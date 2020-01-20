Feds Seize WeLeakInfo.com For Selling Access To Stolen Data (pcmag.com) 13
JustAnotherOldGuy shares a report from PC Magazine: The FBI has shut down a website that offered hackers easy access to 12 billion records stolen in thousands of data breaches. On Thursday, the Justice Department announced it had seized the internet domain to WeLeakInfo.com, a site that was cataloging data taken from more than 10,300 data breaches at various companies and websites over the years. Customers could pay as little as $2 to gain access to the massive trove of data, which was carefully indexed and searchable. In return, subscribers could look up a person's email address to find out what previously leaked passwords, names, phone numbers, and IP addresses had been associated with it. It isn't entirely clear how WeLeakInfo.com was obtaining the data breach records. But hackers routinely sell, trade, and collect such information on dark web marketplaces and forums.
As far as I know, haveibeenpwned.com doesn't sell or reveal the information, it just confirms that you're in the database. This website simply sold the information for a couple of dimes.
So what state of mind do you have to be in to open a web site like this and think that the Feds wouldn't shut it down?
for laughs I went to the wayback and I saw this, interesting.
Make sure you're secure by searching through our 12,060,796,599 records! We have a total of 9,664 data breaches indexed.
https://web.archive.org/web/20... [archive.org]
What about the ones that leaked the data? (Score:1)
Shut down the web sites that leaked the data in the first place. There need to be real penalties for not taking our privacy seriously.
Also, selling our data to third parties ought to be opt-in or prohibited entirely, not opt-out, but now I'm just dreaming.
You know those two are not the same, right?
Or do you develop government "website blockers" for a living?
:P