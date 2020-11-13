GM Recalling Nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs For Fire Risks (reuters.com) 64
General Motors said on Friday it was recalling 68,677 electric cars worldwide that pose a fire risk after five reported fires and two minor injuries. Reuters reports: The recall is for 2017-2019 model-year Chevrolet Bolt EVs with high voltage batteries produced at LG Chem's Ochang, Korea facility. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last month opened a preliminary investigation into the Bolt EVs after reports of three Bolts catching fire under the rear seat while parked and unattended.
GM said the vehicles pose a fire risk when charged to full, or nearly full capacity. GM said it has developed software that will limit vehicle charging to 90% of full capacity to mitigate the risk while GM works to determine the appropriate final repair. NHTSA said in a consumer alert on Friday that Bolt owners âoeshould park their cars outside and away from homes until their vehicles have been repaired, due to a new recall for the risk of fire.â The recall includes 50,932 U.S. Bolt vehicles.
GM said the vehicles pose a fire risk when charged to full, or nearly full capacity. GM said it has developed software that will limit vehicle charging to 90% of full capacity to mitigate the risk while GM works to determine the appropriate final repair. NHTSA said in a consumer alert on Friday that Bolt owners âoeshould park their cars outside and away from homes until their vehicles have been repaired, due to a new recall for the risk of fire.â The recall includes 50,932 U.S. Bolt vehicles.
Re: (Score:1)
Price? Not everyone is a rich.
Re: (Score:1)
While you can make whatever comment about the quality of the Big 3, they have been in making cars for over 100 years. They know what they are doing (for the most part).
They can, and do make mistakes sure, but the build quality is night and day different from Tesla. For example there never has been a GM vehicle that the roof just flies off, or parts made from a trip to the local Home Depot.
Re: Bolt EV (Score:3)
Youâ(TM)re right, the build quality is night and day. That is, GMâ(TM)s build quality is abysmal. That said, the reason is price. I have a bolt because it was the best car in its price range at the time.
The only options were the eGolf which had only a 100 mile range, the Leaf which has even worse build quality, and it.
Re: (Score:2)
My Bolt EV has been almost completely hassle free, and low maintenance, except for tires. I'm on my third set of tires, but I have 85,000 miles on my Bolt EV. There have been small software issues, and just one that is not resolved. The occasional latch up of the center screen and its attendant functions. Oh, and the Black Tie badge fell off because the dealer that installed it broke the tabs and figured they could hide the defect by gluing it on. (not my dealer, they had to trade to get the color I wa
Re: Bolt EV (Score:3)
Re:Bolt EV (Score:4, Insightful)
Why?
1. Because I bought mine before the Model 3 was available.
2. I am tall, and the Model S and Model 3 are too short for me.
3. Mary Barra is a better person than Elon Musk.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: Bolt EV (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Agree with other Bolt owners; price, quality, comfort... But also because the console has actual knobs that I can reach for without looking, instead of a massive sheet of glass.
Here here! I sat in a Model 3 in a showroom, and was done in less than a minute. I'm sure it's a lovely car, and people love them, but for myself I like knobs. I don't believe a car should feel like a computer peripheral.
Re: (Score:2)
Why would anybody buy one of these instead of a Tesla?
Price. I know that the price of a base Tesla Model 3 is supposed to be $35,000, but the fact is. Nobody buys the Model 3 base model. By design, the base Model 3 is just too barebone. People intent on buying a Model 3 either end up paying $45,000 to $50,000+, or they abandon the web site midway through the purchase process and go to another EV/auto manufacturer instead.
Not that I recommend anyone buy a Chevy Bolt either. It's an awesome little car (360 birds-eye view, can turn on a dime, super-powerful, very
Re: (Score:3)
"Why would anybody buy one of these instead of a Tesla?"
This one will get you a new house by burning the old one down.
someday - thank you to the canaries & guinea p (Score:3, Funny)
Thanks to all of you brave souls working the kinks out of EV while the rest of us wait about 5 years.
To those who bring up ICE fires, there are only 78,000 Bolts total on road and so relatively speaking they're going off like popcorn.
Electric will be great and soon range will be good enough for most of us. But until then, *snap* *crackle* *pop* Bolt Crispies!
Re:someday - thank you to the canaries & guine (Score:5, Informative)
Assuming 8k miles per year per Bolt and an average on-the-road time of 1,5 years, that's 10 spontaneous fires per billion mile, vs. an ICE average of 55 total fires [cnn.com] per billion. Now, that's spontaneous fires vs. total fires, but still, that's not bad for the Bolt.
That said: of course you want to identify and fix these problems when they're encountered.
For those who are curious: this is all about the upper end of the charge range. During charging, lithium intercalates (slots into) into graphite (sometimes with some silicon). For more lithium to intercalate, the existing lithium has to diffuse deeper into the active anode materials, so you have a diffusion problem. Some things like hinder diffusion, which is why for example at low temperatures charge rates have to be reduced and packs preheated. Another thing which can hinder diffusion is some degradation processes, such as electrolyte degradation product accumulation ("gunk" blocking cracks). Trying to drive charging harder just causes lithium metal plating, which can remove lithium from the system, create dendrite punctures (short circuits), and other problems. Cathode types also affect the fire risk, as nickel-based cathodes are more prone to evolving free oxygen, at lower temperatures, vs. LFP. Then there can be variations in the flammability of the electrolyte, particularly depending on what's blended into the EC.
The BMS has no magical knowledge of what's going inside the cells; it can coulomb count, keep track of voltage, consider temperatures, estimated degradation, and feed it all into a model of what it think is going on inside, but if the model is wrong, its behavior can be wrong. Manufacturers do accelerated aging tests to understand how they think batteries will perform, but differences in real-world use, rare never-before-encountered events, later-introduced manufacturing defects, and whatnot can cause unexpected problems.
Re: someday - thank you to the canaries & guin (Score:2)
No, that analysis is fine because the metric is fires per unit distance driven per car.
Re: someday - thank you to the canaries & gui (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, the recent wave of BMW fires is exactly the opposite: the fires have been occurring spontaneously when the vehicles are idle.
Re: (Score:2)
It will be interesting to see what the fix is. They might be able to detect the issue by looking at the charging data. Hopefully they won't have to permanently reduce capacity.
Re: (Score:1)
3/69k =
.0043% for the EV .063% for ICE
171.5k/273.6M =
If the EVs are going off like popcorn, what are the ICE doing at a rate of 10x the bolt?
https://www.usfa.fema.gov/down... [fema.gov]
https://www.statista.com/stati... [statista.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, you have some sort of anger on this issue. Maybe you have a bad case of gas. (:
You state that more Bolts may explode. However, they probably won't. Why? Because the software fix will keep it out of the danger zone.
Until you get the fix, just set hilltop reserve and rest easy.
Re: (Score:1)
69k, dudes (Score:2)
GM, not to be outdone by Tesla changing the price of the Model S to $69,420 has recalled 69k Bolts.
Nice.
3... 2... 1... (Score:1)
Oh, boy. A thread all about what a mismanaged fraud Elon Musk is.
yes, yes I know that Elon has nothing to do with GM. Do you honestly think that's going to stop them?
It's a nascent industry (Score:4, Insightful)
I find it interesting that a site loaded with technologists is fascinated with kneecapping companies that are trying to lead in this space. The internal combustion engine has been with us for well over a century. It will take some time for winners (and losers) to take EV tech forward.
Best,
Re: It's a nascent industry (Score:1)
And the award for dumbest reply of the day goes to...
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Since before ICE vehicles, I believe.
Re: (Score:2)
Even before that, actually. Has nobody ever heard of electric horses?
Re: It's a nascent industry (Score:2)
Horses do go faster when electricity is applied.
Re: (Score:2)
Horses do go faster when electricity is applied.
As do many other domesticated animals.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Before before ICE vehicles? How can something be before before something. Seems like before and before before are both... before. I'm not sure what an electric horse is either. I tried looking it up, but I just find children's toys and the like. Care to enlighten?
Re: (Score:2)
Oh. I've heard of those. I'm pretty sure those were invented at least five years ago. I'm still waiting for them to reach more widespread use before I start using them myself though.
Re: (Score:2)
in fairness electric vehicles have also been with us for well over a century.
That's misleading and you know it.
Yes, the first battery-powered cars were built a long time ago, and we've had some sorts of battery-powered vehicles in widespread use for a long time (e.g. golf carts). But BEVs have not received remotely the same amount of R&D investment as ICEVs have. There has, of course, been plenty of research into both electric motors and batteries -- without which we wouldn't have reached the point we have today where BEVs are feasible -- but we're just beginning to learn how
Hilltop Reserve until you get your update. (Score:3)
As the owner of a 2017 Bolt EV, I often set the hilltop reserve to limit it to 80 % to help preserve battery life. I took it off a week ago as winter was setting in, and having extra range is nice. I'll be setting it on hilltop reserve again, right now.
It is a little annoying that they already clipped of the bottom of our charge range, but for a good reason. The cell imbalance issue did leave me stranded when it hit. I pulled up the just issued recall while on the side of the road.
So, get your act together, and fix these issues. Also, please fix the freeze on the center console that leaves you looking at the forward facing camera while driving until it resets itself after many minutes. During which time you cannot change the volume or station, nor adjust temp or fan. Not cool, pun intended.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, please fix the freeze on the center console that leaves you looking at the forward facing camera while driving until it resets itself after many minutes. During which time you cannot change the volume or station, nor adjust temp or fan. Not cool, pun intended.
Does the 2017 model year have the ability to hard reset the center console? On the 2020 version (and I think 2019), you can hold the HOME and FWD buttons down for 5 seconds to force a reset (like an ATX power supply button). At least there are still a few physical controls, eh?
:)
Re: (Score:2)
It does has that option, and I've used it on occasion when the center screen freezes. Now that I think about it, it hasn't happened for months now. Excellent.
Re: (Score:2)
Hey, thanks for the info.
The dealer made no mention of that when I brought it in a couple of years ago. I do get amused by the bumper level view of traffic at high speed. A little distracting though.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Also, please fix the freeze on the center console that leaves you looking at the forward facing camera while driving until it resets itself after many minutes.
I realize that's just on the console. but things like that are pretty good arguments against the idea of a heads up display on the windshield.
Re: (Score:2)
It's why automotive HUD is limited to a pale little display at the edge of the windshield, when it could be much more opaque and full-screen even with existing tech. Even if it whites out, it's not going to be a problem.
Re: (Score:2)
This is why we can't have nice things.
Re: (Score:2)
MIGHT be a problem with LG cells... (Score:2)
So this news comes about a month after Hyundai announced their voluntary recall for certain range of Kona Electric EVs, following a spate of vehicle fires;
https://insideevs.com/news/448... [insideevs.com]
Hyundai is applying a similar fix, in that the battery management software is being upgraded to more closely monitor the cells and do more thorough testing. Unlike GM, however, the update does not appreciably reduce range (but it will completely disable the vehicle if it thinks the battery pack is severely damaged!).
Both t
Re: (Score:2)
You are right that it can't be a coincidence, because that is not what happened. Read the fine article. The Kona batteries were made in China, and not the Ochang facility in South Korea.
"The affected vehicles in Hyundai’s recall also use LG Chem battery cells, produced in the supplier’s factory in Nanjing, China."
Re: (Score:2)
As a Kona owner, and being part of the owner's community who have been following this problem long before the recall was announced, I can guarantee you that the fine article is wrong about the cells being made in Nanjing. They're from the South Korean plant. We have the part and inventory numbers... both the Kona and Bolt use the same cells from the same factory.
In mid 2020 they started producing Kona EVs in Nosovice, Czechia, using cells from a European LG plant. Those are not included in the recall...
Plus
Re: (Score:2)
Well, aside from still using such chemistries at all, the only problem will be that the spec'd 100% is actually overcharged. Overcharging is the number one reason for that chemistry to self ignite.
In other battery chemistries overcharging just heats the battery. It's still damaging to the cells but at least they don't explode.
Re: (Score:2)
Spec'd 100% charge is actually about 3% or so below the individual cell's max working voltage, and 6% below the red-line "not to exceed" cell voltage;
100% charge as reported by the vehicle: 4.20V per cell (4.18V after update)
100% charge per cell manufacturer: 4.30V per cell
Absolute maximum cell voltage: 4.45V per cell
So while the exact cause of the issue isn't known, there are some reasonable speculations that can be made;
1) We know the BMS update for the Kona reduces the max per-cell voltage from 4.20v to
Re: (Score:1)
an American car maker charging a high price, with "don't care" workers designing & putting them together?
That would describe Tesla, with atrocious bodywork, and just try to get it fixed in a timely manner.
Re: (Score:1)
Five reported fires? Fake News (Score:2)
Either this is fake news or there's something strange going on because if Tesla has taught us one thing it's that every single individual car fire results in a front page story on Slashdot and a big explosion in the media. I've not seen that from GM.
So fake GM news or anti-Tesla bias?
Any customer backlash? (Score:2)
"We just want to fix your car so it has worse range."
Is GM paying for the alternate parking? (Score:2)
If you have a garage and have to park your car somewhere else away from buildings, is GM paying for this alternate parking? Or is this "park away from your house" statement simply a way to mitigate liability, if the car catches the home on fire, they can say "we told you it was unsafe to park near anything which can catch on fire"?
bolt vs volt (Score:1)
I want to know when my Volt will molt into a Bolt? Also, my old Colt could use a jolt, too. These names had to have been chosen by a dolt.
Spontaneous combustion not new to GM (Score:2)
Their ICE engines have this capability too... there's been many recalls for 3800 supercharged engine randomly catching fire after being parked for a while.
Bolt Marshmallow (Score:2)
Its the Bolt Marshmallow, toasts when you charge it.