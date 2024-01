Consider Switching From Internet Explorer, Says US Homeland Security

Slashdot reader SmartAboutThings writes:Lifehacker's senior technology editor notes that the new vulnerability affects " various permutations of Internet Explorer 9, 10, and 11 across Windows 7, 8.1, and Windows 10 (as well as various editions of Windows Server)."The bad news is that Microsoft won't likely patch this problem until February -- when the next major batch of security updates hits." But they offer a work-around of their own until then which involves opening an administrative command prompt to restrict access to the deprecated JScript library used by the exploit.Otherwise, don't click on links from strangers, and if you're using IE switch to Edge. And Microsoft explains what will happen if you used Internet Explorer to visit a web site designed to exploit the vulnerability. "If the current user is logged on with administrative user rights, an attacker who successfully exploited the vulnerability could take control of an affected system "An attacker could then install programs; view, change, or delete data; or create new accounts with full user rights."