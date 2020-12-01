Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft Removes 18 Malicious Edge Extensions for Injecting Ads Into Web Pages (zdnet.com) 12

Posted by msmash from the spring-cleaning dept.
Microsoft has removed 18 Edge browser extensions from the Edge Add-ons portal after the extensions were caught injecting ads into users' web search results pages. From a report: The extensions were removed between November 20 and November 25 after Microsoft received multiple complaints from users via Reddit. A subsequent investigation found multiple abusive extensions that had been uploaded on Microsoft's new fledgling Edge Add-ons portal. According to a list shared by a Microsoft community manager, the 18 extensions can be grouped into two categories. The first one is for extensions that tried to pass as the official versions of various apps, even if those apps didn't have official versions for Edge. This included: NordVPN, Adguard VPN, TunnelBear VPN, Ublock Adblock Plus, Greasemonkey, and Wayback Machine.

