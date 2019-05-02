Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Facebook Social Networks Technology

Facebook Bans Alex Jones, Yiannopoulos, Other Far-Right Figures (bloomberg.com) 877

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
Facebook said it's banning a number of controversial far-right figures, including Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer, for violating the social-media company's policies on hate speech and promoting violence. From a report: The company is also blocking religious leader Louis Farrakhan, who is known for sharing anti-Semitic views; Paul Nehlen, a white nationalist who ran for Congress in 2018; and conspiracy theorist Paul Joseph Watson. All of these individuals and accounts that represent them are also banned from photo-sharing app Instagram. "We've always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology," a Facebook representative said Thursday in a statement. "The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today." Facebook is often chided for failing to stop the spread of harmful speech and misinformation on its platform, and Thursday's bans show that the company is taking a firmer hand in enforcing its own service terms.

Facebook Bans Alex Jones, Yiannopoulos, Other Far-Right Figures More | Reply

Facebook Bans Alex Jones, Yiannopoulos, Other Far-Right Figures

Comments Filter:

  • Alternative headline (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Red_Forman ( 5546482 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:05PM (#58528648)

    Facebook bans dumbasses.

    • Re:Alternative headline (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Killall -9 Bash ( 622952 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:07PM (#58528662)

      HA-DERP! I like censorship when it's against people i disagree with.

      Fixed that for you.

      • Re:Alternative headline (Score:5, Informative)

        by ClickOnThis ( 137803 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:12PM (#58528712) Journal

        Jones, Yiannopoulos, Farrakhan, and the others who have been banned can still say whatever they want. Just not on Facebook.

        It's Facebook's dojo. They make the rules. Just like Alex Jones makes his own for Infowars.

        • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Killall -9 Bash ( 622952 )
          Where does free speech happen if everything and everywhere is privately owned? Facebook is a privately owned public forum. If there is no free speech on the internet, there's no free speech off of it either.

          To make my point clear-- the first amendment is not about saying what you like, it's about saying what you like *PUBLICLY*.

          • Re:Alternative headline (Score:5, Insightful)

            by ClickOnThis ( 137803 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:25PM (#58528826) Journal

            Where does free speech happen if everything and everywhere is privately owned? Facebook is a privately owned public forum. If there is no free speech on the internet, there's no free speech off of it either.

            To make my point clear-- the first amendment is not about saying what you like, it's about saying what you like *PUBLICLY*.

            The First Amendment is irrelevant here. It protects you and me from the government. It does not protect you and me from each other.

            These people still have their free speech rights on the internet. In the spectacularly unlikely event that they are banned from every single privately-owned outlet, they can just create their own, as Alex Jones did with Infowars. And you might want to take a look at the Infowars rules of conduct. They will ban people they don't like, and for less cause than Facebook considered in these cases.

            • Re:Alternative headline (Score:4, Interesting)

              by Ungrounded Lightning ( 62228 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:52PM (#58529100) Journal

              The First Amendment is irrelevant here. It protects you and me from the government. It does not protect you and me from each other.

              Exactly right.

              However, starting a Facebook clone without the censorship (or with a different leaning) is not practical, because Facebook has patents on part of their technology.

              It can plausibly be argued that government actions to aid Facebook in enforcing those patents, now that Facebook censors content, would be a First Amendment violation. If the argument prevails, a social media company that engages in censorship would effectively void their own patents - at least against other social media operations.

              I'd love to see that litigated.

              • The First Amendment is irrelevant here. It protects you and me from the government. It does not protect you and me from each other.

                Exactly right.

                However, starting a Facebook clone without the censorship (or with a different leaning) is not practical,

                Twitter, snapchat, linkedin, google+, Instagram, diaspora,...

                Many social networks have been created- some succeed, some don't, many end up bought by Facebook. The barrier to entry isn't high, hence a new social media platform starting up every month.

              • Re: (Score:3)

                by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

                However, starting a Facebook clone without the censorship (or with a different leaning) is not practical, because Facebook has patents on part of their technology.

                That's not the reason.

                Look at Gab and Voat. When you start a free speech social network, it becomes a cesspit because all the people banned from other social networks go there. Then you find that you can't afford to keep it running because no-one wants to advertise on it, and your moderation costs are going up and up because even your free speech network has to remove stuff that is actually illegal.

                That's just the nature of social networks. Take a leaf from Infowar's book and find alternative sources of fun

            • Re:Alternative headline (Score:5, Insightful)

              by MobyDisk ( 75490 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:57PM (#58529158) Homepage

              they can just create their own

              Maybe. We've seen hosting providers banning sites [slashdot.org], and even registrars canceling domain registrations [slashdot.org].

              Should they have that power? [newsweek.com] By analogy, what if the electric utilities started banning people from using electricity based on their speech? Or maybe gas stations refusing to sell you fuel? How far do we let that go? Boycotts are great and all, but the power of the internet is that it gives everyone a voice. So today, are we so dependent on that voice that the 1st amendment needs to apply to it? Or is it okay to limit politically incorrect opinions to meatspace and save the internet for only approved speech?

              • Re:Alternative headline (Score:4, Insightful)

                by Rockoon ( 1252108 ) on Friday May 03, 2019 @02:22AM (#58531850)
                What the "modern left" cannot survive is everyone having a voice.

              • Re: (Score:3)

                by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

                Electricity companies are different because they have a natural monopoly. Gas stations... Well, fair enough, political views are not protected and businesses are free to choose not to do business with individuals that they have a political disagreement with.

                What you really want is to make political opinions protected in the same way as attributes like race, gender, sexual orientation and religion. In general the principal is that people are protected when it's something they have little to no control over,

            • Re:Alternative headline (Score:4)

              by Software_Dev_GL ( 5377065 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @05:17PM (#58529976)
              This is quite disingenuous and I'm sure at some point soonish there will be a court case that makes new law in this area (one of the advantages of English Common Law). It's not just the platforms that are engaging in this behavior. It includes banks, payment processors and financial institutions and seems somewhat coordinated. I wouldn't be surprised if it's ultimately influenced by government either. A lot of these people are being chased around the internet in order to deny them an income from their "work".

              I don't like Alex Jones or Milo very much but that does not mean I believe they should be treated like this, private corporation or not.
          • I completely agree that Facebook is a private forum. They can ban whomever they like. However, my understanding of the First Amendment is that the US Government isn't allowed to tell Facebook (or anyone else) who to ban from their forums and/or arrest anyone for what they post in a private forum.

          • Private internet (Score:5, Interesting)

            by Comboman ( 895500 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @04:05PM (#58529232)

            Where does free speech happen if everything and everywhere is privately owned?

            That's a fair question. There used to be public places on the internet (like Usenet) but they've slowly been destroyed by private businesses building fences around the public commons. Perhaps the government needs to provide each citizen with access to a public server space to do whatever they want to with. Free Internet for All!

        • Re: Alternative headline (Score:2, Insightful)

          by Anonymous Coward

          Yes and its the bakers kitchen. If he doesn't want to make gay wedding cakes, those couples can "Express their diversity" somewhere else, right?

          • Yes and its the bakers kitchen. If he doesn't want to make gay wedding cakes, those couples can "Express their diversity" somewhere else, right?

            Alas, sexual orientation is not a protected class. Not yet anyway. So yes, bakers can refuse to bake a cake for a gay couple. But they can't refuse to bake a cake for a black couple, a Hindu couple, a German couple, a disabled couple ...

      • Re:Alternative headline (Score:5, Insightful)

        by DrXym ( 126579 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:18PM (#58528778)
        They weren't banned because they weren't liked. They were banned for repeated, egregious violation of the terms of service. It's too bad that Facebook took this long to do anything. And IMO it should apply this to all extremists regardless of their political affiliation.

        • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

          by blind biker ( 1066130 )

          Strangely, people who align with the mass media (I don't want to call them "left", since this incarnation of "social justice" has nothing to do with left-leaning policies) can spout all manners of racist and hate-filled speech, including call to violence, and won't be censored by Facebook.

        • Re:Alternative headline (Score:4, Informative)

          by dog77 ( 1005249 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @04:00PM (#58529184)
          I don't think it was the real reason why they were banned. Or at the very least Facebook is being biased in deciding who violates their policies. According to the article this is why they were banned:
          The Menlo Park, California-based company didn’t give details on what led to the bans this week, though a spokesperson said that Jones, Yiannopoulos and Loomer have all recently promoted Gavin McInnes, founder of the violence-prone far-right group the Proud Boys, whom Facebook banned in October.

          Meanwhile facebook continues to allow violence-prone left goups tlike Antifa to exist https://www.facebook.com/antif... [facebook.com]

          So this would suggest to me that they were banned because facebook does not like extreme right views compared to extreme left views. Not really a surprise.

        • Re:Alternative headline (Score:4, Insightful)

          by Chas ( 5144 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @04:52PM (#58529752) Homepage Journal

          Violations of a nebulous TOS.
          Applied inconsistently.

    • Facebook bans dumbasses.

      Nope!

      Facebook banned SOME dumbasses. Who happened to all be align with the more rightward section of politics (to call either Jones or Yannopilis "conservative" would seem to be insane).

      So what left leaning "dumbasses" as have been banned? Any antics groups banned, who opening partake in and advocate for physical violence? No.

      People don't have a problem with rules if they are applied evenly and fairly. It's when rules are applied selectively that people get angry.

      You know what wo

  • But (Score:4, Funny)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:07PM (#58528658) Homepage Journal

    But how am I going to learn the truth about 9/11 which was some guy wanted to cash in an insurance policy so he single handedly destroyed multiple skyscrapers and framed a bunch of guys who were innocently flying planes into buildings? He should have called Geico.

  • I'm looking forward to Laura Loomer chain herself to a door at Facebook. If Facebook have any sense they'll let her screech, rant and make a fool of herself just like she did with Twitter.

  • Just wait until 2020 (Score:4, Insightful)

    by fortythirteen ( 5606969 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:14PM (#58528732)
    This recent normalization of bans is acclimatization by social media companies for upcoming mass social engineering efforts during the general election next year.

    • Re:Just wait until 2020 (Score:5, Insightful)

      by RobinH ( 124750 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:48PM (#58529066) Homepage

      If a private company wants to ban inciting violence on its platform, they have every right to do so, and I applaud them for it, as long as they apply that policy evenly. The fact that most people are getting their "news" and information through a private company that isn't subject to standards of journalism (no different than cable news and late night TV hosts) is a separate issue. Critical thinking was never a universal skill. The abundance of entertainment masquerading as "news" is something that's changed in the last decade or so, and now more and more of that entertainment is partisan.

      When I was in high school in the early 90's it was quite difficult for me to get information about how to do stuff, like how to program a computer. Now, of course, any technical answer is just a click away on YouTube or StackOverflow, or about a million programmer blogs. Yet I'm amazed when students I mentor tell me they can't figure out how to do something. I spend about 5 minutes on Google and send them a link to step-by-step instructions someone's written, or a tutorial video. I would have loved this kind of access to information when I was growing up, and they seem to be blind to it.

      Similarly, it's never been easier to fact-check any claim. I spend a lot of time trying to think critically about what I'm reading. Who is the author? What is their angle? Where are they getting their facts? Crucially I can actually go find other sources in minutes, even some primary sources, to investigate their claims. Unfortunately the vast majority of people not only don't think critically, but seem to want to be lied to. Politicians used to bend the truth and try not to get caught. Now they've learned they can just blatantly lie, get caught, and nobody on "their side" even cares because "all politicians lie, but this is our guy so he's doing it for the right reasons". This complete disregard for truth is a new thing. This didn't happen before, and it's pretty scary.

  • For once, a Facebook decision I can get behind.

  • Political censorship is indefensible (Score:4, Insightful)

    by onyxruby ( 118189 ) <{ten.tsacmoc} {ta} {yburxyno}> on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:26PM (#58528844)

    This act is indefensible. This is obviously not something that was actually done on a case by case basis for actual policy violations.

    Hate speech has become a dog whistle to dehumanize conservative political views. They have built their slippery slope, now all they have to do is use it. I imagine that conservative views will be effectively banned just in time for the 2020 election.

    This is an abuse of monopoly power and needs to be stopped before corporations effectively take over the government.

    • Re:Political censorship is indefensible (Score:5, Insightful)

      by forkfail ( 228161 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:36PM (#58528950)

      In a sense, they already have.

      They seem to own the town square, and are the gatekeepers to who can say what and have any chance of being heard.

      At the same time, they are not particularly limited in the exercise of their powers, because they have declared the town square to be private.

      It would seem that it is possible to have one's cake and eat it too after all.

    • The level of hypocrisy in this post could form a black hole.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by argStyopa ( 232550 )

      Honestly?

      I'm fine with it.

      It completely validates the merely-suspected concern that social media bandwidth was being curated to sustain only liberal views.

      The is the sort of leftist meddling that ENTRENCHES conservatives, and motivates them to work, donate, and vote.

      I'm perfectly delighted if my conservative friends can't tweet (they didn't), post on facebook (they didn't, or if they did it was the stupidest tinfoil hat shit), or comment on reddit (you're just going to be mobbed by slavering liberals until

  • Is that actually a job title ?

  • This won't make them cool at all. (Score:3, Insightful)

    by istartedi ( 132515 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:37PM (#58528962) Journal

    This won't make them cool at all. No siree. Banning things always makes people not care about them. Conspiracy theorists of an anti-semitic bent will simply lay down their arms and go back to peaceful pursuits. They won't make any hay over a Jew attempting to hide the "truth" that's "out there". Yep. This will work, just like banning books from the library caused us to totally lose interest in those books. /sarc.

  • "Always"? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by cybersquid ( 24605 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:38PM (#58528976) Homepage

    "We've always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology," a Facebook representative said Thursday in a statement.

    Always?
    Did Jones just sign up last week?

  • I am confused what they are banning them for. What did they do? Is there a specific incident or did they just decide "hey this guy uses to much hate speech so lets ban him"? I would also love to know what they are considering hate speech as there are a ton of people on Facebook that post vile stuff I would love to report.

  • Censorship BAD! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by duke_cheetah2003 ( 862933 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @03:57PM (#58529156) Homepage

    I don't care who you're banning. If you're banning because you don't like what they have to say, all is lost.

    But then I remember this is Facebook, which I want to just implode and die, so ban away. Ban a bunch of 'dangerous' lefties too. Start with Sam Harris. Then ban me. Just ban everyone! Piss everyone off equally, don't just pick on the right (as joyous as that can be!)

  • *Popcorn* (Score:4, Insightful)

    by waspleg ( 316038 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @04:17PM (#58529368) Journal

    It's amusing watching all these people arguing about Facebook dictatorial censorship while posting on a platform that actively supports mob rule style censorship instead.

    Usually these "libertarians" are talking about how these are all private sites and they can do what they want... Until they ban someone they agree with. Then it's wrong.

    Personally I'm very anti-censorship, even if I think morons like Alex Jones are fraud con men (not the Performance Artist he claimed to be in his divorce hearing). But I don't use, nor have I ever used, Facebook.

    So where are the people saying he's free to post on his own site?

    • So where are the people saying he's free to post on his own site?

      I'm usually a big advocate for this line. Don't like a platforms rules? Make your own site.

      However, in this day and age, finding a hosting provider for your alternate facts and reality is getting somewhat difficult.

      I find it odd, personally, that it sure seems like "the left" seems to control all the major infrastructure/platform sites. You never hear of lefties getting the banhammer. Even the ones prompting violence and some for sure do.

      Kind of revealing, the types and political leanings of people behi

    • Re:*Popcorn* (Score:4, Interesting)

      by duke_cheetah2003 ( 862933 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @04:34PM (#58529536) Homepage

      It's amusing watching all these people arguing about Facebook dictatorial censorship while posting on a platform that actively supports mob rule style censorship instead.

      I think calling Slashdot's moderation system a form of censorship is quite misleading. No one here is censored. Everyone's comments stay up. They just get rated on their quality. If you want to see all the -1 moderated posts, they're all there for you to look at.

      No censorship here, sorry.

    • It's amusing watching all these people arguing about Facebook dictatorial censorship while posting on a platform that actively supports mob rule style censorship instead.

      Bullshit.. Facebook BANS the individual.. On Slashdot I can set the sliders to wherever I want. Your upmods or downmods can play no part if I so choose... I can browse at -1 or at 5.. My choice..

      See the fucking difference? And it's Slashdot, you don't get to pull the whole "well the average joe doesn't know how to..."

  • Louis Farakan is far right? (Score:5, Informative)

    by iggymanz ( 596061 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @04:27PM (#58529468)

    They banned Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan too

  • Voltaire (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 02, 2019 @05:18PM (#58529986)

    "To know who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize."

  • Facebook is a *publisher* not a *platform* (Score:4)

    by walterbyrd ( 182728 ) on Thursday May 02, 2019 @06:35PM (#58530526)

    And should be treated as such.

    Facebook claims to be a neutral platform, but that is clearly a lie. A neutral platform cannot pick and chose who get to post and who does not.

    A publish is allowed to censor, but a publisher is responsible for anything anybody posts. So if somebody posts something illegal, Facebook is on the hook.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Maintain an awareness for contribution -- to your schedule, your project, our company." -- A Group of Employees

Close