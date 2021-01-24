Ask Slashdot: Is There a Battery-Powered Wi-Fi Security Camera That Supports FTP/SMB? 162
After their house was vandalized, long-time Slashdot reader lsllll needs some help finding a battery-powered, wifi-enabled camera that can dump motion-detected videos to a local server: There are some nice cameras out there that'll work for nearly 5 months off a rechargeable battery. You can even pair them with a solar panel which would keep them constantly topped off. But none of them offer anything other than local storage (free on SD card) or in the cloud (subscription).
Obviously, being a programmer and a sysadmin, I realize that the effort to dump a video to a cloud service and opening a connection to a local FTP/SMB server require the same bandwidth, battery usage. So this decision to not support local FTP/SMB servers must be intentional and the way everything is going nowadays: juice the customers for as much money as you can after they've purchased your product.
The question is, are the any cameras out there that run on rechargeable batteries, support WiFi, and dump videos to a local server?
Share your suggestions in the comments!
Obviously, being a programmer and a sysadmin, I realize that the effort to dump a video to a cloud service and opening a connection to a local FTP/SMB server require the same bandwidth, battery usage. So this decision to not support local FTP/SMB servers must be intentional and the way everything is going nowadays: juice the customers for as much money as you can after they've purchased your product.
The question is, are the any cameras out there that run on rechargeable batteries, support WiFi, and dump videos to a local server?
Share your suggestions in the comments!
WyzeCam + Custom firmware (Score:5, Informative)
There's custom firmware available for Wyze Cams and other XaoMi-based cams. Feel free to change it.
https://github.com/EliasKotlya... [github.com]
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
This made me wonder if you could power the camera from the tree itself. Like a potato battery that would naturally replenish itself. Then I realized that the electrodes would probably poison the tree and kill it, so that was a no go. Did a web search on it though and there is a bunch of stuff out there on experiments with producing power from trees and plants. Doesn't look like there's anything really ready to use though.
Logistically though, it seems like you're going to end up, one way or another, with a m
RTSP and Zoneminder (Score:5, Informative)
Most of the security cameras support RTSP. Also, zoneminder sets up a security server and supports many protocols, including RTSP.
P.S. Some cameras support RTSP but want you to use an internet based application for initial setup. This can often be bypassed. Either way, keep the security network isolated from the internet, and ideally from the home or office network also. Security products are known for the security holes.
With Zoneminder, put the server on the internet, not the cameras.
Re:RTSP and Zoneminder (Score:4, Insightful)
Security products are known for the security holes.
That is so ironic...
Re: (Score:2)
But it's also inherent in the problem.
Security is the armor around things that are of value and/or interest those who are willing to break it to obtain access. So security is an ongoing competition between those trying to break it and those trying to maintain, fix, and harden it. From the defender's side it's a red queen's race.
Further, there are a LOT of attackers - and a lot of valuables behind security barriers. About one percent of
Re: (Score:2)
You use up power to encode the RTSP stream. Then you use power to decode it.
You really need to do all of the processing on-the camera and dump only pictures of interest to the server. Unfortunately, things here do not look rosy. The newest model A RasPi or something similar will use a few hundred milliwatt running motion and reading off a camera. You can get slightly better results if you couple this to a PiR sensor. In that case, you can probably idle
Re:RTSP and Zoneminder (Score:4, Informative)
Unfortunately, my experience is that battery powered Wifi cameras do not support RTSP. I bought (and returned) 2 different models and neither one supported RTSP. Looking around, I didn't find any that advertised that support. I'm guessing that, since the battery powered cameras are so concerned about power usage they don't want to stream anything (the question of why they don't just pause the streaming and pick up again when motion is detected is left as an exercise for the reader).
Ultimately, I had to punch a hole through the wall and use a Power over Ethernet camera (lots of those models available). Using rtsp-simple-server [github.com] to multiplex the camera stream (don't try and attach multiple RTSP clients to a camera, my experience is that the CPU in the camera can only support about 2 clients - if you're lucky) it's easy to set up your cameras on your local LAN and then use any RTSP client (like MPV) to view the streams. I even have a background process running FFMPEG to save a weeks worth of streams on my local file server.
Re:RTSP and Zoneminder. Build your own (Score:2)
You can even build your own;
https://randomnerdtutorials.com/power-esp32-esp8266-solar-panels-battery-level-monitoring/
While I didn't setup a solar solution. I do use these in places where no electrical power is available. you can even overkill with a 1500KVA APC UPS with a USB connector. No soldering required. You may have to cut some wires. Zoneminder is a godsend running on an Odroid H2 on the same UPS.
Re: (Score:2)
dead on arrival:
UniFi Video will reach end-of-support on December 31st, 2020.
For more information, please refer to the official community notice.
https://community.ui.com/quest... [ui.com]
Re: RTSP and Zoneminder (Score:2)
Use third party software. (Score:4, Informative)
I don't know about battery powered, but a great many IP (wired or wireless) cameras can interface with programs like iSpy, Blue Iris, Milestone etc to save video locally.
Of course if your video is stored locally and you have a break in, your footage is vulnerable. I sync my video folder to my Google Drive using Backup and Sync. It is near real time so if someone breaks in and steals the PC running the cameras, the footage of them doing so is already in the cloud.
OP may not want to pay for a cloud account, and many of the ones from Chinese camera vendors are sketchy in their own right, but don't discount the value of real time off site storage.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Also everything between your cable modem and security camera should be battery powered or on a UPS in case the thief cuts the power before breaking in.
Agreed. I have 8 separate UPSes protecting cameras, severs, and network equipment. The coax cable for the internet is the weakest point, and easier to cut than the power. My alarm system has LTE backup though, I would like to extend that to the entire network eventually.
Re: (Score:2)
You may not think you face that threat, but the other guy needs to be behind eight layers of UPSes and seven layers of dip.
They all support local servers. (Score:3)
As long as they aren't particularly verifying any non-changeable server certificates, just fake the server with your own. I'm sure you're already running a home server with DNS, a name server, etc.
I'm faking Google to my phone that way right now.
Raspberry Pi (Score:3, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is the battery part. There are efforts to produce a decent battery system for the Pi but nothing really good yet, especially if you want solar charging too.
Re: (Score:2)
I was also thinking Raspberry Pi with battery. Its surprising if there is no rechargeable battery pack that could be connected to an RPi. Other alternative is a long DC power cable to connect to RPis power pins.
Raspberry Pi with effort? (Score:2)
Not out of the box. But, with basic Linux skills you can cobble together a Rasberry PI with WIFI , full Linux and iIts easy to use camera peripheral, and available battery packs for well under $100. All FOSS so feel free to bring your project to market when you have what you want.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
An even lower powered solution is an ESP32 + camera module. You have to program it yourself but you can do anythign you want with it, I had mine upload to AWS S3.
But no matter what you do, WiFi is going to be the limiting factor for your battery life since it requires a relatively high amount of power to connect and upload the images. There's some optimization you can do on the low level to cut down on connection time for exampel but there's only so much that can be done.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Local server? (Score:2)
So next time the vandals can take the server too?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
My cameras use PoE because wifi devices tend to crap out after a while. The router can be fine for months and then one day need a reboot. I bought a 4k camera from Lorex that does color in low light levels. It does x265 encoding so the video files aren't too big. The files during the dead of night are like 60mb for an hour of video!
Hide the server (Score:2)
Vandals won't know to look for properly hidden small hardware like any of the many microPCs or a NUC. If you can't "disappear" one of those in any home you're not trying.
SMB??? (Score:3)
Anyway, maybe there are cameras that support RTSP or HLS, and can be set to stream only when motion is detected, to save the battery. You'll need a CCTV server that can deal with cameras which go up and down all the time, but those do exist.
Re: (Score:2)
Axis camera all do SMB for at least the last decade. $50 for used ones on eBay.
Why a battery? Why wireless? That's pointless. (Score:2)
I assume this is a fixed installation.
What you are asking for is like asking for a battery-powered ceiling lamp with wifi control, and then wondering why nobody does that.
Get a cam supporting the ONVIF standard and PoE, and run an ethernet cable to your home server. Which can do the rest.
If you really need to, you can let a RPi do the home server job, and install it next to the cam and a battery pack, and you got a fine solution. (If you think batteries and wifi are even remotely fine for a fixed installati
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Your problem is that any WiFi camera will need a lot of battery power. You'll be out there every single day changing the batteries, there's no way in hell you'll be able to just put in a 9V battery every six months (or whatever).
That's probably the reason you can't find one - no market for something so troublesome to use.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Your landlord might not like you drilling holes and pulling cable.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Why a battery? Why wireless? That's pointless. (Score:2)
One hundred feet for PoE is fine.
As others have said, hardwired is the right answer here. I understand why you are reluctant but it really is the right answer. You can cable it up once and it will work as long as the switch is powered, no battery hassles, no signal hassles, etc. and it wonâ(TM)t matter what services or processes you want to run on the camera.
Even if it were a longer distance, there are solutions available to deal with it.
Re: (Score:2)
In general, I agree that wired is better, but if your camera is up in a tree and you live in a place that's prone to thunderstorms, wired may have some other downsides...
Re: (Score:2)
Many years ago my former company in Germany had two buildings around 50 m apart, with 10BASE5 (thick yellow coaxial cable) within each building and connecting the two. A heavy thunderstorm took out quite a lot of the connected equipment with permanent damage.
Consider also electric field versus elevation in a storm. Many years ago on a visit to public areas of the United States Naval Academy, there was a display relic (possibly an old training fixture): a submarine sail with some ladders and deck plate, a
Wyse cam (Score:4, Informative)
Since I have a hunch your looking for something you can have remote storage in case they steal your remote cameras and have separate storage you might look at wise cam. The Wyse cam outdoors I have gone for over 60 days before recharging. There is a base that has local storage and has it own wifi to talk to 4 remote cameras and store it in the base station that could be hidden.
On your other idea they do have a software to flash the unit to do exactly what your was thinking. Dont know if the Outdoor model does that. But a quick search shows this. Good luck.
https://github.com/HclX/WyzeHa... [github.com]
Smartphone (Score:3)
How about an old or cheap smartphone? There is software available specifically for this. Battery is included....
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I use iPhones with iCam software.
The combination stores photos local to the iPhone and overwrite when memory is full.
I don't use solar to power them.
It's cheap.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep, that's about the only solution. Even so; keeping the battery charged will be a big problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Alfred Camera - used old smartphone & free (Score:4, Informative)
Alfred Camera https://alfred.camera/ [alfred.camera]
Free, uses old smartphones, no cell service required - wifi only works, relatively reliable, events not stored locally, free version has max 30 second recordings, paid version pretty cheap with more capability.
No IR on phones for night usage if needed.
Can view remotely via phone & app
You're looking in the wrong place. (Score:3)
ESP32-Cam $10USD (Score:2)
Install ESP-IDF and/or Arduino IDE ona a RPi. (The Arduino IDE requires a extension for ESP32 boards)
Enable serial port but disable Linux console. (raspi-config)
Connect ground, Rx and Tx from Rpi to GND,Tx,Rx of ESP32-cam
Connect RPi GPIO pin to GPIO0 on cam, (flash or run)
Connect RPi GPIO pin to reset on cam ( reset for run or program)
Find an example that is close
Re: (Score:2)
The RPi4 4G needs 600mA when it's doing nothing and up to 3A when it's processing. The ESP32 needs another 0.5A or so.
Good luck trying to keep that running 24/7 on batteries.
They didn't mention.... (Score:2)
...but was this running on Windows XP?
Arlo, by Netgear may be ... (Score:2)
... the solution.
I have ten of them scattered about. They work pretty well.
I know they have an LTE solution as well.
Arlo with a decent external harddrive will do. (Score:2)
There are some harddrive which allow you to connect over both the USB and network at the same time.
Arlo's can dump all their recordings to both the cloud and an external harddrive at the same time.
They worked flawlessly so far, catching burglars and other unwanted guests like a raccoon and my mother-in-law at my frontdoor.
With Arlo you get a decent cloud integration so all your data is in 2 places and can be viewed with a simple app at all times.
Go the other direction (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Imagination and Inventiveness (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I really wish you'd have elaborated on your solution, because it still escapes me what you're talking about.
If I understand your solution, you're telling me to rig a continuous power source for a camera that's expecting to see continuous power. A wired camera that uses wifi to transmit its video is not designed to go into low power mode when there's no activity. That's why you're able to view, on-demand, what it's capturing, because it maintains its wifi connection. If it cut its wifi connection to go in
Get a PoE camera, and you'll be much better off (Score:5, Informative)
I don't know what your home setup looks like, but I would strongly advise against trying to do this with a battery-powered WiFi camera. Take it from someone who once considered going down the same path you did, and soon realized what he was up against.
While I do not doubt that you could get it to work in some fashion after considerable effort, what you'll quickly realize is that the power budget of a battery powered camera severely limits what you can accomplish, even with a solar panel and battery backup. Battery-powered cameras lack the features, the resolution, or the optics of wired PoE (power over Ethernet) cameras.
You will be a hundred times better off running Ethernet cable to one or more PoE cameras. Waterproof jacketed CAT6 cable (solid copper) costs less than $0.25 per foot. All you need is a good lawn spade, and you can cut a six inch trench into the ground and push the cable into it, allowing you to mount a cable to a tree hundreds of feet away from your home. With a PoE+ switch or injector, you can power the camera as far away as 200 meters.
You can also buy flat CAT6 and run it under a window sill, connect it to an outdoor camera with waterproof connectors, then close the window. No drilling of holes through the house siding will be needed.
With a PoE camera, you'll be able to record video 24/7 to a local disk, and configure the camera (or your security software) to provide alerts when motion is detected. You'll also have the option of mounting cameras with optical zoom, allowing you to capture license plates or human figures close up. It is also trivial to add UPS battery backups to keep the system going in case of power failure.
Save yourself hours and hours of effort and frustration; install wired cameras if you possibly can.
Re: (Score:2)
I hear you. If I could do wired, I absolutely would, because that'll open millions of options for me since I don't have to worry about wifi/power. I don't mind trenching a cat6 cable, either, but at some point, I'll have to come out of the ground and then be susceptible to the cable being cut.
In my situation, I have a very long, curvy driveway that's surrounded by trees. Someone came and ripped out my low-voltage (powered) LED lights that light the driveway at night. They left the ones closest to the ho
Re: (Score:2)
Any camera system, WiFi or wired, can be vandalized. But with a wired camera, you'll still record him on video. In that respect it's far more reliable than a WiFi camera.
Here's a recommendation that you'll hear from
Re: (Score:2)
He already wrote further up in a reply wanting to install the camera in a tree. A cable would be too exposed or you'll have to run a steel pipe up the tree. That might make it obvious and makes for an ugly sight. Battery, solar panel and wifi is a good choice. Otherwise, you're right. PoE with hidden or well protected cables is less hassle.
How much time do you have? (Score:2)
Question is more about battery powered? (Score:2)
Fine, by your favorite wifi cam and take a look at wether it needs for instance 5v or 12v.
I am assuming DC, almost every camera I have used in the last 20 years and ALL wifi cameras have been dc powered.
Now get yourself a 12 volt battery (see where I'm going) and base the size of that battery on how many amp/hrs of life you desire.
Don't get a 5 or 6 volt battery, get a 12 because they are cheap as he
Re: (Score:2)
You missed the point. If I wanted a wired solution, I'd just do PoE and be done. There are a ton of cameras out there that'll happily dump to their videos to a local server over IP.
The requirement is that it'll have to be battery operated and wireless. You can't simply rig a battery and solar panel to a camera that's not designed to draw little power to begin with. Every camera that's designed to be powered by an external source is designed to keep its circuitry and wifi connectivity up 100% of the time
Re: (Score:2)
Use Home Assistant ... (Score:3)
Save yourself time and effort and use Home Assistant [home-assistant.io].
It has many camera integrations [home-assistant.io], and therefore will save you time setting up a basic home monitoring system, that can later be evolved into a home alarm/security and/or home automation platform.
Since it has lots of integrations with devices, it gives you a lot of options to choose from, and you don't have to write any code (it is all done for you).
And it can be configured to be purely local, with no cloud component, as long as you select the right devices.
I run it on a Raspberry Pi 3+ with Raspian using a Python venv. However, because they now mandate a newer Python version (3.8) than what is in Raspbian, I need to wait until the next version of Raspian is released with a newer version of Python.
You can use Docker or a Home Assistant image if you are so inclined, and not be constrained by the above. For me, I like to control my operating system.
Give glance at Pine64's PineCube camera (Score:2)
If you are not willing to modify the software, then
Re: (Score:2)
Dont know, but here are alternate design options.. (Score:2)
DIY with RasPi zero
Use a commercial cam with SD storage, and an Eye-fi (name?) SD card with built in wifi.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
SMB is a protocol. It can't be full of vulnerabilities.
Why should Windows be involved at all?
Re: I sure hope not (Score:5, Interesting)
1. SMB is not Windows. It is a generic protocol nowadays, and in my experiece as a Linux person, less of a hassle than NFS, sadly.
2. Who cares if the protocol is secure? You're on a local net! If that isn't trustworthy, then there's your problem! You might aswell use netcat or rcp, it won't make a difference.
Re: (Score:2)
There are several caveats to watch out for...
SMB on linux is isolated from the system, your smb accounts only have access to smb and no access to anything else. On windows this is not the case, an smb account is a system account and you have to take further steps to limit what it has access to.
A network for CCTV cameras should not be considered secure and trustworthy... Often cameras are placed outside, where they are at increased risk of theft or malicious access. Someone could tap into the cabling, or ste
Re: I sure hope not (Score:2)
"add garbage data"
And if they drop a folder of child porn on the drive and then phone the FBI?
You don't want anybody to have access to the drive period.
Re: I sure hope not (Score:5, Insightful)
More accurately it's like not having locks on a door inside your house (SMB)
... because your front door (subnet/WiFi) has a lock.
Defence in depth is all fine and well, but lack of a defence on a deeper level does not invalidate the defence on a higher one.
Re: (Score:2)
SMB3 is usually encrypted by default. The "locks" on it are very well designed these days.
Re: I sure hope not (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
You definitely rode the short bus to school.
Re: I sure hope not (Score:2)
Re:I sure hope not (Score:4, Insightful)
SMB is a protocol. It can't be full of vulnerabilities.
On the contrary, protocols can and frequently are vulnerable by design due to a failure to account for potential security risks. In many cases, the only “fix” is to replace the protocol with an updated version or something else entirely. Mind you, I’m not talking about bugs in the implementation, which can also be an issue, I’m talking about protocols that are insecure even when implemented exactly as they were designed.
Re: (Score:2)
SMB is a protocol. It can't be full of vulnerabilities.
WEP was a protocol too.
Re: (Score:2)
Not exactly, it does have some design flaws.
The authentication is susceptible to hash passing.
The SMBv1 protocol is unnecessarily complex and subsequently has been deprecated.
Versions prior to 3.1 did not encrypt data in transit or the authentication process, making them susceptible to network level interception.
Re: (Score:2)
Protocol implementations - sure. But saying "SMB has been full of vulnerabilities" is a nonsense.
Re: I sure hope not (Score:4, Insightful)
A protocol can be vulnerable by design.
Re: (Score:2)
It may not be true, but it's not nonsense. I read the other day about a protocol that allowed the passwords to be extracted to clear text by a remote client with no (admin?) rights. It was in the public specs. An implementation that didn't support it would be non-compliant.
Now whether SMB has a similar vulnerability is a different question, and I rather doubt it, but the claim *is* sensible, even if false.
Re: (Score:3)
Microsoft considers SMB3 with transport encryption secure enough that it's used as an ingress point for their Azure cloud.
There are no known vulnerabilities in the SMB3 protocol. Implementations however, of course, can and do contain bugs.
Re:I sure hope not (Score:5, Insightful)
What part of "local server" did you miss?
Re: (Score:3)
What part of "local server" did you miss?
Ah, I see you've fallen victim to the Perimeter Security Fallacy, and believe that a network can be secure.
Re: (Score:2)
If someone is physically plugged into my ethernet switch I don’t think SMB vulnerabilities are my main concern.
Re: (Score:3)
If someone is physically plugged into my ethernet switch I don’t think SMB vulnerabilities are my main concern.
Or if someone has compromised some system that is physically plugged into your Ethernet switch....
And, yes, if you think that someone being on your LAN means that SMB isn't your biggest problem, you're right, and you should fix your biggest problem, which is your assumption that your LAN is secure.
Re: I sure hope not (Score:3)
You sound as irrational as a religious person.
Like you head somehing, and are defending it all the louder to compensate for knowing nothing.
On a secure local net, unemcrypted FTP or SMB is no different than a TLS-wrapped version of those protocols over the Internet.
Re: (Score:2)
First, the phrase secure local net is an oxymoron for most residential installations. Second, ftp is as secure as standing stark naked in the street in the middle of the day. SMB3 can be made secure, but the chance of an SMB3- stratified residential network is nigh impossible. There's always something juicy to infect and make crypto on, in a residential/civilian network. It's just a matter of time and a juicy postal code.
TLS 1.3 is a pretty secure channel, doesn't tax CPU that much, and sadly, isn't impleme
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why does it mater? (Score:2)
What are you crazy? Do not use SMB. Do not use FTP.
If you were only doing external surveillance footage for a store, why would you care who could see it?
The more people that make public surveillance camera footage, the better we all are.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I've got some Reolink Argus 2 cameras, with added solar panels. These do not do simple file transfer like FTP (or SFTP), but are local storage and cloud only.
The Reolink cloud has a free tier though, one camera, one week data retention. I use that for my driveway camera, figuring that I'll have something if someone tries to steal the camera with the only storage.
Battery life depends on how often the camera wakes up, and what kind of solar exposure you can get. I'm at 50N latitude, with cloudy winters
Re: (Score:2)