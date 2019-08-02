Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Cloud Media Network Networking The Internet Hardware Technology

Ask Slashdot: Budget-Friendly Webcam Without a Cloud Service? 104

Posted by BeauHD from the blue-sky dept.
simpz writes: Does anyone know of a fairly inexpensive webcam that doesn't depend on a cloud service? A few years ago, you could buy a cheap webcam (with the usual pan/tilt and IR) for about $50 that was fully manageable from a web browser. Nowadays the web interfaces are limited in functionality (or non-existent), or you need a phone app that doesn't work well (maybe only working through a cloud service). I've even seen a few cheap ones that still need ActiveX to view the video in a web browser, really people!

I'd like to avoid a cloud service for privacy and to allow this to operate on the LAN with no internet connection present. Even a webcam where you can disable the cloud connection outbound would be fine and allow you to use it fully locally. I guess the issue is this has become a niche thing that the ease of a cloud service connection probably wins for most people, and other considerations don't really matter to them.

I had a brief look at a Raspberry Pi solution, but didn't see anything like a small webcam form factor (with pan/tilt etc). Alternatively, are there any third-party firmwares for commercial webcams (sort of a OpenWRT-, DD-WRT-, or LineageOS-style project for webcams) that could provide direct local access only via a web browser (and things like RTSP)?

Ask Slashdot: Budget-Friendly Webcam Without a Cloud Service? More | Reply

Ask Slashdot: Budget-Friendly Webcam Without a Cloud Service?

Comments Filter:

  • Finally! (Score:4, Informative)

    by Stoutlimb ( 143245 ) on Friday August 02, 2019 @07:24PM (#59031778)

    An "Ask Slashdot" that I find meaningful. I look forward to answers, because I find this problem too. Damn near every cheap webcam needs to connect to servers in China for absolutely no reason other than surveillance by nation states.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I do a search for this every six months or so. There really is no perfect camera for this anymore. That said, I am currently using a Reo Link C1/C2 Pro. You do not need a cloud service for it, and it does A LOT without one. I also sometimes use a Wyze Cam. Not sure where their servers are, but you do not pay a monthly fee, and the update has added rtsp abilities. And that cam is very cheap.

    • Yeah, count me in on this question as well. I also have a need for this.

      Great question.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      Wait, so you want a webcam that ... doesn't use the web? Just maybe there's a different word for a device like that.

  • Ubiquiti (Score:4, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, 2019 @07:26PM (#59031790)

    Ubiquiti (Check spelling) make great cameras. You don't have to use their proprietary protocol and app: you can manage everything through your browser and put them in manual mode which publishes an RTSP stream. They have IR and I'm pretty sure they make ones with pan/tilt.

    Ubiquiti is one of the last great networking hardware companies.

    • Probably a good choice. It seems like Axis also still is an option on web cameras.

      • Re: Ubiquiti (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Amcrest makes 1080p, 2k, and 4K cameras with pan and tilt and IRand RTSP and all those bells and whistles. It does not phone home (according to my 3yr old logs) and allows streaming from any platform. Am I the only one who finds their cameras actually useful that I put three of them in my car for security and dashcam purposes (powered by an rpi that auto uploads to my smb server upon WiFi)

    • Ubiquiti Unifi Protect - https://unifi-protect.ui.com/ [ui.com] Love their setup, especially when the upload bandwidth doesn't allow for streaming & recording offsite. Scales well, solid software & support.
    • Seconded. Ubiquiti makes great stuff. Not necessarily the cheapest, but you get what you pay for. Get some of their camera and don't look back.

  • Foscam and Raspberry PIs (Score:5, Informative)

    by Proudrooster ( 580120 ) on Friday August 02, 2019 @07:37PM (#59031846) Homepage

    Foscam's - Cloud is optional service and can be disabled on this camera.
    https://www.amazon.com/Foscam-... [amazon.com]

    You can detect motion and send images/alerts to local SD Card, an FTP server, or email.
    You can also VPN into your home network and use the FOSCAM iPhone/iPad/Android app for realtime viewing.

    Alternately, you could build a PI Webcam server
    https://www.instructables.com/... [instructables.com]

  • What happened to all those cameras US gov't agencies had to remove from their buildings because they were suspected of having spying firmware?

    Did they shred them, or did they go back on the discount market?

    Mr. Xi doesn't care how many cats poo in your yard; his spies won't bother a lone house.

  • Logitech's C270 HD webcam is plug-and-play. No cloud service. It works out of the box. Price shows as $40.

    For $50 you can go with the C310 version.

    Is this really a question, or a very bad attempt at being stupid?

    • Re:What am I missing? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by kwalker ( 1383 ) on Friday August 02, 2019 @07:50PM (#59031910) Journal

      OP isn't asking for a "webcam", OP is asking for a "security camera". OP wants a networked camera (with Pan-Tilt-Zoom, apparently) that doesn't require using a cloud service to configure and run it.

      • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The questioner shouldn't use webcam in the title and webcam five times in the question. Pan-tilt-zoom excepted, what he wants could be done with a standard webcam and software rather than a dedicated network camera.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Logitech PTZ PRO 2? has the "with pan/tilt etc" asked for. But is it going to give the access wanted?

  • You want an ONVIF camera (Score:5, Informative)

    by kwalker ( 1383 ) on Friday August 02, 2019 @07:56PM (#59031938) Journal

    What you want is called an ONVIF [onvif.org] camera.

    Then you'll need something that can manage ONVIF cameras (ZoneMinder is what I use, but there are others) like Foscam's (They still offer a cloud-based solution, but it's not required). Most of the cheap Chinese cameras I've seen do ONVIF to some extent. You can block internet access to the cameras (I use static DHCP reservations and that whole range is blocked at the firewall) but the NVR (Network Video Recorder) can still talk to them and record, do motion capture, etc. If you have an NVR you trust, you can possibly even open up Internet access to that (Using appropriate security of course) and still have remote access.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by kaaona ( 252061 )

      I share the recommendation for Zoneminder. It's open source and absolutely free. You can get download a Fedora version for a Raspberry Pi 3. It supports a list of ONVIF cameras as long as your arm. Local storage is supported, and it supports viewing the images on your phone.

  • Synology Surveillance Station (Score:5, Informative)

    by PhunkySchtuff ( 208108 ) <kai@a u t o m atica.com.au> on Friday August 02, 2019 @07:57PM (#59031944) Homepage

    The reason you can't find many cameras with built-in web interfaces is that the intelligence is now being centralised. Cameras are now dumb sensors connected to Ethernet and all the storage and management is done by a central device.

    Get something like a cheap Synology NAS and install Surveillance Station.
    https://www.synology.com/en-au... [synology.com]

    Then take your pick from any one of over 6000 IP cameras on the market today.
    https://www.synology.com/en-au... [synology.com]

    Centralise the recording and management interface in the NAS and just use the cameras as remote sensors. Synology make it easy to access your NAS remotely, and you don't need to use any of their cloud services.

    A lot of Synology devices come with (from memory) two camera licences and adding more is pretty inexpensive.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kriston ( 7886 )

      This is really great software on a nice piece of hardware.

      I recommend buying the models with Intel processors because you will find yourself limited with the compute power and low memory in the ARM processor models.

    • Cameras with web servers were pretty much eliminated after the Mirai botnet, which automated telnet logins via default creds (List of Vulnerable IP Cameras [ipvm.com] They were perfect for DDoS attacks because with 2 lines of code after a telnet login, you could tell the camera to spew a HD video feed at a specific IP address. Having millions of these things at your command, brought the largest DDoS attack in bandwidth ever recorded.

  • if your actually monitoring something worthwhile and need legal then axis :

    https://www.axis.com/

    if you monitoring outside/inside a house and want alerts without a "cloud" :

    https://www.netatmo.com/en-us/security/cam-outdoor

    https://www.netatmo.com/en-us/security/cam-indoor

    (they work with homekit for apple people)

    or you can buy cheap swan/IP cameras with bad glass and swear about the NTP client giving your IP address to the PLA

  • Surveillance cams are not webcams (Score:4, Informative)

    by PeeAitchPee ( 712652 ) on Friday August 02, 2019 @08:20PM (#59032024)

    Many commenters seem to be confusing the two.

    A webcam typically hangs off of the top edge of your monitor and plugs into the PC with a USB cable. Webcams are typically for indoor use only and used for carrying on a conversation with another webcam user. They also typically only operate when someone is actively using them. Someone mentioned Logitech -- probably the best value for the money in terms of webcam image and sound quality. No special driver / software installation or cloud use is required.

    Surveillance cams are typically used for one-way recording, not to carry on a conversation with who is being surveilled (though some can do that via a built-in mic and speakers). They can be mounted indoors and outdoors depending on the model, and are made to operate 24 hours / day, recording either all the time or when they sense motion or a change to the scene. Surveillance cams require storage to record what they see -- either internally to an SD card, or across the network to a server. So recording "to the cloud" is an option which eliminates one from having to buy and set up a server for this purpose.

    For surveillance cams -- check out OEM'd English-version, upgradeable versions of Hikvision's cams. Yeah, I know all about the Chinese spyware stuff, but you don't have to use their cloud service, and you can block all of their other privacy-invading stuff by not letting them access the internet at the firewall. Instead, connect to them by running an instance of Blue Iris [blueirissoftware.com] which, for about $70 USD (cheaper if you shop around), works with up to 64 cams simultaneously and lets you perform unlimited recording to your own server. Check it out.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by doesnothingwell ( 945891 )
      Use "IP Webcam" by Pavel Khlebovich on any old android phone that's unused and just collecting dusk. It will perform most any tasks you need, webcam, ip surveillance, motion detection, dashcam, or send the output over a LAN and use zoneminder or ispy. It will work better than most cheapish cams and you probably have a spare phone laying around anyway.
  • A Webcam is typically a USB device that should have zero cloud dependencies. Based on your description you may be looking for a generic IP security camera. There are a few standards like ONVIF that many ip cams support. Trendnet has a large number of models which have a local web interface to show live feed, accept an SD card for local recording if desired, and also talk rtsp. Many different NVRs will eb able to directly interface with them on your local kan.

  • Unifi (Score:5, Informative)

    by hawguy ( 1600213 ) on Friday August 02, 2019 @08:57PM (#59032184)

    If you want to record video, Unifi has a great surveillance line:

    https://store.ui.com/collectio... [ui.com]

    They are a little out of your price range with the low-end camera costing $79 (at bit less online), but they are very high quality and the $149 G3 cameras have been fantastic, I've been running them for almost 3 years without a problem.

    No pan/tilt though. But the cameras are cheap enough that I just ran 3 cameras for full coverage of my front yard/driveway.

    Unifi offers their DVR software for free (you supply the server... or you can buy a DVR from them), and I've been happy with the software, you can set up motion zones and alerting as well as flexible retention/quality settings per camera.

  • Most of them are copies of the Foscam and another handful of systems. Axis systems are great too. I've also had good luck with Netgear. Look at the Zoneminder forums for compatibility, if it's on there it's probably possible to set it up without an app.

  • iCam [skjm.com].

    I bought four (4) iPhone 5c from Amazon ($55 ea.) and loaded iCamSource on them. They take photos, one after the other. On playback they make a movie.

    I also have three (3) C310 tethered cams on two desktops and a laptop and use iCam.

    On my iPhone and Android tablets, I use iCam to view. I can check on the house from anywhere.

    My wife and I have iCamSource loaded on our iPhones and can turn those on at any time, as well.

  • Ubiquity has been mentioned already; I've had good experience with the cameras as well as the management software. You don't need their appliance, you can run the recorder on a Debian-based Linux install easily, and the software is free of charge. However, the cameras only work with their software and vice versa.

    I've also had good experience with Grandstream cameras, esp. the GVX3610v2 FHD [grandstream.com]. Very good image quality, OK web interface, and ONVIF compatible, so you can use ZoneMinder.

    One concern with many of th

  • PINE64 wants to make one (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Pine64 makes small ARM boards and you may know them for the Pinebook low end laptop, Pinebook Pro and yet to be released Pinephone.

    They must have identified this concern and oppportunity about webcams!
    so here it is

    https://www.pine64.org/cube/

    Being a FOSS device means that the CUBE remains under your, and only your, control at all times. This is a rather important factor for a device that has a camera and a microphone installed, wouldn’t you say?

    Again, Ubiquity was mentioned, that's interesting since a networking company that makes routers has incentives to make your data secure and/or safe.
    Perhaps the NAS companies can help for a similar reason (in the same way a NAS whose job is to store your data and serve i

  • Seems like it'd be pretty easy to throw the software together using ffmpeg and opencv. Then any video4linux-capable camera would be usable. I've built a limited C++ wrapper for ffmpeg the project could be based on, over on github, [github.com] which includes a simple static-frame motion detector. [github.com] It currently compares the current video frame from the camera to the first one it reads, and is tested against some canned test video I recorded on a gopro. It'd take a fair bit of work to get it to the point where it'd be real

  • The $30 Xiaomi Dafang is initially limited to their app/cloud, but there's custom firmware that lets you do a lot more. I looked into it a while back, but never got around to actually trying it out personally. https://hackernoon.com/hacking-a-25-iot-camera-to-do-more-than-its-worth-41a8d4dc805c [hackernoon.com] -> https://github.com/EliasKotlyar/Xiaomi-Dafang-Hacks [github.com]

    This is the hardware used for Wyze. https://www.wyze.com/ [wyze.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ksevio ( 865461 )
      The Wyze cams can also be reflashed with new firmware pretty easily (they even have instructions for it on their website). I have one hooked using RTSP to my server

  • go to the store, done

  • I have struggled with this same issue, and landed on Reolink.
    You can block them at the firewall for telemetry to Reolink, and simply connect to them directly. They store clips on SD cards, offer modern image quality and features, and appear to be committed to a non-cloud option moving forward.
    Most of them can be accessed through a browser (check their site for which models) but you can connect directly using their client apps as well.

  • 1) The Amcrest 841, while not without flaws, has a built-in web interface. I'm not 100% sure but I don't think it requires any plugin like ActiveX.

    2) Reolink also offers some models that aren't cloud-based.

    3) I think any camera that has RTSP built in should work without a cloud connection.

    4) Wyze makes some cameras that can use a cloud connection or operate directly over RTSP. The V2 model has a third-party project on GitHub that allows you to wipe the stock firmware and run it with a custom setup: https:// [github.com]

  • Iâ(TM)ve had good experience with YI cameras. I currently have two (outdoor one and an indoor dome one). Iâ(TM)ve attached to my routers guest Wi-fi to try and minimise security threats. Both cameras take an micro SD card & also offer a web service. I use the card. Budget cÂ£70 gbp outdoor & cÂ£40 gbp for Dome. Good control from web app. Good luck jawdrops!

Slashdot Top Deals

"When people are least sure, they are often most dogmatic." -- John Kenneth Galbraith

Close