what you've done wrong here. As far as I can tell Chrome's UI hasn't changed in many years, and I sure as hell don't have any plugin that affects it (do they even exist)?
        I had to actually Google what group tabs was.

        Tell me, are you upset over a menu entry when you right click on a tab, which seems to be the only UI change? If so this may be something to see a psychiatrist about.

    • We've polled all twenty-one Edge users, coincidentally almost all of who were over the age of eighty, and none of them were really that interested in "this crap". In fact 93% of them thought that Edge was "the Internet". The other 7% thought it was "my Windows".
    • I'm a long time Firefox user, since before it was Firefox. I'm running Edge now just looking for a change. Never ran Chromium except to test it out and I liked that too. Given Firefox, what are your other options? Edge runs smooth, fast and is getting really close in resource utilization to FF.

  • I see the neverending quest to fix Chromium's godawful tabs continues.

    In vain.

  • All 100 users.

  • I need my RAM and CPU for other things

    • There is an adequate browser for you: Lynx.
    • Not sure about Edge, but decent browsers only use memory as a cache, meaning using available memory for caching, releasing it when the system is in need.

    • I need my RAM and CPU for other things

      Then you don't understand how Windows 10 works. Apps are preloaded in the background and the process then wholly suspended. If you actually use your RAM these processes start getting unloaded with no performance loss and will be reloaded either when your PC is idle and free RAM exists or when you start the program in question manually.

      This is actually no different to say Linux which uses all available RAM not currently used by a user application for caching, except in this case it's not used for filesystem

  • Horizontal tabs have labels that fit across the page comfortably. And they only occupy one (or a few) horizontal lines. It looks like a vertical tab panel is going to consume a lot of screen real estate. Even for a few tabs. Unless the tab labels are going to be horribly truncated.

    • The behavior for me is that I have a new book with arrow icon above my back button. If I click it I see a list of all the open tabs. If I mouse off of that it slides back into the side and shows the favicon of each site. At the top of that is an icon for a book with an up arrow on it. Clicking that returns it to the original tab layout.

      I'm a creature of habit, so I'll probably stick with normal tabs for now. Maybe it will grow on me.

    • Horizontal tabs have labels that fit across the page comfortably. And they only occupy one (or a few) horizontal lines.

      You mean something like this [geekyduck.com] ?

      With today's 55:9 aspect ratio screens, horizontal space is plentiful, and most web pages can't imagine screen widths larger than 1000 pixels anyway (they render as a narrow strip in the middle). My monitor has almost four times as many horizontal pixels.

      Vertical space is at premium, and the tab strip takes away from that.

  • It's just another Chromium browser. What redeeming value does it have over Brave or Firefox?

  • modern Microsoft Bing search experiences (Score:5, Insightful)

    by awwshit ( 6214476 ) on Friday March 05, 2021 @07:38PM (#61128952)

    I just threw up in my mouth a little bit.

  • ...features in other browsers.

    The reason is not the memory or CPU they consume, but rather, that if something weird happens to the browser, and that weirdness is related to the processes that stay up, then closing and opening the browser will not fix it. Only a full computar restart will do it.

    And believe you me, these types of weird behaviours happen more than one thinks.

    Both in Chrome and now on Edge, this will be one of the first things I'll disable.

  • I used to use an extension on Firefox that did that.

    With auto hide it is really useful, you can see enough of the tile, and it is quite nice if you open a few dozen tabs

    Why Chrome refuses to do such simple improvements I cant imagine.

  • If they didn't force the Windows machines to reboot that often, the one-time startup time of a browser would be meaningless.

