MediaLab Buys Kik

The Kik Messenger app has officially been acquired by U.S.-based holding company MediaLab . The news comes just one day before the app was scheduled to shut down . From a report:"Ted Livingston and the rest of the team at Kik have spent the last nine years building something truly special," the blog post stated. "At the risk of sounding cheesy, we are still passionate believers in what the internet promised to bring in its early days -- a connected and shared experience amongst people regardless of geography or time zone. Kik is one of those amazing places that brings us back to those early aspirations."