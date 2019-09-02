Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
The Internet Security Technology

Ask Slashdot: What Lightweight Alternative To Chrome or Firefox Do You Use? 146

Posted by msmash from the finding-nemo dept.
thegarbz writes: It seems not a day goes by without yet another story reflecting poorly on major browsers. Not uncommon are stories that are mixed with a degree of bloat, either discussing rarely used features or directly criticizing memory consumption of major browsers. Unfortunately memory consumption is quite often the result of complete feature implementation of technologies used on the web, including DRM for streaming services and WebRTC. Other times it's the result of security measures, feature creep, or poor coding.

So in 2019 for those of us with slower tablets, what browser do you use as an alternative to the big two? How well does it work with the modern HTML5 internet? Are websites frequently broken does the simplicity of other browsers largely go unnoticed?

Ask Slashdot: What Lightweight Alternative To Chrome or Firefox Do You Use? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: What Lightweight Alternative To Chrome or Firefox Do You Use?

Comments Filter:

  • Lynx? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ArchieBunker ( 132337 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @02:03PM (#59149630) Homepage

    Short of Lynx there really isn't one. A browser without HTML5 and Javascript would be nice. Although only half the internet would actually work.

  • ...Works well!

    • I use it on my old netbook running Linux. It works well on an older machine and does everything I want it to do without the extra 'fluff'.

    • Me too. If I need light weight, I use Pale Moon; on Android I use Opera; if I can afford not to go light weight, then it's Vivaldi.
  • ...We put nerds to work by asking idiotic questions, the nerd-equivalent of the sort: how do you prefer to orientate your toilet paper.

  • People complain about bloat in browsers (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane ( 209368 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @02:11PM (#59149654)

    but they fail to realize the atrocious mishmash of turdy software technologies that have been piled on in them over the decades.

    Browser ARE bloat. Some are a bit quicker, some are a bit slower. But fundamentally they're a document presentation software that have been transformed into the worst kind of "smart" terminals because they weren't really designed, but rather sort of evolved more and more to do stuff they were never meant to do in the first place.

    The best proof of that is how much CPU and memory these things guzzle. Hundreds of megabytes for a simple page isn't uncommon, and oftentimes low-end computers can only run a browser and not much else. As a guy from the days when people took pride in proper software design and coding, I find people accepting this as normal today nothing short of amazing...

    • the atrocious mishmash

      More railing against our esteemed editor? Oh wait -- never mind.

    • Re:People complain about bloat in browsers (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Orphis ( 1356561 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @03:10PM (#59149856)

      Browsers don't use resources. Websites do.
      Some of them will continuously load data in the background and never make it available for the browser to free.

      And boom, you get a new user blaming the browser.

      • I disagree. On a weaker CPU/GPU combination, Opera 12 could alt tab to and from some of the games that pushed it to the limit, without really impacting performance.
        Firefox and Chrome both had to be shut down to avoid these problems, since they essentially highjack a entire core, and highjack quite a bit of GPU overhead.

        On a more modern system this isn't as much as a problem, but its disconcerting. We could blame the websites, however its a issue with how resource hungry the browsers are.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Rhipf ( 525263 )

        I would have to disagree (but only slightly). Unplug from the network and start a browser. I'm sure you will notice that resources have been used.
        I will agree that websites use way more resources than the actual browser but to say that browsers don't use resources is a bit of a stretch.

      • Browsers don't use resources. Websites do.

        I disagree with this completely. e.g. Loading up Firefox with about:blank as the start page consumes 250MB of RAM, which is nothing compared to typing this to you in Chrome, with only Slashdot open in a tab, and Slashdot hasn't changed significantly over the past 10 years (not for lack of trying).

        The web standards themselves have driven browsers to do more, but until Slashdot starts with real-time voice chat to argue with each other using webRTC it's kind of hard to blame websites.

    • Re:People complain about bloat in browsers (Score:5, Insightful)

      by ReneR ( 1057034 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @05:26PM (#59150214)
      This, but modern websites are also code, plenty of crusty and nasty code. All the frameworks, CSS, high-res images, animations, transparency you name it. IMHO websites need a major diet, too! Old fashioned, aka less overloaded, bloated websites without much Javascript, and humongous of images actually are quite snappy, even in modern browsers, ..! :-/

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        There is a name for this: Brutalist web design.

        Like brutalist architecture it's functional and plain, exposing the structure of the site.

    • I saw a PDF load and thought wtf? Then I realized, html is a document. PDF is a document. It's a document viewer. And it's the biggest attack surface you have. Biggest target. Fuck all of that.

    • Indeed ! May be it's time for us techies to design a new hypertext language to replace HTML + CSS + JS + etc. May be more structured ? Based on JSON or any simple to parse format ?

  • https://lynx.browser.org/ [browser.org]
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

    Lynx and/or links work pretty well, but don't expect to be able to buy stuff on amazon (note: haven't tested).

    JavaScript support is typically spotty.

    But fast... Whooosh!

  • Ad blocking (Score:5, Informative)

    by Dwedit ( 232252 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @02:14PM (#59149668) Homepage

    Using adblockers and other content blockers (such as NoScript or uMatrix) is probably the best way to reduce resource consumption.

    But if you want another browser, there is K-Meleon (Gecko) or Midori (Webkit). Still almost as heavy as Firefox and Chrome though.

    • Re:Ad blocking (Score:5, Insightful)

      by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @02:43PM (#59149776)

      Using adblockers and other content blockers (such as NoScript or uMatrix) is probably the best way to reduce resource consumption.

      I don't use adblockers to reduce bloat. I use adblockers because you can't trust the source of the ads themselves. Reducing bloat and speeding up performance are just bonus byproducts.

    • WaterFox [waterfox.net].

      I need to run some add-ons that Firefox abandoned without explanation.

      Any other browsers recommended besides Pale Moon and WaterFox?

      Is Chrome still installing Windows System Services?

      • Re:WaterFox. What others use original Firefox add- (Score:5, Insightful)

        by sensei moreh ( 868829 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @04:51PM (#59150110)
        I use waterfox as my primary browser, but I would not call it lightweight.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by Artemis3 ( 85734 )

          It is. Turn off "multi-process" (In General options) and it goes back to what Firefox used to use in resources. Multi-process makes it use more of everything, just like Chrome.

          You should add the Classic Theme restorer add-on to make it shine.

          I boycott Palemoon due to its anti TOR stance.

      • Is Chrome still installing Windows System Services?
        Most certainly not on my Mac, and I doubt on a Linux system either.

      • There's no need to be dickish about it. Firefox explained repeatedly why they abandoned those extensions and it's been hashed over here time and time and time again.

        You might not like it or agree with the reasons but don't pretend they don't exist.

        • Extensions did more that just fancy up the UI using XUL, so completely removing the old infrastructure and killing ALL extensions was not justified.

          Number one rule of software development: if you have to rewire everything from scratch to get to version 2.0, what you're doing it almost guaranteed to fail.

          • Except that underlying infrastructure was causing the problem. You're number one rule is also stupid on the face of it as shown by many examples of where rewrites have improve things, e.g. Windows entire net code was rewritten from scratch and for the better by a long shot.

            Or a better example: Firefox's plugin infrastructure. Just because you don't like it doesn't mean they haven't solved the original problem while maintaing support for the world's most popular plugins.

          • Extensions did more that just fancy up the UI using XUL, so completely removing the old infrastructure and killing ALL extensions was not justified.

            Those two statements are not connected. The architecture for extensions proved problematic when it came to security, sandboxing and threading. Mozilla felt they couldn't continue developing a high performance browser with the old architecture and in order to keep up with the competition, they had to replace the mechanism.

            The performance of firefox is way, way up

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Both Waterfox and Pale Moon use far more RAM and are much, much slower than Firefox.

        Firefox has done a lot to reduce resource consumption, which has not been back-ported to either of those browsers. They are both extremely slow and clunky in comparison.

    • Using adblockers and other content blockers (such as NoScript or uMatrix) is probably the best way to reduce resource consumption.

      It's a drop in the bucket. My own experience seems to show that ads tend to hog CPU during rotations, and consume bandwidth but do very little in terms of bloat or memory consumption.

  • I'm happy with Firefox on my home PC, iPad and Android phone for general use, but on the two portable devices I also use Firefox Focus for those quick "just find something" situations. On the PC, recent versions of Firefox have actually gotten a little better in resource usage terms. but it has 24GB of RAM, so I don't mind if it uses some of that.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by way2slo ( 151122 )

      I still have not found an acceptable alternative to Firefox that can use the script blocking and ad blocking plug-ins effectively. I tried a few of the common alternative browsers, and they were clunky or not fully functional with all the protection I want.

      Like the earlier comment "web browsers = bloat" and another comment below "websites = complex applications" I have just come to accept that people need a decent system to run a web browser. If Firefox wants to run 8 threads and use 4 GB of RAM, then so

  • There is no real alternative (Score:5, Informative)

    by juancn ( 596002 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @02:15PM (#59149676) Homepage
    Long gone are the days where sites were just simple documents. Now they're full fledge applications with a rich and complex runtime environment. There's no lightweight option anymore. In any case, it seems to me that Firefox is lighter than Chrome.

    • Re:There is no real alternative (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Rosco P. Coltrane ( 209368 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @02:21PM (#59149694)

      Now they're full fledge shoddily-coded interpreted applications with a rich and needlessly complex runtime environment with half an ass on your desktop and the other have all the way across the internet.

      There, FTFY.

    • If it were just a rich application runtime, then it would be easy to make a copy of it. Instead, it's an ad-hoc, poorly-defined mess, with a giant standard including many things that aren't needed, and lacking things that are (although the things that are lacking are getting fewer and fewer). I consider the "Shadow DOM" among the many ad-hoc, confusing, broken ideas to a problem that has a much simpler solution.

  • Unfortunately the modern web is too complex (Score:3, Interesting)

    by xack ( 5304745 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @02:20PM (#59149684)
    This old Web 1.0 site [hoary.org] shows the diversity of web browsers we used to have. Now days there is no major independent browser outside of the Gecko/Blink-Webkit families Microsoft has abandoned EdgeHTML/Trident for Blink.. The minor ones include the text browsers, the Goanna fork of Gecko and some experimental browsers like Servo. The only other one I can remember was Netrunner by 4chan and that has stopped development years ago. HTML5 is so complicated with javascript, canvas, webgl, wasm and hundreds of js libraries being used on evert major site that unless you hand code a basic html classic page in a text editor no old browser will render modern sites,

    • >"Now days there is no major independent browser outside of "

      Now days there are really only three major browsers: Firefox, Chrom* (anything based on Chromium), and Safari. I don't really even have to say "major" anymore, because "minor" is so small as to be statistical noise. And non-Chrom* "minor" browsers are almost all based on the older, outdated, slow, mostly unsupported, and no longer secure non-Quantum Firefox. Safari is proprietary and single-platform.

      So there are only two multiplatform brows

  • on my phone? (Score:3)

    by FudRucker ( 866063 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @02:21PM (#59149688)
    i have Lightning browser, it is GNU FOSS and fairly light yet still functional

  • Fuck "lightweight". (Score:4, Informative)

    by Chas ( 5144 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @02:31PM (#59149732) Homepage Journal

    Lightweight is usually code-speak for "insecure" or "feature incomplete".

    It also means "drowning in ads".

    So I'll stick with something like Firefox or derivatives that can adblock.

  • NetSurf (Score:4, Interesting)

    by koavf ( 1099649 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @02:33PM (#59149744)
    I just tried NetSurf yesterday, coincidentally. It was lacking many features (tabbed browsing, viewing source did not work, no scripting, no private mode) and scored a 98/100 on Acid3. It seems basically unusable for my purposes but it was FLOSS software with a unique rendering engine so it's an interesting experiment.
  • Not exactly light weight, but once you block all the advertisements it is totally usable.
  • If you're on an Apple device, there is no faster/lighter browser than Safari.

  • Midori, Falkon/Qupzilla, Slimjet (Score:5, Informative)

    by uncle slacky ( 1125953 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @02:38PM (#59149762)
    I've used all the browsers in the subject line - Slimjet is my current preference on old netbooks.

  • My memory must be going... I can't remember the name now, but there was a command line browser I used to use when I needed to examine the low level handshaking... My fuzzy recollection is that I invoked it from the shell with a set of parameters that put the exchanges directly into a file...

    I'm almost sure it was not Lynx, though the description of Lynx sounds similar. I sort of remember Lynx as the next step up. I just checked the man page for Lynx, and don't see the parameters I remember... Unless it's tl

  • I wish Firefox would be USB installable. I would like to just load FF onto a USB and be able to run *MY* FF in a sandbox that doesn't leave anything at all behind on the host computer. The point isn't really security, as the host computer is a perfect Man-in-the-Middle, but rather just to have MY firefox on various shared PCs that I use rather than having to sign in.

  • Lightweight browsers (Score:4, Insightful)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Monday September 02, 2019 @03:07PM (#59149848)

    This is really the wrong question. The problem isn’t truly at the client end... it’s all the extra crap pretty much every website is pushing down the pipe alongside the content you actually want. Of course the browser is going to tie up a lot of resources when it tries to process all the cruft.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by rnturn ( 11092 )

      ``it's all the extra crap pretty much every website is pushing down the pipe alongside the content you actually want''

      Yep. It's been going on for some time, though. Some years ago, by brother-in-law was showing his new toy: a cellular hot spot about half the size of a playing card with a data limit that he managed to max out in less than about a half hour of browsing his stock prices. The pages he was visiting weren't really all that elaborate but he was unaware of all the "stuff" that had to be downloade

    • We have let ourselves being convinced that more and more non-WWW functions must be crammed into "browsers": a highly optimized typeless language, crazy amounts of formating and rendering options, audio codecs, video codecs, vector graphics, databases and craploads more. we went down the rabbit hole. time to slash fat.

    • This is really the wrong question. The problem isn’t truly at the client end...

      Is that why typing this answer to you requires close to 400MB of RAM? On this super interactive highly Web5.0 site like Slashdot? This is the Slashdot that remains so unchanged that even unicode is as yet unsupported.

      Blaming the site is fine and all, but then the reality is when you look at those sites you realise your browser is consuming very similar resources whether it is pushing you adds, tracking your brainwaves, or just displaying about:blank.

  • L'ho detto!

  • I run Firefox on my laptop, but Kiwi does much better than Firefox on my LG G6 and old Lenovo tablet.

  • Well, for quick and simple search , find and read, i use dillo

    It do not support javascript, it supports some css, no animations, but most web works well for search and read, even if sometimes the web page look is totally different (and we see that the small icon is really a full HD jpg and totally waste of resources)... but again, to read reviews, manuals howto, blog posts, documentation, it works very well.

    When the site do not work, i jump to firefox, with umatrix and noscript and slowly try to load whatev

  • I upgraded to a used Dell T5600 workstation complete with a 8 core hyperthreaded xeon and 32 GB of ram running an SSD. Finally I've got enough power to run firefox with a hundred tabs open.

  • It's chromium based. It has built in adblocker and tracking cookie blocker. It also has built in proxy servers in 8 countries.

    https://www.epicbrowser.com/ [epicbrowser.com]

  • Browsers nowadays are essentially OSes. The "bloat" is what's needed to run the modern web.

    Sure, you can have browsers that look lighter, or content blockers that clean up pages but it doesn't remove the inherent complexity of the browser.

    Or, you can have browsers that are really lightweight (lynx...) but it just means that a lot of sites won't work because the necessary features are not supported.

    Yes, a lot of sites are bloated, but that's not the fault of the browser. Browsers are juste the execution envi

  • Midori on Linux. https://www.midori-browser.org... [midori-browser.org]

  • So here I am on a fresh run of Chrome opening a single tab to Slashdot... reporting ~550MB used with 14 processes, the biggest one ~150MB.

    Is this bloat? Sure, it's half a gig, but computers with 1GB of ram have been available for 20 years now. It's bigger than it used to be, but I can run 3D games, complex HTML5, and even emulate other operating systems in a browser tab. Even a $35 raspberry pi has a gig of ram.

    So, I can have a machine with a small amount of ram and be conservative with my browsing habits.

    • What other non-browser applications can you run at the same time as your 550 MB browser, such as an IDE for programming, a chat client for communicating with your boss/client while working from home, and a separate chat client for communicating with the community of users of your programming language? A lot of these (Visual Studio Code, Skype, Slack, and Discord) use a framework that in essence embeds a copy of Chromium hardcoded to one website. Developers of applications that use Microsoft's Electron or Fa

  • This whining about browser memory usage is as persistent as it is overrated.

    Memory is exactly zero use to you unless it's being used for something. Clearly the browser could unload all of the tabs (and there's many extensions to let you do this) but you don't want that do you? You want to be able to switch between them instantly. Then you leave dozens upon dozens open, and then *whine* about the amount of memory that's being used, even if it --- and it usually is --- less than half of the RAM in your box.

    Ch

  • I mostly use Old Opera (12.18) and most sites with javascript OFF, a few with it on, and chrome-based Vivaldi for some sites. I highly recommend it if you're using Chrome. In fact, it's worth a try even if you're not using Chrome, but it'll take a few minutes to go through the settings.

  • Can make Firefox more lightweight launching it like this, will force to use only one process.

    set MOZ_FORCE_DISABLE_E10S=1
    start "" "C:\Program Files\Mozilla Firefox\firefox.exe"

    its not possible to do this in options anymore, need a little batch file.
    Bonus points If add uBlock Origin and NoScript extensions.

  • Now I know I'm old (Score:3)

    by DaveV1.0 ( 203135 ) on Tuesday September 03, 2019 @08:11AM (#59151524) Journal
    I remember when those were the lightweight alternatives

Slashdot Top Deals

If you can't understand it, it is intuitively obvious.

Close