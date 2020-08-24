Facebook Blocks Group of One Million Critical of Thai Monarchy Amid Government Pressure (reuters.com) 82
Facebook on Monday blocked access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that discusses the country's king, after the Thai government threatened legal action over failure to take down content deemed defamatory to the monarchy. From a report: The move comes amid near daily youth-led protests against the government led by the former military junta chief and unprecedented calls for reforms of the monarchy. The "Royalist Marketplace" group was created in April by Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a self-exiled academic and critic of the monarchy. On Monday night, the group's page brought up a message: "Access to this group has been restricted within Thailand pursuant to a legal request from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society." Pavin, who lives in Japan, said Facebook had bowed to the military-dominated government's pressure. "Our group is part of a democratisation process, it is a space for freedom of expression," Pavin told Reuters.
Lèse-majesté.
Thailand is likely the strictest country in the world about Lèse-majesté rules. Shame, because there is just so many fun things to say about the current monarch. I miss 9.
"Thailand is likely the strictest country in the world about Lèse-majesté rules."
Winnie-the-Pooh-Land is not bad either.
The other one has always been reliably anti-communist and is therefore free to repress it's people without interference from the US.
See also: Indonesia.
Facebook is a publicly traded company. Everything they do wrong is of interest in the US where we have the right to attack them legally and/or demand our lawmakers do so. Up to and including personal consequences for their executives and founders.
Facebook is a publicly traded company. Everything they do wrong is of interest in the US where we have the right to attack them legally and/or demand our lawmakers do so. Up to and including personal consequences for their executives and founders.
But it isn't news for nerds, and it certainly doesn't matter.
Oh well, that hasn't been important around here for a long time.
Re:yes, I have not heard that for some time (Score:4, Insightful)
The abuse of technology for mass censorship is definitely news for nerds (who will hopefully unite and undermine attempts at government abuses as we've done in the past), stuff that matters.
This has absolutely nothing to do with any radical left. You automatically connecting this with the push for politically biased 'facts' to be used for 'fact checking' (the actual left issue) is just you demonstrating that partisians don't actually do thinking of their own but first attempt to fuzzy match everything against a bank of positions programmed by their 'team.'
Censorship is not consistent with the views of the right OR the left.
Censorship is not consistent with the views of the right OR the left.
I get your point and don’t disagree with much of it, but this was a very odd thing to say given all the deplatforming and calls for ‘hate’ speech moderation, cancelling, and whatnot.
Censorship is consistent with every group, as all groups oppose censoring their views, while supporting the censoring of opponent views.
This is endemic to the humans, save for a 1% minority that genuinely has an ability to see both sides of a
"I get your point and don’t disagree with much of it, but this was a very odd thing to say given all the deplatforming and calls for ‘hate’ speech moderation, cancelling, and whatnot."
At this point we are delving into actual politics. In my opinion those positions are also not logically consistent with the views of the right or the left either. Which is to say the stated spin of either group. There are a fair number of positions on either the right and the left that are highly inconsistent
Re: (Score:3)
Maybe you've just commented to show your proper genuine "conservative" bona fides.Go on, stick it to those libs again.
Up to and including personal consequences for their executives and founders.
ROFLMAO!
I’m not making fun of you, I like to fantasize too.
Mine usually involves more boobs, but I kind of like yours. Fantasy that is, not boobs. His much of what drug do you have to take to believe the consequences thing?
It is possible... probable is an entirely different matter. The only way that is going to happen is if the Nerds take matters in their own hands.
Re:Why is this on /. (Score:5, Funny)
I can't delete my account, I need to keep track of what misinformation my parents are seeing.
Ideally I'd like to limit my parents to some YouTube Kids or GiantHello or equivalent for the easily impressionable 65+ crowd.
Fuck the king and his censorship. (Score:3)
Maybe in a couple hundred of years the citizens of Thailand will learn that the ability to criticize is more important then censorship.
If you want to know who rules over you -- look at who you can't criticize.
-- Kevin AlfredStrom [wikipedia.org]
Re:Fuck the king and his censorship. (Score:4, Insightful)
It is funny how the Black Lies Manipulation comes out of the woodwork every election year. If anyone other then Morgan Freeman called Black History Month ridiculous [youtube.com] they would be ROASTED.
Does Black Lives Matter? Yes. And Brown Lives Matter. So does Red Lives Matter. And White Lives Matter. And Yellow Lives Matter. And apologies to everyone I left out; if only there was phrase that was inclusive and not exclusive. Hmm, "All Lives Matter?" Na,h that will never work.
/s
Focusing soley on a single group while excluding all the other ones isn't going to stop all the injustices in the world. The focus should be on solutions for everyone. i.e. Lady Justice is blind to signal that Justice shouldn't be impartial.
But I guess traditional grammar is now racist [youtube.com] so no one can talk about anything without everything being political.
/s
Some people think that (Score:3)
because we have been standing on the necks of black people for a few hundred years, perhaps they are due a little consideration and a hand up.
The reason "All lives matter" is often seen as being racist isn't a discussion about grammar, but because it's nearly always being used by racists to try and shut down the BLM movement and push aside the legitimate frustrations of the black community by shutting down discussions of their frustrations by pretending they're no more of a problem than anyone else's like white people's issues. It's used to try and shut down the discussion by people who either want to pretend there isn't a problem, or are just ou
/whoosh
Re: (Score:3)
The Army General 'Prime Minister' needs to continue the strict lese majeste laws to preserve his power. The King knows he needs the Army in power to keep his royal status. And the King also knows he has to publicly condemn those laws because he's so unpopular.
The legislature, aka The Army, was only able to keep it's coup bloodless in 2014 because it was carried out with the blessing of the much loved King Rama IX.
At that time, speaking frankly, it was as
Re:Fuck the king and his censorship. (Score:5, Informative)
It's a little bit more complicated than that.
The Army General 'Prime Minister' needs to continue the strict lese majeste laws to preserve his power. The King knows he needs the Army in power to keep his royal status. And the King also knows he has to publicly condemn those laws because he's so unpopular.
The legislature, aka The Army, was only able to keep it's coup bloodless in 2014 because it was carried out with the blessing of the much loved King Rama IX.
At that time, speaking frankly, it was assumed that Rama IX was on his last legs and therefore the army was given permission to seize power on the assumption they would be responsible for maintaining peace during an imminent transition of power to his generally reviled son, who is now Rama X.
But Rama IX lasted somewhat longer than expected, and the army needed to cement power during the time he stayed alive. Thus the ever increasing enforcement of the lese majeste laws (32 years for liking a facebook post?? [theguardian.com])
Now, with Rama X in place, who is still generally reviled, the head of the army (General '6 watches' Prayut) knows that, if Rama X's power is reduced, the army's grip on power is weakened.
But Rama X understands that any further dent in his razor-thin popularity could result in his own demise, thus knows he must publicly condemn the hated lese majeste laws.
Any leader who bans critique shouldn't lead. (Score:5, Insightful)
Good leaders listen to critique. They might ignore it in some cases, but at the very least they listen. Banning critique and punishing people for it just leads to being surrounded by yes-men and the leader will start making more and more bad decisions because everyone is afraid to question them.
Eventually the people will suffer, and if things get bad enough, the leader will be overthrown.
Really, there's no reason to go down this path. Just allow critique. Even if not all of it is listened to.
Re: (Score:3)
Banning critique and punishing people for it just leads to being surrounded by yes-men and the leader will start making more and more bad decisions because everyone is afraid to question them.
Eventually the people will suffer, and if things get bad enough, the leader will be overthrown.
This path with yes-men then bad decisions then suffering always happens. The question is whether overthrow of the regime happens. Sometimes the overthrown happens. However, as China has been showing the world, the other outcome other is a perfecting of Orwellian efficiency.
Originally some revolutionaries start out with a sincere belief that they are for the common people, and they are open to criticisms and suggestions. A prime example of this is Mao with his Hundred Flowers Campaign. However, there te
Is the Monarch the actual leader or is it the former military junta leader?
He is propped up by the military, and has no interest in being a good leader.
Favebook is becomming more irrelevant. (Score:1)
Zuckerberg is a hypocrite (Score:5, Interesting)
Zuckerberg is a hypocrite. He/Facebook doesn't care about freedom of expression.
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg Stoked Washington's Fears About TikTok [slashdot.org]
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Stoked Washington’s Fears About TikTok
Aug. 23, 2020
When Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg delivered a speech about freedom of expression in Washington, D.C., last fall, there was also another agenda: to raise the alarm about the threat from Chinese tech companies and, more specifically, the popular video-sharing app TikTok.
Tucked into the speech was a line pointing to Facebook’s rising rival: Mr. Zuckerberg told Georgetown students that TikTok doesn’t share Facebook’s commitment to freedom of expression
Zuckerberg is the CEO of a major publicly traded corporation. He has a duty to his shareholders. If he had any ideology in the first place, it was squeezed out of him by the threat of minority shareholder lawsuits. Also by his own multibillion dollar stake.
Then he should stop fucking saying things like:
“TikTok doesn’t share Facebook’s commitment to freedom of expression.”
If he says inconsistent things, expect people to comment, which is fair. If his comments are bullshit, then criticism is legitimate. Contrary to popular belief, you don’t HAVE to be an insincere, dishonest person to be a CEO.
Too many of them are, though.
Why? Zuckerberg told US government officials that when summoned to defend his company. It simultaneously helped deflect scrutiny of Facebook, damaged a dangerous rival, and played to the political agenda of the current government.
No, you don't have to be an insincere, dishonest person to be a CEO, but it sure helps, more so the bigger the company gets, and particularly when your business is pretty creepy to start with.
Comment away. But don't be surprised at corporate behaviour. The incentives are way too bi
Kings (Score:3)
Crazy.
I didn't vote for him.
Nobody did, that's the problem.
Re: (Score:2)
Used to be common for an electoral collage of some type to vote for them and more recently, countries have voted for who would be King,Norway for example, though it is more common that the legislature has elected Kings.
Note that the elected King still needed to be of the right family
You don't vote for kings.
Although you *can* vote them out of office with a guillotine.
There's lots of monarchs around the world and many are state leaders. Perhaps you've heard of Canada? Australia? England? All have a monarch as head of state (currently a Queen). Pretty much every Commonwealth nation has her as head of state.
Granted, her powers are mostly ceremonial at this point - she rarely rules directly - going through her representative (Governor-General, or Queen's Representative
And all of them an absolutely disgusting aberration; now run along and suck feudal dick.
As an Australian I kind of like have figure head as the head of government it means we have someone handling all the ceremonial handshaking that is respected by the vast majority of Australians instead of the PM who is always going to be opposed by at least 40% of the population. I can't help but feel how ripped off the majority of Americans being honored by the state are at the moment because a trip to the Whitehouse means a photo op for Trump, wouldn't it be better to have someone without politcal power t
now run along and suck feudal dick.
Wait, how did you know my real name?
Anyway, you heard the man, an order’s an order. This week is finally showing some promise.
Sincerely,
Feudal
Here we are in the 21st century, and people are still listening to someone that calls himself a King.
Crazy.
But people listening to someone who calls herself a Queen is just normal?
They're only blocked from Facebook, right? (Score:1)
Do they still have internet? If so, then what's the problem?
Re: They're only blocked from Facebook, right? (Score:3, Insightful)
the guy who caused us all (Congress, the administration, the press) to be "distracted" from far more pressing matters last winter.
I tend to focus on those who chose to follow the distractions instead of staying focused on those far more pressing matters... Only they can correct the course.
Re: They're only blocked from Facebook, right? (Score:2)
It matters not. We are human. We take our own initiative... don't we? Don't answer that!
I think most people just go with, "eh, good enough"
And one of the best ways to do this is to point out when they have been distracted, how they were distracted, and who distracted them.
Isn't the current ruler of the US also after Facebook and Twitter for much the same reason?
As we keep getting told on Slashdot, the US is a republic. The term in its modern form comes from the Roman republic. In times of war, the Roman republic would elect a single man to wield the power of the state. That position was called dictator.
The US has been at war almost constantly since its founding, and the American office of dic... uh, president, has been usurping power from the other branches of government for decades.
The American republic is structured in some ways quite a bit like the later mediev
Re: (Score:2)
Sometimes it does seem to work that way, RightwingNutjob.
This is why I've stopped buying Thai seafood (Score:2, Insightful)
Fuck all Monarchies right in their fascist assholes.
Do you mean Thighland? (Score:2)
POTUS calls it Thighland, and he's the most powerful person on the world, allegedly, so what he says counts. Right?
On a serious note, Facebook doesn't give one shot about countries other than the US. Zuck has made that clear time and again (the Rohingya in Burma, for one). Recently he said Facebook is dedicated to "freedom of expression", but the asterisks there is that this applies only to U.S. jurisdictions (and abides by whatever internal rules Facebook has).
Woo, typing on the phone. Shit, not shot, and I'm not even going to address the other typos, but consider this an acknowledgement!
It wasn't even a typo, he said Thighland out loud while reading it. Maybe it's a country near Shina and Calfistan?
Thai King has some special characteristics. (Score:3)
He simultaneously holds the ranks of Field Marshal of the Army, Admiral of the Fleet and the Marshal of the Air Fleet, each a five star designation. USNavy last awarded that rank in 1945. US Air Force never awarded that rank, but one US Army Air Force five star general came over as the first and only General of the Air Force.
For some reason smaller the country is, bigger seems to be the pompous titles. In this regard one has to admire Singapore. It has 72000 personnel, almost 7 divisions, but almost all are reservists and two year service conscripts. It modestly calls its Chief of Defense Staff Lt General.
Re: (Score:2)
He also self isolated from COVID with a literal harem of women [nypost.com]. The problem most Thais, not just the students, have with RAMA X is he refuses to do his job. He's built a huge property in Munich and lives there pretty much all the time now. He rules over a country where he has barely ever resided and seemingly has no interest in returning.
Re: (Score:2)
I think if you include Singapore Armed forces reservists, you are looking at about a million or so in the SIngapore Armed Forces.
Reservists are usually only called upon about once a year for training and other times only to be called during an emergency. So the 72000 you mentioned are probably the full timers and those serving the 2 years tour of duties (National Service as it's called, before they become reservists).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Disgusting (Score:2)
Facebook should be ashamed to take away the freedom of speech of that group . Monarchy is just a dictatorship in disguise. Totally anti democracy. Facebook : freaking shame on you
.. totally disgusting
Bad long-term planning by FB (Score:2)
How does this help? (Score:2)
If Facebook was a Russian Company... (Score:2)
...you can Imagine the shrill screaming that'd be going on right now about Political interference.
Facebook only cares about profits, not people (Score:2)
There's already a new group to replace the old one (Score:1)
A Farewell to Kings (Score:2)
Great song by Rush. That is all...