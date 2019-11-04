Facebook Rebrands To 'FACEBOOK' As Calls For Government-Led Breakup Continue (nbcnews.com) 59
Facebook introduced a new brand Monday as the company faces calls from politicians and consumer advocates for the government to break it up into various pieces. NBC News reports: The company announced in a blog post that the new brand, which retains the name of the social network, would have a new logo to better indicate all the various products and services it now offers, including Instagram and WhatsApp. "Today, we're updating our company branding to be clearer about the products that come from Facebook," Antonio Lucio, the company's chief marketing officer, wrote in the blog post. "We're introducing a new company logo and further distinguishing the Facebook company from the Facebook app, which will keep its own branding."
"This brand change is a way to better communicate our ownership structure to the people and businesses who use our services to connect, share, build community and grow their audiences," Lucio wrote. The new logo features Facebook in capitalized letters with "custom typography." The company said the new brand would appear on Instagram, WhatsApp and its other offerings.
Soverign? (Score:4, Funny)
So now that their name is in ALL CAPS, are they immune from the Admiralty Courts?
Re: (Score:2)
However, it's also common for such people to understand the difference between a trade name and a trademark, which the post from FACEBOOK about the Facebook brand app clearly doesn't.
Re:Soverign? (Score:5, Funny)
No, now they're an acronym: Foreign Access Comes Easy Buy Our Oversized Knowledge-base
Re: (Score:2)
Nice. LOL... Sounds about right.
Re: (Score:3)
No, just Fuckerberg yelling on the internet.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Soverign? (Score:3)
That only applies if the flag in the courtroom has gold rope and tassle on it. And you call yourself a sovereign citizen....
AtlanticCouncil.com ??? (Score:4, Funny)
Hmm... Blackwater? Oh, that's taken.
Lockheed-Myspace Industries? Maybe not.
"That guy everybody hates" Hm. Spicy. Has possibiliites....
(Graphic Designer) "Here's your logo design, thanks for the $50,000. And I really appreciate the tax evasion advice, too... man."
"What is this? Is this a death threat? I don't need to remind you we have people in FBI."
"Nah, man it's just symbolizm. I learned that in school, heh. The face everybody loves to hate. Crucified on a cross. Transmutation of the soul. Philosophy shit, man."
"OK, whatever bitch, but you don't get your bonus until focus groups give it positive rating"
They missed a trick there (Score:2)
"The company said the new brand would appear on FACEBOOK, FACEBOOK and its other offerings."
Now, where's my consultancy fee?
Re: (Score:1)
Why does this remind me of
.NET, the colossal failure that gave us Longhorn.
Recent phone transcript (Score:3)
Zuckerberg: You mean we paid you seven million dollars to flip eight bits in our company name's UTF-8 string? WTF?
Head of branding consulting firm: You didn't pay us all that money just to flip eight bits. You paid us that money to tell you *which* eight bits to flip.
Re: (Score:2)
Now give me my damned money, suckers.
Re: (Score:2)
News for nerds: You only need to flip one bit to capitalize the ASCII subset of UTF-8.
Re: Recent phone transcript (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Umm, why don't you scroll up to the top of this page and look for the blue button with the "f" in it.
Does that look capitalized to you?
Re: (Score:2)
OK. At first I thought you were smart, but now we can see you don't know the difference between a logo and a corporate name. It was you that started talking about how the company name would be represented as a UTF-8 string dumbshit. The companies name is Facebook, not facebook. DOH!
Re: (Score:2)
Lesson learned: Never post a joke where some pedantic Aspie might see it.
Re: (Score:2)
He's also wrong. If you want to be pedantic, the company name is still "Facebook" because it's a proper noun and capitalized as such. Even Facebook's post on the change [fb.com] still refers to the company as "Facebook" in text. They're rebranding, changing the old "facebook" brand to a new "FACEBOOK" brand. That's why "typography" is included. This is all about the old "facebook" brand (complete with color and font) being replaced with a new "FACEBOOK" brand (complete with a new font and now variable color based on
Re: Recent phone transcript (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Look, I said that I already learned my lesson.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Recent phone transcript (Score:4, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
ALL CAPS? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
FACEBOOK (Score:4, Insightful)
SCREAMING isn't going to make it better, FACEBOOK
k.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean ... (Score:2)
BBBASEFUCKKK [fireden.net]!!!!!111oneeleven(lim (x->0) (sin(x)/x)) [xmission.com]
I just figured it's an acronym (Score:1)
I'll tell you a good name (Score:2)
I like this all-caps thing (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
SECONDED
I have a better brand suggestion for them (Score:1)
Hey Zuck? (Score:2)
The key you're looking for is left of the A.
I'll send you my consultant bill in a day or two.
Re: (Score:2)
Are you talking about typing like a normal person? How is that supposed to make you hip and cool among the shift key using competitors. No wonder you're on Slashdot (typed like a normal boring 90s company) soliciting work.
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, we call this place
/..
Using Facebook? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
You (and so many others like you) were just blind to the ginormous insanity of Facebook.
CHOAM shall always exist! (Score:2)
Noone shall break up our monopoloy on the Spies and the Lies!
"The spies must flow.
Their lies give me fear.
It is by the makers of CHOAM that I set my lies in motion."
Amazing guy, This Noone Ian Soong! (Score:2)
Eh builds Data, and doesn't afraid of anything!
;)
What can't he do!
. . .
Teach literacy, apparently.
FACEB00K = 250TB (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Here are some stats on how much data they have [techcrunch.com] and as cool as it would be for 250TB to mean something, apparently it doesn't. Maybe the cluster compresses down to 250TB when all the redundant junk is properly compressed. As far as I'm concerned FaceBook has 1 bit of information that's useful. You could delete that bit, and it would be no great loss.
Re: (Score:2)
The thing is, they gave Cambridge Analytica the full keys to the kingdom... and it all resulted in a bankruptcy! This data is not useful... Direct Marketing Association already knows more about you, and a friends list isn't a very good predictor of future sales. Anybody feel like shorting the stock?
Sure it does, Lucio... Sure it does ... (Score:2)
I bet you made a bucketload of money, putting a word on a stock image.
And your magical invisible custom typography that nobody notices expresses all of those things.
. .
.
Must be an amazing job, to get money merely for acting insanely highfalutin*, pompous and consequential.
:D
"Wine snobs hate him."
_ _ _
* I am not a native speaker, and unsure about the right choice of words. I mean "wichtigtuend, hochtrabend, eingebildet" in German. "Snobist" may fit too.
Ransom note (Score:2)
Signed,
Same acronym as before (Score:2)
Feces
And
Crap
Ejected
By
Obnoxious
Obstinate
Knuckleheads
Social Media, noun; Where people spend more time obsessed over another's person fake life then living their own real own.
"Re-arranged, though - (Score:2)
"... new lease of life... (hah!)... in other words, it's just a bit louder."
- Ian Anderson, Jethro Tull:Living in the Past, "Dharma for One"
Next step... (Score:2)
Enforce a standard bold tag in everything that supports text, so FACEBOOK can change it's name again to FACEBOOK
FACEBOOK? (Score:1)
All caps is used to indicate that its a acronym (Score:1)
The Accidential Billionaire (Score:2)
This wasn't supposed to happen... Zuckerberg stole the facebook.com domain while Clear Channel was planning a photo database for that domain. This is why he's having trouble spending his money, and it's all going to come crashing down soon.
Change the name, not the capitalization. (Score:1)
What exactly are they trying to do?
If it's to make a real ownership structure, such as Alphabet owns Google, then they should change the name to more than just the logo/capitalization.
This just screams half-assing it!
Disable your antivirus to view this article (Score:2)
From the featured article on NBCNews.com:
In other words: "Disable your antivirus to view this article." Why can't NBCNews.com, the site hosting the featured article, just fall back to ads that don't track the user like both Daring Fireball [daringfireball.net] and Read the Docs [readthedocs.io] do?