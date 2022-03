'Tokenized': Inside Black Workers' Struggles at the King of Crypto Start-Ups

Nathaniel Popper, reporting for The New York Times On Wednesday, before publication of this article, Emilie Choi, Coinbase's chief operating officer, wrote an email to employees to preemptively question the article's accuracy and said, "We know the story will recount episodes that will be difficult for employees to read." The company posted the email to its public blog . "As Brian shared with the ColorBlock ERG this morning, we don't care what The New York Times thinks. "