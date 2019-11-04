Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Facebook Businesses Government Social Networks Politics

Facebook Rebrands To 'FACEBOOK' As Calls For Government-Led Breakup Continue (nbcnews.com) 59

Posted by BeauHD from the notable-timing dept.
Facebook introduced a new brand Monday as the company faces calls from politicians and consumer advocates for the government to break it up into various pieces. NBC News reports: The company announced in a blog post that the new brand, which retains the name of the social network, would have a new logo to better indicate all the various products and services it now offers, including Instagram and WhatsApp. "Today, we're updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook," Antonio Lucio, the company's chief marketing officer, wrote in the blog post. "We're introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding."

"This brand change is a way to better communicate our ownership structure to the people and businesses who use our services to connect, share, build community and grow their audiences," Lucio wrote. The new logo features Facebook in capitalized letters with "custom typography." The company said the new brand would appear on Instagram, WhatsApp and its other offerings.

Facebook Rebrands To 'FACEBOOK' As Calls For Government-Led Breakup Continue More | Reply

Facebook Rebrands To 'FACEBOOK' As Calls For Government-Led Breakup Continue

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The more data I punch in this card, the lighter it becomes, and the lower the mailing cost. -- S. Kelly-Bootle, "The Devil's DP Dictionary"

Close