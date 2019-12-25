Slashdot Asks: What's Your Favorite Podcast? (pocketcasts.com) 267
Pocket Casts, one of the most widely used podcast apps, has shared a list of podcasts that were most subscribed by its user base this year. Top 10 podcasts this year were: 1. The Joe Rogan Experience.
2. This American Life.
3. Stuff You Should Know.
4. Serial.
5. The Daily.
6. Reply All.
7. Waveform: The MKBHD Podcast.
8. Dan Carlin's Hardcore History.
9. Radiolab.
10. Invisible. Did your favorite podcast make it to the list? If not, what are some of the podcasts you listen to that you enjoy?
I haven't tuned into a single podcast in my whole life as far as I can remember.
I do actually. It has a media center pc attached where I'm streaming both from my home plex server and Netflix.
Don't worry, you're not alone, I never listened to a podcast in my life too, but I'm an old fart, and I own a TV
:)
1. Indicator from Planet Money
2. Planet Money
3. Short Wave by NPR
4. Freakanomics Radio
Who says they aren't? If not, Dave Ramsey (Score:5, Insightful)
Who says they aren't rich? Very often, people who listen to investment shows are indeed rich.
They could be like I was. I listened to investment shows and read money magazines when I was about 13 years old. I learned a lot about what to do and not do after I had a million dollars in the bank. Unfortunately, those shows didn't teach me how to get a million. I did a lot of stupid with my money.
After I found Dave Ramsey I significantly reduced my stupid and started quickly increasing my net worth. Dave is still my favorite podcast because it's entertaining and it's a constant reminder to not be stupid anymore.
My Favorite Murder
SSDGM
Tips From The Top Floor [tipsfromthetopfloor.com]
Best photography podcast I have listened to. It covers both the artistic and technical aspects in a clear and knowledgeable manner.
Darknet Diaries (Score:3)
Missed mine. Here's a few great ones. (Score:5, Interesting)
I like:
https://www.twis.org/ [twis.org]
This Week in Science -- Very good summary of the science that happens each week. Very clever hosts, been going for over a decade. Tons of comedy too.
https://www.theskepticsguide.o... [theskepticsguide.org]
Skeptics Guide to the Universe - Also going for over a decade, Dr. Steven Novella (MD) and his friends/family go over the news in skepticism each week - and also tons of jokes.
https://dataskeptic.com/ [dataskeptic.com]
Data Skeptic - Less jokey than above, basically a data scientist and occasionally his wife take a deep dive into a single subject in data science. Much of data science is trying to pull signal from noise - so the skepticism part is crucial.
https://www.youtube.com/channe... [youtube.com]
Sup Holmes - Interviews with indie game developers. No longer ongoing, but one of the most deeply human interviews I've ever seen, with some of the most dedicated caring folks working for years on pure passion.
Ryan Fenton
Re:Missed mine. Here's a few great ones. (Score:5, Interesting)
I would have been inconsolable if The Skeptic's Guide hadn't come up. This Week in Science is great too.
I'm climate and energy nerd (purely amateur) and really enjoy The Energy Transition Show [xenetwork.org]. There's a subscription cost, but it is well worth it if your area of interest or expertise overlaps the show's focus. It generally features a long-format interview with an expert in some aspect of climate or energy production. It cured me of doomerism.
Rationally Speaking [rationally...odcast.org] is great for anyone trying to practise their critical thinking. Long-form interviews on all manner of subjects that overlap with critical thinking. Julia Galef, the host, regularly knocks me flat with her insights.
Transport Evolved on YouTube is good for EV news if you are interested in alternative energy. You don't need to watch the news reports, you can just listen to them like a podcast.
Car Talk (Score:5, Informative)
Yeah, I still love listening to Click and Clack.
No Such Thing as a Fish
MacBreak Weekly
TWiT
+1 for TWIT when Leo is not on vacation.
Also Freakonomics mentioned above.
Pop Culture Happy Hour for all things book, movie and tv. And occasionally The Incomparable when they are not spoiling something I haven't read/seen yet.
Security Now is the best show they have, followed by Windows Weekly then TWiT (unless Dvorak or JJ Stone is on, then it is almost as good as SN)
Other podcasts that I listen to every week:
- Omnibus
- The Dream
- The Daily
- Risk!
- Science Rules
- The Memory Palace
- Today Explained
- Stuff you should know
- The greatest generation
- Reveal
- On the media
- Mission to Zyxx
- The Daily Show
- Brain Stuff
- Invisibilia
- The Itrazone
- Unladylike
- Welcome to nightvale
Chapo Trap House
I tend to like to listen to ghost stories and such while working (I don't believe in ghosts, but the stories I find fascinating). As such I listen to a lot of Weird Darkness. I also like Anything Ghost and Darkness Prevails.
On the more practical side of things I like AstronomyCast and TWiS.
Packet pushers has a selection of networking related
https://packetpushers.net/ [packetpushers.net]
DevOps Paradox
https://devopsparadox.libsyn.c... [libsyn.com]
Down the Security Rabbithole
http://podcast.wh1t3rabbit.net... [wh1t3rabbit.net]
SANS ISC
https://isc.sans.edu/podcast.h... [sans.edu]
Darknet diaries
https://darknetdiaries.com/ [darknetdiaries.com]
Naked Scientists
https://www.thenakedscientists... [thenakedscientists.com]
Stuff You Missed in history Class
https://gpodder.net/podcast/st... [gpodder.net]
TechSnap
https://gpodder.net/podcast/te... [gpodder.net]
Go Time
https://gpodder.net/podcast/go... [gpodder.net]
The Changelog
https://gpodder.net/podcast/th... [gpodder.net]
This Week in Enterprise Tech
https://gpodder.net/podcast/th... [gpodder.net]
Arrested DevOps
https://gpodder.net/podcast/ar... [gpodder.net]
Stuff They Don't Want You to Know
https://gpodder.net/podcast/st... [gpodder.net]
Jay and Silent Bob
https://gpodder.net/podcast/pa... [gpodder.net]
The RV Entrepreneur with Heath Padgett
https://gpodder.net/podcast/th... [gpodder.net]
Geeks in Space, featuring Slashdot's founder Rob Malda, aka CmdrTaco.
2. Smart Passive Income [smartpassiveincome.com]
3. Tropical MBA [tropicalmba.com]
4. Side Hustle Nation [sidehustlenation.com]
5. High Income Business Writing [b2blauncher.com]
LambdaCast
Sean Carrol
Everyone should give a listen.
It Could Happen Here [iheart.com]
You severely misread the things going on in this country. People of all ages are sick of the media circuses, elitist tech companies controlling information, embedded bureaucracy everywhere and career politicians. This all started about a decade ago when third wave feminism hit mainstream and destroyed everything in their path just to get more intersectionality in every aspect of people's lives.
Trump basically waved a big middle finger at all that and people all across the political spectrum joined in.
This all started about a decade ago when third wave feminism hit mainstream and destroyed everything in their path just to get more intersectionality in every aspect of people's lives.
Can you explain this with some examples? I'm not American and honestly don't understand the connection.
It seems that the author of that podcast only posts a new episode every six months or so now.
the last one was like 5 hours long and he's said that there is a lot more material he records before editing
research, writing out the script, etc all takes time
Indee,. Dan's episodes have evolved to a more "epic" mini-series style. Multi-hour podcasts do take time, but the wait is definitely worth it. In light of this, he does try to release an occasional Addendum/Blitz episode to fill the gaps occasionally. The Addendums are a separate podcast feed, though.
Great Series
"Radio shows" implies that, at one point, the content was transmitted over the radio. Most podcasts are not.
My regulars in no particular order:
1. War Rocket Ajax - Comics reviews and interviews
2. Jay and Miles X-plain the X-Men - Comics history and criticism
3. Campaign: Skyjacks - Long-form actual play with sky pirates
4. Apocrypals - Bible study from nonbelievers trying not to be jerks
5. Desert Island Discworld - Writers interviewed about their favorite Pratchett books
6. Welcome to Night Vale - Weird community radio
7. Thrilling Adventure Hour - Classic radio serial pastiche
I've been slowly going through Adventure Zone as well.
Know Direction (Score:2)
DLC [5by5.tv] on the 5by5 network. Also available on Google Play [google.com]. Two regular panelists and a guest (or very occasionally two) every week. Comes out every Sunday or Monday on a very regular basis. It's very specifically organized, with segments covering the latest news, what everyone's been playing, frequently a segment on VR, occasionally a segment on board games, and a couple non-video game recommendations at the end of each episode. (Often TV shows, movies, or books, but sometimes really odd stuff.)
Rebel FM [libsyn.com], also available on Google Play [google.com]. This one has been through a number of evolutions over the years, but currently there are three regular panelists and usually no guests. It doesn't have much in the way or organization and they get sidetracked into random subjects on a fairly regular basis. The panelists are all what some would refer to as "SJWs", so if you're easily offended by such things i wouldn't recommend it.
And on a less frequent basis:
The Legendarium [thelegenda...odcast.com], also on Google Play [google.com]. A SF/Fantasy book podcast that usually devotes each episode to a single book. I don't listen to all of these, but will check out episodes for books that i've read or am interested in. There are some quirks about this one that bug me a little, but genre book podcasts are a lot harder to find than video game podcasts. (So i'll definitely be scanning the other comments for any likely recommendations!)
I've been meaning to get back into listening to Retronauts [retronauts.com], also on Google Play [google.com]. I enjoyed it when it was on 1UP but lost track of it after they had to find a new home.
I used to enjoy the various RPGFan podcasts [rpgfan.com], and if i ever catch up on my backlog i'll probably start listening to them again.
I'll also occasionally listen to an episode of the SlashFilmCast [slashfilm.com] if there's a movie i'm particularly interested in hearing them discuss.
And finally, for something really out there, if you want a podcast about Celtic (and sometimes geeky) music, maybe try out Marc Gunn's Pub Songs Podcast [pubsong.com], also available on Google Play [google.com].
And i'd just like to pour one out for a couple podcasts from the days of yore, "Endgame Radio", "Listen Up" (and other associated 1UP casts), "Weekend Confirmed", "A Life Well Wasted", "Read More SciFi", and "SciFi SciFi SciFi".
The Lawfare Podcast [lawfareblog.com]
All the President's Lawyers [kcrw.com]
From Eric Weinstein:
https://www.stitcher.com/podca... [stitcher.com]
It's still early days and originally he wanted to have kind of lectures on difficult topics. I hope he succeeds in that too even though it will fly over my head. I absolutely loved his "Do you want to hear something really crazy" on Joe Rogan's podcast and then proceeds to talk about FTL travel in a way you have never even imagined before. Real scientists with rock-solid integrity; rare breed.
Also, Rogan is now an institution. Where else you would hear hours of conversations with such legendary/interesting/diverse individuals? I'd throw all the worlds "media" in the trashcan and just have him...
I tend to prefer less polished podcasts on geeky topics. Here are a few of my favorites:
Eaten By a Grue: Two guys are playing through each Infocom text adventure and making entertaining reviews. Each episode is divided by a "spoiler fence". They've been working on Spellbreaker most of the year, but it should be out in the next couple of days.
The West Wing Weekly: A superfan and a former cast member break down each episode of The West Wing. Frequent guests. They're almost done!
Jason Scott Talks His Way Out o
A Way with Words is great. Eaten by a Grue sounds fun - will have to try that.
I also like:
- Book Fight: two guys read books and stories and discuss them. Fairly funny, neither too high-falutin' nor too lowbrow.
- By the Book: two women pick a different self-help/instructional book each episode and try to live it for two weeks.
- The Dream: a glimpse inside the world of multi-level marketing.
- Writing Excuses: several authors talk about writing craft.
I never get his popularity, his show just seems like hours of hanging out with that annoying friend that is always high and waxes philosophical on bullshit they have no real understanding of but think they are an expert on because they saw, like this one video on youtube, man, and it like, totally opened their minds and shit.
I'm torn between modding this up and commenting, but since I've got a list of podcasts of my own I want to post, commenting it is.
The thing with Rogan is he gives the appearance of impartiality—"I'm not a scientist, man, I'm just asking questions"—which I think some people like. He doesn't come across as a know-it-all, even if the questions he asks are kind of off the deep end. He's also sufficiently socially liberal—he's not a complete homophobe, I'm pretty sure he's pro-choice, etc.
The biggest problem I have with Rogan is that he doesn't challenge his guests enough. He gets someone controversial on and just let's then talk without really pressing them. A few token objections don't count, he needs to do some research and then make them properly defend their positions.
As it is a lot of his shows are just free advertising for their message/brand and a huge missed opportunity. I'm sure that's why he gets those people on too - they agree because they know they will get an easy ride and lit
The biggest problem I have with Rogan is that he doesn't challenge his guests enough.
Wouldn't that mean he would require an ideological point of view to "challenge" each guest?
/s
What happens when the line of conversation doesn't conform to your "open" POV?
Has it occurred to you that most of his guests are so obscure, that mere introduction to their specialization is informative in itself?
No, that would just be professional interviewing. Research the topic, find what critics are saying and select the best arguments against them.
Otherwise you are just giving them a mouthpiece which is not very responsible with some of these guys.
Should add, there's a Mel Gibson interview on there that is insane. The entire discussion is the results of stem cell therapy on Gibson's dad. It was incredible and educational as can be!!!!
Maybe most of his listeners are drunk, so for them it's like hanging out at a bar and listening to the guy on the corner stool who insists on offering his opinions on every topic. Or maybe they just were all fans of Newsradio.
In any case, I am betting there's not a lot of audience overlap between #1 (Joe Rogan) and #2 (This American Life).
Depends on who you call an expert. Rick Baker definitely is one in his field for example. Personally I prefer the long form interviews. Are they exciting for 2+ hours? No. But often are very entertaining and educational depending on the guest. Better than the short form that invites to talking in soundbites.
I do not watch every Joe Rogan podcast, but that is the fun part of the internet. I can watch what I want, when I want. So if the guest is not interesting I simply do not watch that episode.
- He has a wide variety of guests that you'll otherwise never get to hear have a long format, low agenda discussion with anyone. Bernie Sanders, Snowden, Cornel West, Jack Dorsey, etc.
- His not being an expert actually helps. If you rounded up the 'experts' in egyptology they wouldn't let Graham Hancock touch a microphone. Same for anyone recognized as an expert in health related matters letting Paul Staments talk. Popular media is currently pretending Alex Jones never existed.
- He has enough variety that it stays entertaining. He has politicians, comedians, musicians, athletes, businesspeople, etc.
His podcast is great. How anyone finds his comedy funny is beyond me though.
I really can't stand the "internet talk radio" style of many podcasts. The banter, forced laughter, etc. just gets to me. I like learning and being entertained, I don't get fulfillment from hearing other people learn or being entertained. That said, the only podcasts I listen to is Freakanomics.
The topics are interesting. There's a very strong focus on genuine research and hard data. For the interviews that are not science-related, they get first-hand sources... such as interviewing former UK Prime Minister David Cameron for a stunningly insightful hour or so.
The only flaw I see in Freakanomics is that (particularly in older episodes), they will sometimes explain the causality of some relationships as "A" when it could even more likely be "B" or "C". That doesn't happen often, but it grinds a little gear in my head when it does because the show is most frequently great about not assuming causality. In fact, that's the actual basis of the book-- questioning causality.
Portal - Eric Weinstein, Eric is a wonderful critical thinker whose open mind is tempered by a lot of education on math, economics, science, and humanities.
Waking Up - Sam Harris, Sam is also great at live critical thinking and a slightly different flavour than Eric in that he addresses many elephants in the room of current society.
Mindscape - Sean Carroll, quantum physicist with a good variety of guests break down lots of interesting science.
Impact Theory - Tom Bilyeu, more of a lifestyle coach if you're into self improvement, but the conversations are not obnoxiously energetic like Tony Robbins'
AI Podcast - Lex Friedman, MIT lecturer (I believe) who hosts a lot of tech talk about AI development, future, and ethics
Intercepted
Deconstructed
The Privacy, Security, & OSINT Show
Radiolab
This American Life
This Week In Evolution
Those are the ones I listen to most. There are plenty of others I sample episodes here and there.
The Survival Podcast
http://www.thesurvivalpodcast.... [thesurvivalpodcast.com] (more gardening than guns)
Drunk Ex-Pastors
https://www.drunkexpastors.com... [drunkexpastors.com]
Stuff You Should Know is stuff you absolutely should not listen to, ever. They don't acknowledge or correct giving out incorrect information.
This list is fairly long (and not even a full list of what I listen to), but if I could only recommend ONE podcast, it's this one:
The Anthropocene Reviewed.
John Green reviews various things in the human-centred world we now live in. Some of the stories are very touching, some are goofy, but all of them really grab me. I stop everything I'm doing and just listen to this one. https://overcast.fm/itunes1342... [overcast.fm]
For Canadians:
For Canadians:
CanadaLand. It's an excellent political news show. It's smart and it criticizes Canadian media.
Some nice podcasts. I listen to a number of them.
I think that The Science Show is better than Quirks and Quarks. I feel that the later tends to dumb things down a bit too much, at least for my tastes.
If you like CBC Ideas then you might like Big Ideas [abc.net.au] from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). Similar type of podcast but with an Australian and the world focus. I've heard about some wonderful authors and ideas from listening to this podcast.
I have others that you may like too but I'm going to post my full list separately.
I can't believe that nobody has mentioned Futility Closet.
https://www.futilitycloset.com... [futilitycloset.com] - The Futility Closet podcast is a weekly show featuring forgotten stories from the pages of history.
I only listen to podcasts while running, so I prefer ones with 45-60 minute episodes.
This American Life - great "documentary" style presentations.
Planet Money - shorter episodes make for good filler
Al Franken podcast - sometimes topical but always interesting guests. Al can be pretty funny and offers insight into how the Senate works.
Conan O'Brian podcast - funny conversations between comedians
TED Radio Hour - past TED talks edited down to focus on specific topics with recent interviews mixed in
TED Radio Hour (Score:2)
QAnon Anonymous [patreon.com] started out as an explanation show about the umbrella conspiracy "QAnon", and now it's morphed into a sort of exploratory show about various figures associated generally with right-wing grifting. The usual format is news, followed by a deeper dive on a subject or an interview, followed by a fictional tale. It's pretty irony poisoned, but not as much as Some More News and Worst Year Ever are. Also, it has no advertisements, but you get a second weekly show if you subscribe to their patreon. I
I have only been able to listen to one and keep listening. Most podcasts I find boring, or they take on a "morning radio show" feel.
Peter Attia MD [peterattiamd.com]
The Peter Attia Drive is a weekly, ultra-deep-dive podcast focusing on maximizing health, longevity, critical thinking
... and a few other things. With over 10 million episodes downloaded, it features topics including fasting, ketosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, mental health, and much more.
The Drive is hosted by Dr. Peter Attia, a Stanford/Johns Hopki
99% Invisible [99percentinvisible.org] - Things about the world you don't notice at first glance
Cautionary Tales [timharford.com] - "lessons learned" for adults
Death, Sex, and Money [wnycstudios.org] - about the big questions and hard choices that are often left out of polite conversation. Has interviews with regular and famous people.
Ear Hustle [earhustlesq.com] - A podcast about prison life recorded from the inside (this has intense moments, FYI).
BBC In Our Time [bbc.co.uk] - Each show delves into a historical topic (I delete about half of them, but they can be very interesting)
BBC Witness History [bbc.co.uk] -10ish minute blurbs on historical moments from "people that were there"
BBC Documentary Podcast [bbc.co.uk] - Various BBC radio documentaries
I'm not listening to every episode of these, but they haven't been mentioned:
Masters in business https://www.bloomberg.com/podc... [bloomberg.com] (interviews, economy, finance).
The guilty feminist https://guiltyfeminist.com/epi... [guiltyfeminist.com] (comedy, feminism).
Song exploder http://songexploder.net/episod... [songexploder.net] (an artist dissect the creation of a song they made).
The Adam Buxton podcast https://adam-buxton.co.uk/podc... [adam-buxton.co.uk] (interviews, I skip the intro/outro).
This Week in Tech
MacBreak Weekly
Triangulation
Retronauts
New Game Plus
And by "previously enjoyed" they mean "used".
The dialogue is sharp, fast-paced and often humorous. I've listened to tons of Paranormal themed radio and podcasts and can say this is the best.
10. Invisible ...??? (Score:2)
Should be 99% Invisible.
They are not an Apple invention!
They are just very basic RSS feeds that happen to link to audio documents.
- - - - - - - - - -
Also, can somebody explain the point of listening to somebody babbling away for at least half an hour once a week?
Is it just background noise?
Because if you need to concentrate on it anyway, you're done in a third of the time when just reading the text. And you can read at whatever pace you can currently follow.
(No, "mult-tasking" listening to it while e.g. driving is not a thing. Res
Twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, Adam and John broadcast roughly 3 hours of analysis of both political issues and the mainstream coverage thereof. They are quite good at pointing out how lots of news outlets seem to routinely misunderstand and misreport the relevant parts of huge stories.
They also speak about using technology without being enslaved by it, and more of the topics that interest them per
You forgot the link: http://www.noagendashow.com/ [noagendashow.com]
And, amen, fist bump, it's true!
EOM
Although I listen to a lot of podcasts, I see nothing in he top 10 that I have listened to. Going down the list, the first I came across was 99pi and then, a long way down the "Infinite Monkey Cage" and near the bottom "50 Things That Made the Modern Economy"
For something interesting, try "No Agenda" if you can cope with the now very US centric content. My problem is that it is just too long.
If you like to think, try "No Dumb Questions". It features a really interesting rocket scientist from Alabama. A
Common Descent (Score:3)
The Common Descent podcast -- paleontology
In Our Time -- various topics, some scientific, all from a historical angle
Revolutions -- history
No Such Thing As a Fish -- comedy -- don't believe their "facts" -- these are some wildly credulous people
Cautionary Tales -- New podcast -- reasonably good so far
The Boring Talks -- topics which you would think would be tedious but are not
The Guardian Long Reads -- Magazine articles from the Guardian
Mission To Zyxx -- Comedy science fiction -- start at the first episode
You're Dead To Me -- History
The Soundtrack Show -- Music analysis -- start at the first episode
This Is Hell - with Chuck Mertz. Whatever I could say about this, it's far better.
Fareed Zakaria GPS - a post-Neo-liberal with a brain.
In Our Time - with Melvyn Bragg. Ok, I'm a nerd.
History of Philosophy Without Any Gaps - with Peter Adamson. Really nerd cool.
NOTE:
Just because I like listening to people with brains, it's not an indication I have one.
Afford Anything - About achieve financial independence early. (FIRE)
https://affordanything.com/ [affordanything.com]
Biggerpockets - Real I recommend the ones involving "house hacking" and FHA loans to achieve financial independence.
https://www.biggerpockets.com/ [biggerpockets.com]
The Investors Podcasts: Basically they study billionaires
https://www.theinvestorspodcas... [theinvestorspodcast.com]
Stephan Livera- Great Bitcoin podcast
https://stephanlivera.com/ [stephanlivera.com]
The Indicator from Planet Money- Short but varied and topical podcasts on economic indicators.
https://www.npr.org/podcasts/5... [npr.org]
Freakonomics- Odd but interesting economic topics.
https://www.npr.org/podcasts/4... [npr.org]
I'll second that.
I've never heard of "Invisible" (Invisibilia yes). My google-foo is weak on this one -- you'd think such a popular show would be more... visible.
Amen, fist bump! It's true!
