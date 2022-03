Facebook Is Launching a News Section -- and Will Pay Some Publishers Millions

Facebook is planning to launch its news section on Friday, "which will give users a way to scan headlines and read some news stories -- and which will give some publishers, like News Corp, millions of dollars a year for making their journalism available to Facebook ," reports Recode. From the report:Some deals have yet to be finalized, such as deals with the Washington Post and the New York Times, for instance, but sources say Facebook expects to have them by the time the program rolls out widely."Facebook will pay some of its news partners as much as $3 million a year for three-year deals but doesn't intend to pay all of the publishers in the program," reports Recode. "Publishers who don't get paid will have to be content having Facebook send them traffic and potential subscribers."