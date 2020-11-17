Twitter Launches Disappearing 'Fleets' Worldwide (reuters.com) 42
Twitter said on Tuesday it was globally launching tweets that disappear after 24 hours, similar to the stories feature that is popular on Snapchat and Facebook's photo-sharing app Instagram. Reuters reports: Twitter has previously announced its plan for these ephemeral tweets, dubbed "fleets," and tested the feature in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea. "Some of you tell us that Tweeting is uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there's so much pressure to rack up Retweets and Likes," design director Joshua Harris and product manager Sam Haveson said in a blog post. "Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings," they added.
Fleets, which include text, photos and videos, will be available at the top of users' home timelines on Twitter and on the sender's profile. Twitter also confirmed it was working on a live audio feature, dubbed 'Spaces,' that it aims to test later this year. The feature will allow users to talk in public, group conversations. It has similarities with Clubhouse, a social platform in which users are invited to talk in voice chat rooms. "Given all of the potential for abuse within audio spaces, we are going to be making it available first to women and historically marginalized communities," said Twitter's Kelley.
Fleets, which include text, photos and videos, will be available at the top of users' home timelines on Twitter and on the sender's profile. Twitter also confirmed it was working on a live audio feature, dubbed 'Spaces,' that it aims to test later this year. The feature will allow users to talk in public, group conversations. It has similarities with Clubhouse, a social platform in which users are invited to talk in voice chat rooms. "Given all of the potential for abuse within audio spaces, we are going to be making it available first to women and historically marginalized communities," said Twitter's Kelley.
Seriously? (Score:4, Informative)
Everything you put on the internet is permanent.
Re:Seriously? (Score:5, Funny)
I thought we already had this feature... all you had to do was to post something Twitter mods disagreed with.
Re: (Score:3)
Even what you type into the box and backspace over before submitting.
But, if people realized that they'd really feel uncomfortable about using these services. So they give you all kinds of irrelevant "privacy options" to make sure engagement stays up.
Re: (Score:2)
Because they disappear from view
Is the key here. They disappear from view. Not from the database.
Re:Seriously? (Score:4, Insightful)
Tweet history conservation site (Score:3)
Coming next : Tweet history conservation site.
Re: (Score:3)
It's like saying there is no point putting a lock on your door because all locks can be picked and all doors can be broken down. The point is not that locks are invincible and doors indestructible, it's that a decent lock makes the act of breaking in more difficult.
There is also another use for temporary tweets. A lot of people delete old tweets, there are even services you can use that do it for you. They don't want people to quote-mine them for things they said 5 years ago and have changed their mind abou
Re: (Score:2)
Well actual adults can say usually deal with it pretty simply by saying: "You know what I wrote that when I was 20 and since them I have had the following experiences
... and learned that....I no longer hold that opinion."
If people finding that unconvincing its probably because you are lying to them and in the context of your more recent statements and behaviors they doubt you have really changed. The truth is most people don't really change. Sometime around age 13 people form core beliefs about the big s
Re: (Score:2)
It's Twitter. Every thought has to be condensed down to 250 characters and if someone calls you a hypocrite chances are that will go viral and your response pointing out the childishness of the assertion will be ignored.
Sigh. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Two stage twitter. The corporate pseudo celebrities get permanent tweets and the nobodies get disappearing ones. Part of the push to bring more elitism to the internet, shutting up the 99% and providing a network megaphone for the 1%.
Re:Sigh. (Score:4, Interesting)
If they're deleted after 24 hours, then any screenshot taken becomes "photoshop fakes" because you cannot link to the original, i.e. no proof.
For someone wanting to "rattle the cage", it's a perfect weapon. They can say any shit they want, and once the followers are all riled up for/against whatever, not only is the tweet not needed anymore but it becomes a liability.
It's like Twitter are trying to make Trump more powerful on purpose, but they're doing it by accident.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Trump is a great example of why people want this. There is always a Trump tweet for every occasion. Often from years ago, before he became president. Random outbursts he had 6 years ago come back to haunt him and make him look like a hypocrite, not least because he can't admit he was wrong so has to stand by everything he ever said.
There are services that auto delete your old tweets for you. Twitter is just integrating that feature.
Use this. (Score:1)
And I will "disappear" from following and/or respecting you.
You put it on the net, I might save it, or even pass it around if you piss me off enough. Try to control me, and I will tell you to go fuck yourself, and share your shit in non self-destruct format out of spite.
Don't try to control me.
Re: Use this. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You welcome to delete your copies of correspondence any time you wish. You can ask me to delete my copy. If you actually try and FORCE me to delete me copy, yes that is "trying to control" me.
I think most reasonable people would agree.
I'm sure they delete it too. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Does it matter? They are tweets. You shouldn't be using them to store your passwords or social security number.
Oh shit Slashdot won't let me delete this comment, what will I do? My privacy is being VIOLATED!
Fleet? Lol. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, Twitter does need an enema, so maybe there was some inspiration there.
It's a subversion tool. (Score:2)
It allows their partisans to post bullshit, inflammatory crap and have it disappear.
YES, you can claim your screenshot as real evidence.
But they can just go "Nononono. FAKE!"
Irrelevant feature. False sense of safety. (Score:1)
What are they going to do with all the indexing sites that stores tweets? They are impossible to block because they don't use the twitter api.
This feature will only put naive people into a false sense of security and comfortability that will bite them in the ass very quickly.
Haven't been on twitter in a while. Did they remove the ability to delete tweets?
People are not comfortable to use twitter due to the aggressive censorship. Twitter do not support free speech, they punish it aggressively. Jokes, truth,
Re: (Score:2)
What are they going to do with all the indexing sites that stores tweets? They are impossible to block because they don't use the twitter api.
Right. I hate to delve into speculation that sounds a little conspiracy'ish, but this is a way to get people to "trust" that they can write down things they might not have otherwise.
Haven't been on twitter in a while. Did they remove the ability to delete tweets?
I went there exactly once. It was immediately obvious that Twitter is a place for narcissists and has a major purpose as a place to either self destruct, or as a member of the blue hair check mark crew, to attempt to destroy. No thanks Twitter!
People are not comfortable to use twitter due to the aggressive censorship. Twitter do not support free speech, they punish it aggressively. Jokes, truth, entertaining conspiracy theories, etc.
I too am entertained by many conspiracy theories. Because they tend to be really stupi
Heaven forbid (Score:4, Insightful)
someone thinking twioce before they post on the internet.
How could we ever live with that?
Re: (Score:2)
Well I couldn't. I'm already having withdrawal symptoms from everyone's favourite Commander in Tweet and he hasn't even left office yet. Where will I get my daily dose of hilarity from? Biden?
Re: (Score:2)
Well I couldn't. I'm already having withdrawal symptoms from everyone's favourite Commander in Tweet and he hasn't even left office yet. Where will I get my daily dose of hilarity from? Biden?
Ol' sleepy Joe has an actual sense of humor. He might say things that make us laugh in a good way, not a WTF did trump ragetweet today?
One question (Score:2)
Are these people unfamiliar with how the internet works?
If it disappears before anyone sees it (Score:2)
Might as well be redirect to
/dev/null
Will just add to a more toxic environment (Score:1)
Protip (Score:2)
This brain dead feature is likely to allow stupid people to post more stupid and self incriminating things, which kinda makes me wonder if that was it's purpose.
Meanwhile - gonna be a lot of snapshots made. Politicians, ex spouses, anyone we like.
Jes sayin'
The scope is too narrow (Score:2)
"Fleets"? Really? (Score:1)
Were they named for this product:
https://www.fleetlabs.com/cons... [fleetlabs.com]
?
Re: (Score:1)
Were they named for this product:
https://www.fleetlabs.com/cons... [fleetlabs.com]
?
Probably...as a way of flushing out comments that should not have been posted in the first place.
Re: (Score:2)
Just what the world needs (Score:2)
"Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings"
Perfect. The world has been lacking a way for people to share their personal and casual thoughts, opinions and feelings with the Internet.
Congratulations you've invented 4chan (Score:1)
welcome to 20 years ago
In Other News (Score:1)
New self-destructing tweet feature (your tweet goes away in 24 hours) encounters a software glitch that causes Twitter to disappear in 24 hours.
.
If only it were true.