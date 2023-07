James Dean, Who Died In 1955, Will Return To the Big Screen Via CGI

Two VFX companies are bringing James Dean back to the big screen to star in the Vietnam era action-drama Finding Jack . Dean passed away in a 1955 car crash at the age of 24. From The Hollywood Reporter:"We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean," said Ernst, who also produces with Golykh for Magic City Films alongside Donald A. Barton of Artistry Media Group. "We feel very honored that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact. The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down."