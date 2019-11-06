James Dean, Who Died In 1955, Will Return To the Big Screen Via CGI (hollywoodreporter.com) 82
Two VFX companies are bringing James Dean back to the big screen to star in the Vietnam era action-drama Finding Jack. Dean passed away in a 1955 car crash at the age of 24. From The Hollywood Reporter: Directed by Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh, the project comes from the filmmakers' own recently launched production house Magic City Films, which obtained the rights to use Dean's image from his family. Canadian VFX banner Imagine Engine will be working alongside South African VFX company MOI Worldwide to re-create what the filmmakers describe as "a realistic version of James Dean." Adapted by Maria Sova from Gareth Crocker's novel, Finding Jack is based on the existence and abandonment of more than 10,000 military dogs at the end of the Vietnam War. Dean will play a character called Rogan, considered a secondary lead role.
While Finding Jack will be live action, The Hollywood Reporter understands that Dean's performance will be constructed via "full body" CGI using actual footage and photos. Another actor will voice him. Preproduction on Finding Jack starts Nov. 17, with a goal for a worldwide release on Veterans Day 2020. Magic City Films is handling the foreign sales. "We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean," said Ernst, who also produces with Golykh for Magic City Films alongside Donald A. Barton of Artistry Media Group. "We feel very honored that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact. The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down."
While Finding Jack will be live action, The Hollywood Reporter understands that Dean's performance will be constructed via "full body" CGI using actual footage and photos. Another actor will voice him. Preproduction on Finding Jack starts Nov. 17, with a goal for a worldwide release on Veterans Day 2020. Magic City Films is handling the foreign sales. "We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean," said Ernst, who also produces with Golykh for Magic City Films alongside Donald A. Barton of Artistry Media Group. "We feel very honored that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact. The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down."
Why? (Score:3)
Re:Why? (Score:4, Insightful)
You're telling me you can't find an actor good enough for your special baby? Methinks your movie is gonna fail, nothing can survive that much hubris.
My guess is this is a PR stunt. The guy died 64 years ago, anyone who was a fan back then will be 80+ so the value of his likeness is probably not all that much. They found some heirs willing to make a buck and is betting on more people to go see the movie for the novelty than the movie itself.
Who is James Dean? (Score:2)
Is what most people will say.
Re:Who is James Dean? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
Three! Three sausages, muy ah ah!
Re: (Score:2)
on a count
Is this some kind of idiom? (Sorry, English is not my first language)
No worries. It should have been account, (not a count)...
It means:
accounting for
taking into account
because of
considering
or...
as a result of.
It's just an extra space where it doesn't belong. You're going to find on this site a lot of little typographical errors, or typos, as they're known, or people who are inexplicably careless before committing a comment to record for all time and for all the world to see. I've never understood it... myslef.
(LOL)
Re: (Score:2)
Oops. Forgot to add:
This could have been a result of autoINcorrect, as I call it. Typing "account" with one "c," or "acount" could cause the spelling automatic correction system to decide it's an omitted space, as in "the user must have meant 'a acount' rather than acount" or it could have just been in the author's head.
You'll see a LOT of errors of this kind, where two words sound alike and so one is mistaken for another. You'll see a LOT of "your" when "you're" is appropriate and vice-versa, or "to" wh
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Have you not seen present day acting?
Re: (Score:2)
They're not even using the actor. They're sticking a picture on the face of another actor who is apparently good enough as an actor.
This isn't hubris, it's marketing. Movie will still fail miserably though. Can't imagine any James Dean fan liking this idea and the rest of the world won't care.
it's cheaper. (Score:2)
it's cheaper than a real hollywood a list actor.
also it's a publicity stunt.
also apparently cheaper than finding a look-a-like, which wouldn't be all that hard.
the bollocks about "him" being a perfect actor for the role is of course just that, bollocks, as he isn't playing the role.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm picturing something similar. Maybe blow the head up a little like on America's funnies Videos, so the expressions are easier to read.
Example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re: (Score:2)
Money
Why? (Score:3)
Why? Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should without some compelling reason.
Re: Why? (Score:2)
I see what you did there
Re: (Score:2)
Dude, it's the robots taking over Hollywood. What, pay SAG rates? Dollars to donuts, Dean won't fight the director, won't fuck the leading lady, won't need a serious trailer full of goodies onsite, will take directions like a pro, and will keep his zipper up the ENTIRE TIME. Bet they could paste in Francis Farmer, just for grins. And she wouldn't drink on the set, either.
Re: (Score:2)
Scorsese? Bored?
Re: (Score:2)
How about it just being cool or fun? Or do you nutters want to ruin it for everyone?
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think the pundits concerned about robots taking over the world have taken sufficient account of the enthusiasm of people to be replaced because it would be "cool or fun".
But, I suppose, a world in which the family of a man who died 65 years ago sell his likeness for profit is not one that can endure.
Re: (Score:2)
Why? Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should without some compelling reason.
I completely agree. I am reminded of Jeff Goldblum's character's line in Jurassic Park about not stopping to consider whether or not they SHOULD do a thing when they've realized they could.
I think actually that this should be a really big deal. Giving an acting job to a DEAD GUY takes jobs away from LIVE GUYS; the Screen Actors Guild SHOULD step in and forbid members from taking part in this atrocity. Or is it a travesty? In any case, this is just wrong. Pushing what is basically deep-fake tech to inse
Re: Why? (Score:2)
In Gladiator the actor playing Proximo died during filming so they used a body double and digitally overlaid the actor's face. Supposedly whenever the scene is dark or he is in shadow it's the double.
And of course, after Paul Walker died Fast and Furius did a combination of using recycled/cut footage and using his brother as a double. So it does happen, but both of these cases are either avoiding recasting and refilming or allowing for a send off/tribute for a main character.
Re: (Score:2)
I think actually that this should be a really big deal. Giving an acting job to a DEAD GUY takes jobs away from LIVE GUYS; the Screen Actors Guild SHOULD step in and forbid members from taking part in this atrocity. Or is it a travesty? In any case, this is just wrong. Pushing what is basically deep-fake tech to insert a dead guy into a LIVE ACTION film is like taking a giant shit on his memory, (he's dead, let him rest,) while insulting all of acting.
You're a little late. Gene Kellys danced with a cartoon mouse in 1945''s Anchors Away. And of course, that sort of thing has been done many times over the years. And then there's the ending of Rogue One.
Casper (1995) (Score:2)
Pushing what is basically deep-fake tech to insert a dead guy into a LIVE ACTION film is like taking a giant shit on his memory
That ship sailed in 1995 when Amblin made the first live-action film with a dead main character brought to life with CGI. The character's name was Casper McFadden.
Re: (Score:2)
Of course the Best actor role will rotate between Brad Pitt, George Clooney
Cool (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
They should do that with historical characters. For example, there exist numerous busts of Julius Caesar - it would be awesome to use them to get the real Julius Caesar on the screen.
I'd ratchet it up one notch . . . create a Jesus Christ and a Prophet Muhammad, and then stage a UFC match.
The prize? World religious domination and superiority!
It would stop all conflicts between Christians and Muslims, since peace would be determined by a USF match.
Re:Cool (Score:4, Funny)
It's be a boring match.
Muhammad wins by default as Jesus is a no-show. Being imaginary and all that.
Personally, I'd rather watch a match between Joe Smith and L. Ron Hubbard.
Now THAT would be a bloody affair, with eye-gouging, ball-biting, limbs and blood all over the place...
Though Hubbard would probably win.
He knows that Joe's weaknesses are prison windows and bullets, [wikipedia.org] while Joe never even heard of IRS and psychiatry, which were Hubbard's kryptonite.
Re: (Score:1)
It's be a boring match.
Muhammad wins by default as Jesus is a no-show. Being imaginary and all that.
Um, what?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There was probably a real person. One point is that story of the Roman census (which never happened) and travel to Bethlehem for Jesus' birth seems to have been tacked on, purely because the prophecy held that the messiah would be born in Bethlehem. Why not just say he was *from* Bethlehem in the first place? The reason is that he was clearly *already* referred to as "Jesus of Nazareth", so they had to add the contrived story to account for that. This makes it very likely that the name "Jesus of Nazareth" w
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'd be wary of that book. Carrier pretends to use Bayesian statistics but I think his premises and his methodology are suspect. Read some of the negative reviews on Amazon to get a sense of why his arguments might not be as sound as they seem.
Re: (Score:2)
And Muhammed was real?
Re: (Score:3)
And Muhammed was real?
Of course he was real. Muhammed didn't just start a religion. He also created an empire. He profoundly affected the lives of millions of people while he was still alive.
Within a century of his death, the Persian Empire was destroyed, and the Eastern Roman Empire was fatally weakened. The Umayyad Caliphate [wikipedia.org] reached from China and India to central France [wikipedia.org].
Muhammed was like Julius Caeser and Jesus Christ combined into one person.
He may have had a greater impact on history than any other human that has ever live
Re: (Score:2)
He was real. A real psychotic paedophilic murderous warlord from the back end of nowhere who spread his religion of "do everything I say or I'll murder you" throughout the world in the most violent way he possibly could.
Re: (Score:1)
It seems like, at least in recent history, there has been far more conflicts between christians and christians or muslims and muslims than any sort of crusade.
Anyway, it'd be cooler if we just got rid of all the religions rather than declare one winner.
Re: (Score:2)
I'd ratchet it up one notch . . . create a Jesus Christ and a Prophet Muhammad, and then stage a UFC match.
They haven't been able to find any pictures of Muhammad.
Sounds like Monty Python (Score:4, Funny)
Monty Python had a bit where a director insisted on using Marilyn Monroe to star in his new movie. The interviewer points out that Marilyn Monroe died. Then he says she will be in every shot, lying on the couch and so on. Then the interviewer points out she was cremated. The director fudges again and said they will use a body double for the more physical shots, but that she will be always be on-screen falling out of cupboards and so on.
Because the idea of using dead movie stars in new movies was considered absurd.
Was.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, at the end of the skit the director adds that the movie also has "James Dean in a box".
Novelty itself is getting old (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Who ate all the Tide Pods. Sheesh, some of us have laundry to do.
Re: Novelty itself is getting old (Score:2)
I have an idea (Score:2)
Instead of using the long dead ghost of a real A-List actor, why not create one from scratch?!
Re: (Score:2)
When the jester sang for the king and queen... (Score:1)
...in a coat he borrowed from James Dean
And a voice that came from you and me
- American Pie
Scarily appropriate!
Where this is all headed (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
who since you never see their real faces are easily replaceable should they demand a raise
I'm not so sure that actors behind the mask can so easily be replaced. While you may find someone with the same size, weight and other matching physical characteristics it is near on impossible to mimic how that original actor moved. For example finding a 6'5" actor with a slim physique is easy
.. they are a dime a dozen. But how easy is it to get one who is able to replicate the way John Cleese performed his silly walk? Once a character obtains some measure of success there will be a certain amount of
Re: (Score:1)
Do you really think acting is a skilled profession? Once you get past stage fright and with some minor experience acting is pretty easy, many people can do it. Kids do acting with zero training. Granted that there are people who would suck at it
.. but in general a majority of people can do good acting. The only thing most people may lack is good looks. Let's face it a lot of people are ugly.
With CGI that all can be fixed. In fact with machine learning a computer can emulate the gait and walk of people lik
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
but in general a majority of people can do good acting.
your a maroon
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
"But how easy is it to get one who is able to replicate the way John Cleese performed his silly walk?"
there is already enough footage of john cleese's silly walk that you don't need an actor to reproduce it.
same for anything else, once you have enough material to build upon, you no longer need an actor to do all those things.
Re: (Score:2)
It will be a commotion, but this is probably where things will head. Just replace human actors with CGI, and skip a whole bunch of trouble. For example, young actors tend to grow up faster than a sequel is made. Or sometimes the very image for your planned movie saga dies or is incapacitated. Not anymore!
CGI is getting so good that you could skip going to locations, bothering with cameras, weather, lights, microphones, etc, think computer games (and some are pretty much like watching a movie with some input
Re: (Score:2)
.... Not anymore!.... You got it!...
"you know we got it"
https://www.funnyordie.com/200... [funnyordie.com]
I'm not sure it'll work in the US (Score:2)
Then again we've got the Kardashians for that now, maybe we don't need super star actors.
Re: Where this is all headed (Score:2)
Thereâ(TM)s already movie about it. And itâ(TM)s pretty cool and unique.
The Congress
Seriously (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Do an image search for "James Dean Motorcycle" - I'm about 90% sure even the younger millennials on this site will recognize at least one of the images as being the subject a giant poster of Dean they saw in a room or office once.
He's an icon, even if most of us rarely see his movies.
They've also announced their next project (Score:2)
It's gonna be a Hope & Crosby "Road" flick. I can't wait!!!
Just a start (Score:2)
Allow reanimated likenesses only in zombie movies. (Score:2)
There, problem solved. Contains what it says on the tin.
Re: (Score:1)
Oh god don't they ever learn? (Score:2)
Have CGI characters meant to fully replace a human person been able to get out of the Uncanny Valley yet?
If you don't know what that is: https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pm... [tvtropes.org]
Because if not, this whole thing is going to be very creepy and icky, and they would be far better off not doing it.
And also, WHY? As far as I know, 1955 happened well before the Vietnam War. Again, why?
The Critic (Score:2)
Half man half biscuit (Score:1)
In death I owe someone a fiver,
Maybe I should try my hand at drag?,
James Dean was just a careless driver,
And Marilyn Munro was just a slag.
Why??? (Score:2)
Why, exactly, would they do this? Maybe my parents, or grandparents, cared who James Dean was. I'm in my 50's, and I surely don't. I imagine many younger folks haven't even heard of him.
Seriously, why do this?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why, exactly, would they do this? Maybe my parents, or grandparents, cared who James Dean was. I'm in my 50's, and I surely don't. I imagine many younger folks haven't even heard of him.
Seriously, why do this?
30s and I've heard of him but without googling i can't confirm if I've ever seen one of his movies. and I'm pretty old fashioned for my age. Note: After looking them up I've seen some of Rebel Without a Cause not sure if I've seen the whole thing.
Pass on that (Score:2)
they expect ANYONE to buy that as truth? (Score:2)
hahhahah horsefeathers. Someone did a showcase of full body CGI and really impressed some CEOs who decided they could cash in on the novelty. They probably made a Johnny Depp short film featuring Captain Jack Sparrow meeting Edward Scissorhands. They threw a dart at the dead celebrity dartboard and decided they could get away wi
Dead CEOs (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
PR Gimmick (Score:2)
It's just a PR gimmick to get word out about a film that's probably boring as watching a brick and that no one would actually bother seeing without some other hook.
None for me, thanks.