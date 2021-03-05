Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Social Networks Facebook Politics

India Threatens Jail for Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter Employees

Posted by msmash
India's government has threatened to jail employees of Facebook, its WhatsApp unit and Twitter as it seeks to quash political protests and gain far-reaching powers over discourse on foreign-owned tech platforms, WSJ reported Friday, citing people familiar with the warnings. From the report: The warnings are in direct response to the tech companies' reluctance to comply with data and takedown requests from the government related to protests by Indian farmers that have made international headlines, the people say. At least some of the written warnings cite specific, India-based employees at risk of arrest if the companies don't comply, according to two of the people. The threats mark an escalation of India's efforts to pressure U.S. tech companies at a moment when those companies are looking to the world's second-most-populous nation for growth in the coming years. Some of the government's requests for data involve WhatsApp, which is hugely popular in India and promises users encrypted communication, unable to be read by outside parties.

India Threatens Jail for Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter Employees

  • This isn't hard, techbros (Score:4, Insightful)

    by DeplorableCodeMonkey ( 4828467 ) on Friday March 05, 2021 @03:11PM (#61128100)

    The threats mark an escalation of India's efforts to pressure U.S. tech companies at a moment when those companies are looking to the world's second-most-populous nation for growth in the coming years.

    The marketplace of a country isn't owned by private interests, it is owned by the sovereign. If you are subject to the sovereign's authority, you can trade there in according to the sovereign's laws. If you don't like it, you can leave.

    I know this comes as a shock to techbros who are used to a selectively libertarian system where people forget that We the People in the USA, not corporations and entrepreneurs, set the law and guidelines in the US marketplace, but India and China sure as hell are not going to let you forget it there.

    • Re:This isn't hard, techbros (Score:5, Insightful)

      by robinsonne ( 952701 ) on Friday March 05, 2021 @03:22PM (#61128132)
      I agree that companies should attempt to follow the laws of the country they're doing business in (or leave), but India isn't talking about fining the companies for not complying, they're threatening to jail the local employees, who have zero say in corporate policy. That's why this is news and a very bad thing

      • Re:This isn't hard, techbros (Score:4, Insightful)

        by Arthur, KBE ( 6444066 ) on Friday March 05, 2021 @03:24PM (#61128146)
        That sounds like the "just following orders" defense.

        I can't break the law in the US and just claim I'm following a corporate policy, and I bet I can't do that in India, either.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          they're threatening to jail the local employees, who have zero say in corporate policy.

          I can't break the law in the US and just claim I'm following a corporate policy, and I bet I can't do that in India, either.

          No one broke any law and said it was corporate policy.

          Back on topic, the people we are discussing have performed no actions to be deemed illegal or legal.

          Or put another way, yes you can and did break that law too. You now know of these posts the Indian government wants taken down, and yet you personally have not done so.
          You have the exact same access to remove them as the Indian facebook employees. That is to say no access.

          Not removing them is the crime, and obviously it remains a crime regardless of your

          • RICO (Score:1)

            by ghoul ( 157158 )
            The companies have committed a crime. You know of this crime and continue to work for these companies. That makes you a co-conspirator and RICO or its India equivalent apply. Noone is forcing these employees to keep working for a crminal organization. They freely choose to work for criminals. So I am not shedding tears for them.

        • That sounds like the "just following orders" defense

          You're implying that the Indian employees have the power to do the filtering. That's presumptuous.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by ShanghaiBill ( 739463 )

        they're threatening to jail the local employees, who have zero say in corporate policy.

        The Nuremberg Defense of "just following orders" is not an excuse to break the law.

        In India, an employee can't be fired for refusing an order to break the law.

        Governments, not corporations, make the laws and enforce them.

        India's government is authoritarian and repressive. They are pushing religious sectarianism that is likely to lead to conflict and more repression. They are committing atrocities in Kashmir.

        Nonetheless, it is not the role of American corporations to "fix" India. Indians need to fix their

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Nonetheless, it is not the role of American corporations to "fix" India. Indians need to fix their own country or live with the consequences.

          Exactly right.

          To those of us living in a real democracy, not a faux democracy like India, the actions by India's government are very troubling. But we have no right to dictate India's laws, as ridiculous as they might be. So the answer is very simple: comply with Indian law or don't do business in India.

          And therein lies the rub. Facebook could be quite profitable only doing business in the civilized countries of the world. But when a company is run by some of the greediest, most corrupt human beings in

          • Depends on your criteria for a real democracy [youtu.be], really. I think we can all agree, though, that governments *and* corporations make the rules and enforce them [theonion.com].

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by ghoul ( 157158 )
            I am not aware of any country besides Somalia that is a pure Democracy. All civilized countries have checks and balances like courts, media, bureacracy, private foundations to make sure Democracy does not become mob rule. US came close under Trump but the intelligence agencies and courts made sure he could not ruin the country. India has had the right to vote for everyone right from the start in 1947 unlike the US where till the 60s Jim Crow laws prevented Blacks from voting. Surely India doesnt need lesso

          • To those of us living in a real democracy, not a faux democracy like India

            India is a real democracy. They have authoritarianism because that's what they voted for.

            Modi was a repressive assh*le when he was the minister of Gujarat. He stirred up violence that killed thousands in religious riots.

            Indians knew exactly what they were voting for.

            Democracy doesn't mean you get good government. It means you get the government you deserve.

        • So you're assuming the local employees have the ability to issue blanket takedowns on their own authority with no input from Corporate?

          Is that actually the case or is the government of India threatening to make hostages of employees if Corporate doesn't comply? My cynical opinion has been that it's the latter.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sabri ( 584428 )

          Nonetheless, it is not the role of American corporations to "fix" India.

          They are not. They are merely allowing people to communicate.

          That's what Facebook, Twitter, et al, are. Communication platforms.

          So fuck you and your support for authoritarian anti-democracy regimes.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by fred911 ( 83970 )

        ''That's why this is news and a very bad thing''

        It absolutely is... and bad for the country as well as any company that has employees there. It's bad for the country because it's trivial for the company to close all offices in that country, not employ anyone in the country and still operate in that country is some manner.

        But the worst thing is that Facebook/Whatsapp don't give a fuck about employees, they'll do what they find makes financial sense when what they should do is offer to evacuate anyone employe

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DarkOx ( 621550 )

        True; but you can generally go on working at a place even if that organization is facing legal action from the government, so long as you are not committing any crimes yourself.

        Its illegal the threaten the President for example. So imagine your work for a foreign national and its CEO spouts off about planning to kill POTUS. Your job in the middle of Indian is to fry Chicken and bus tables. Uncle Sam isnt going to come grab you because they can't get to your great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-gr

      • The cartel bosses based in Mexico dont give a shit about US laws so US arrests local US based employees all the time. If you want to behave like you are above the law then your local employees are going to pay the price.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DarkOx ( 621550 )

      The flip side of this is these companies are effectively interfering in international diplomacy if they start meddling in speech and censoring information even regionally at the requests of foreign governments.

      Its one thing when its a government we support generally speaking like India's state; but when its a military junta like in Burma? What about China? Like it or not Twitter and Facebook are where a lot of new travels now.

      I remain of the opinion its time for a more boarders aware rethink of the internet

    • The marketplace of a country isn't owned by private interests, it is owned by the sovereign. If you are subject to the sovereign's authority, you can trade there in according to the sovereign's laws. If you don't like it, you can leave.

      Agreed. They should just pull out of the country and not support Indian users anymore. Or, if they don't, then we find out a bit more what kind of whores social media companies are.

    • > If you don't like it, you can leave.

      It's not moral to force people to invent starships, tho.

      Oh, "leave". Pew-pew. Mao. Gotcha.

    • India's BJP is still using last-century methods. Don't they know it's better to seed social media with apologists and alternative facts, instead of closing accounts? Why come down with an authoritarian first when you can use canned, artifical grassroots? The optics are so much better. As a bonus, you decrease the signal-to-noise ratio so much that some people just give up entirely on staying aware. Makes it too hard for them.

      Do this and you can maintain your claim to democracy and somebody will actually bel

  • Hello sir, please come to India, we have a present for you. Free speedboats!

  • But the same companies put arbitary rules and did what they wanted and they can't say they won't follow Indian rules!
  • where you are held responsible and punished for the actions of other people you have some kind of loose association with.
    Lie a social media communication platform being held responsible for the writings of their gazillions of users.

    Quaint.
  • The Indian government cannot even get their own scam callers under control and they want to after oligarchs?
  • I've got my popcorn ready to go.
    • I wonder if they'll arrest former employees. If I worked for Facebook in India and heard this, I'd be out of there fast! It's really devious on the part of the Indian government. They may not even intend to do anything but the threat could really hobble Facebook's India operations
  • They too have a bicameral legislature. Their upper chamber is called the Rajya Sabha. The wife of the Chief of the ruling party delegation of Rajya Sabha should be appointed by their supremo, who is that? Modi, OK, Modi. Modi should appoint the wife as the Minister of Transportation. Her family should be owning a large shipping business. There should be free transfer of wealth between herself, her siblings and the company. She should be engaging in enforcing the policy her husband rams through the upper cha

  • R.I.P. World's largest democracy.

    • There are zero democracies in the world. They are all oligarchies, monarchies, or dictatorships posing as democracies.

      • What's the point of clinging to such a narrow definition of a word that no meaningful discussion can occur beyond a well-ackshully guy getting up on a soap box for his monologue?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by ac22 ( 7754550 )

        There are zero democracies in the world. They are all oligarchies, monarchies, or dictatorships posing as democracies.

        Really? Can you explain why Iceland doesn't qualify as a democracy? And Finland?

        Sweeping statements like yours rarely stand up to any scrutiny.

  • Can anyone spell T P P ?

  • The employees of FB & Twit are just doing their job and India's threatening jail time? What planet are those bureaucrats on? I would instead have threatened banning of FB &Twit. But actually India and the rest of the world would be better off without them.

  • Let's wait and see if it works better than threatening them with tax breaks the way we did in the US.

  • they're clearly a menace to society

