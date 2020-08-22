Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Engineers Set New World Record for Internet Speed (gizmodo.com) 41

Posted by EditorDavid from the Netflix-in-a-second dept.
"Imagine being able to download every single movie and TV show on Netflix in less than a second," writes Gizmodo: Researchers at University College London have the ability to do that with a new world record they set for fastest internet — 178 terabits a second, or 178,000 Gbps. Lecturer and Royal Academy of Engineering Research Fellow Dr. Lidia Galdino and team collaborated with Xtera and KDDI Research on the project. According to UCL's announcement, that speed is "double the capacity of any system currently deployed in the world."

To get that insanely fast speed, UCL researchers used a greater range of wavelengths than what's typically used in fiber-optic cables and different amplifier technologies to boost the signal. Fiber-optic cables tend to absorb signals (well, the photons that are transmitted through the cable to make the signal) after a few miles because of the material the cables are made out of. Repeaters, which are like a wifi extender, are needed to re-transmit those signals so they can travel for a longer distance. So what the researchers managed to do is not only extend the signal, but also massively amplify it... 5G on the high-band or millimeter wave spectrum operates on 24 GHz and above and can transmit data up to at rate of 1 to 3 Gbps. But the internet speed Dr. Galdino and team achieved uses a 16.8THz bandwidth to get 178,000Gbps. Makes 5G seem rather slow when you put those numbers side by side.

This kind of system would be cheap to integrate with our existing internet infrastructure, too. According to UCL, upgrading amplifiers at certain intervals would be a fraction of what it would cost to install new optical fiber cables, roughly $21,100 every 25-62 miles (40-100 km) versus $594,000 every 0.62 miles (1 km), based on today's conversation rate of £1 to $1.32). This sounds like it could be a worthwhile solution to help shrink the digital divide, something that the current pandemic has further illustrated the seriousness of.

  • Only a few months ago a story here was run about a speed record being set in fibre at 44Tbps in Australia. Now in London we have 178Tbps, a 4x increase in speed. I'm glad we're not reduced to minor incremental improvements yet.

    • "Internet Speed" - I don't think those words mean what the article writer thinks they mean.

      They're talking about bandwidth, not speed. Also, it was in a lab, not a connection to the Internet.

      So "Engineers Set New World Record for lab bandwidth".

  • I bet Comcast is salivating (Score:5, Insightful)

    by waspleg ( 316038 ) on Saturday August 22, 2020 @01:43PM (#60429825) Journal

    at making hundreds of millions of dollars in less than a second thanks to their shitty data caps.

    • Monopolies of scale.

    • There are groups warning us that 5G gives us Covid-19 infections (or is it cancer: I find it hard to keep up). That is at a puny speed of 1-3 Gbps. At the insane speeds described in this research, is it going to turn everyone into werewolves?

    • Comcast can't even deliver gigabit speeds to us on our gigabit line (300-400 meg speed tests at best, EVERY ONCE IN A BLUE MOON, we'll get the 940 meg speed tests we expect on it.) I've lost count of all the bullshit excuses they've tried to blame it on.
  • Better analogy (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane ( 209368 ) on Saturday August 22, 2020 @01:47PM (#60429835)

    "Imagine being able to download every single movie and TV show on Netflix in less than a second," writes Gizmodo:

    More like imagine hitting the Xfinity data cap in 50 milliseconds, then paying Comcast $4,450 in extra charge every subsequent second.

  • This is interesting science which may have practical application, but it has nothing to do with the so-called "digital divide." The digital divide is a social phenomenon caused by some people, or whole classes, neighborhoods, or regions of people, who simply can't afford a high speed connection, or don't have one available. Making fiber optics faster won't solve this problem. It will take a much larger buildout of regional and neighborhood infrastructure, coupled with some way of making access more affordab

    • But it will make outsourcing IT services overseas a lot more practical.

      It's pretty fucked up when a US citizen has to compete against IT professionals below US minimum wage.

    • It would be more interesting if they'd test it at the salt flats, maybe somebody would crash a rocket car into it or something, make some news.

      The headline is as dumb as can be, it isn't the internet that is super-fast, it is just one private hop that is that is that fast. Their internet is still internet-speed. Their total bandwidth went up.

  • to overcome would be to have a fibre infrastructure deployed in the first place.
    If that is given, I suppose replacing emitters and receivers (including repeaters) is not such a big deal in many cases.

    But this simply isn't a given, which is why we have such projects as SpaceX' Starlink. In my eyes this is the major factor in the digital divide. It's not that those people lack bandwidth in their fibre connections, it's that they don't have fibre connections.

  • Every movie and TV show? (Score:3)

    by fafalone ( 633739 ) on Saturday August 22, 2020 @02:15PM (#60429903)
    178Tbits is 22.25TB. Are they downloading it at 320x240 at 1fps?

    • Yeah, I was also figuring that NetFlix has more than 23TB of movie data.

      (Pedantry: yes, it's actually 23 TB exactly - there's no mention of protocol overhead :) )

      • (even more pedantry: I shouldn't try to do math and eat cake at the same time, the cake wins. It is 22.25TB)

        • It is not 22.25T bytes. We don't know what the number is as we don't know the coding overhead, but that number is definitely the wrong one.

          You're on a technology site, pedantry is never pedant enough. :p

          • It is not 22.25T bytes. We don't know what the number is as we don't know the coding overhead, but that number is definitely the wrong one.

            You're on a technology site, pedantry is never pedant enough. :p

            It is exactly 22.25 TBytes. We just don't know how much of that is payload.

            (since you asked for more pedantry :) )

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Pfil2 ( 88340 )
      I was doing a thought experiment and looked up the information. Netflix as of a few months ago had about 36,000 hours of content. Their own website says 3 GB per hour (though they do have some content in UHD which I believe is 7 GB per hour). Assuming it's all HD then that's 108 TB. So, just about 5 seconds. SInce it's not all UHD I'll say you can easily do it in 10 seconds for sure. But, your're right definitely not in 1 second.

      However, even if you could download it that fast I don't know what you're g

      • I was doing a thought experiment and looked up the information. Netflix as of a few months ago had about 36,000 hours of content. Their own website says 3 GB per hour (though they do have some content in UHD which I believe is 7 GB per hour). Assuming it's all HD then that's 108 TB. So, just about 5 seconds. SInce it's not all UHD I'll say you can easily do it in 10 seconds for sure. But, your're right definitely not in 1 second. However, even if you could download it that fast I don't know what you're going to store it on as it looks like DDR5 tops out at about 51.2 GBps and a good SSD only has a write speed around 520 MBps :).

        You'd have to store it on a Beowulf cluster.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by k6mfw ( 1182893 )
      Maybe the question to ask does one have time to watch it all? I have stacks of VHS and DVDs (plus other videos in computer memory), not sure when I will have time to convert all the tapes. But then no sense trying to re-watch this all, only got so many hours per day.
  • Until it's to my house, it didn't happen.

  • This is why I've said for about the last decade that you should always pull single-mode fiber cable over copper whenever possible, even if it costs a bit more if you want to future proof your install. The longer the run you are making, the more important this is.

    I was working on a military aircraft upgrade and this was my recommendation. Stop pulling copper if at all possible, pull fiber. It's lighter, less susceptible to interference, and future proof. You only pull copper when you need power, any oth

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by U0K ( 6195040 )
      One reason I could think of why copper could be preferred for military application is because of easy of repairs. A broken copper link can be soldered together as a quick fix.
      Signal integrity isn't going to be the same of course, but it will work in a limited capacity.
      For a fibre optics cable that's broken to be spliced together again, the equipment required is a lot more complicated. It's not that suited for a quick field fix. Getting a single mode fibre to work again even in a limited capacity requires

    • It's a good idea, until some some idiot comes out with Lightbeams 2.0 and your optical fiber isn't compatible anymore.

  • "Imagine being able to download every single movie and TV show on Netflix in less than a second," writes Gizmodo

    If you just downloaded the good stuff you could do it in less than an attosecond.

    • It would probably take a while just to read the whole list of *titles*. And since it would take a good fraction of a year [leicestermercury.co.uk] to watch them all, what's the point? If you could download all the videos into your *brain* in a month -- now you're talking.

  • Apples to Oranges. (Score:4, Informative)

    by Fly Swatter ( 30498 ) on Saturday August 22, 2020 @03:10PM (#60430005) Homepage
    Why mention 5G at all except for click bait? It is wireless last time I checked. Just compare this to standard ethernet speeds or 1G fiber that many now have into their home - oh right but that would seem boring.
  • First I want to say I have a fairly rudimentary understanding of how fiber works and know that temperature variations, water, and production flaws are what limit fiber optic service life. With that said, I wonder what this would do to its service life? Since the wave lengths used are ones that get absorbed more than the normal ones, wonâ(TM)t this create more heat? Will that additional heat have any adverse affects on the service life?
  • Basically calculates the maximum theoretical information rate possible based on spectral bandwidth and signal-to-noise ratio.

  • Up to 178,000 Gbps* (Score:3)

    by VeryFluffyBunny ( 5037285 ) on Saturday August 22, 2020 @04:31PM (#60430163)

    *Speeds may be lower depending on location, day of the week, time of day, sun, wind, whether Aries is in ascendence, the phase of the moon, &/or the thickness of the interweb tubes.

    Yours sincerely,

    Your only neighbourhood ISP.

  • Repeaters, which are like a wifi extender, are needed to re-transmit those signals so they can travel for a longer distance.

    SMH. Is this how we should be explaining technical subjects to lay people?

