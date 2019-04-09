Mitch McConnell: Democrats' Net Neutrality Bill is 'Dead on Arrival' in Senate (cnet.com) 177
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday that the net neutrality bill Democrats are pushing through the House is "dead on arrival" in the Senate. From a report: The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote later today on the Save the Internet Act, which is the Democrats' proposal to restore Obama-era net neutrality protections that were repealed in 2017. It's expected to pass the Democrat-controlled House. McConnell was asked by reporters about whether the Senate would consider the bill once it passes. He indicated it would not, according to several tweets from reporters. McConnell's office confirmed the comment.
The Save the Internet Act restores rules adopted by the Federal Communications Commission in 2015. These rules would ban internet service providers from blocking or throttling access to the internet. And they would prevent ISPs from charging companies extra to deliver their online faster to consumers. The Democrats' bill restores these rules and also restores the FCC's authority to regulate and oversee broadband networks.
Big business pays for political campaigns.
Get it right, already.
The bill was designed neither to pass nor to fix the problem. It was designed to draw distinction between the President and the opposing party.
Too bad that Trump's voter base just does not hear the incessant "fuck you, plebes" messages from the Republican party and their president. Still doesn't hurt to let them show off their colors some more.
"I know there are only 60 days left to make our case -- and don't get complacent, don't see the latest outrageous, offensive, inappropriate comment and think, well, he's done this time. We are living in a volatile political environment. You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump's supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic -- you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people -- now 11 million. He tweets and retweets their offensive hateful mean-spirited rhetoric. Now, some of those folks -- they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America."
She defined exactly who she was calling deplorable: "The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic" which are some of the worst traits humans have in society. So don't be a fucking asshole and suggest that democrats hate the working class and white people, because what she said had nothing to do with either. Two years into his term, it's
So, i'll leave it to you... are you a fucking idiot, or a fucking liar?
Why pick only one?
I believe he just tried to point out that the stock market doing well is not indicative of the economy doing well.
That's your opinion. The market will always favor whatever people want to buy. If you don't want to buy x because of reasons, someone will fill that niche. If environmental impact becomes a problem, markets will change accordingly but the market thus far has produced things that benefit the environment compared to eg the 50s simply due to economics.
That's what happens when reality tends to lean to the left.
Exactly this. This was nothing more than for show, much like the "Green New Deal" vote in the Senate. But then again politics is mostly theater to start with so most of what is said and done is for show anyway.
Queue the punditry! Time to bloviate endlessly about how this "show vote" means something. IMHO, it's meaningless.
Furthermore, how many bills of actual substance are likely to make it through Congress this term? Maybe 5-10? I hate to think that my representative and senators are going to spend the next 1.7 years doing nothing but raising money and pontificating after saying "aye" or "nay" 5-10 times.
We don't have to pretend. Any normal person that isn't constantly shilling for one side or the other can see that they are two peas in a pod.
Not untrue, but you could have also said:
Partisan legislation gets blocked by partisan action.
Anything short of declaring all line and wireless operators as common carriers isn't going to be enough. It's all just degrees of who's in who's pocket.
Mitch McConnell could be fired.
But that would require the Republican base to vote for a *gasp* Democrat!
That won't happen.
Identity politics: lifelong Reps just vote Reps.
Believing lies: Democrats are socialists - it doesn't help that most Americans don't even know what socialist is: Sanders calling himself a Democratic Socialist to people who think a failed petro-state led by populist leaders with populist policies (like Trump) is socialist (Venezuela).
And then there are the abortion fanatics that fall for
Mitch Mcconnell could die, bringing new levity to the term "DOA".
So what? That has nothing to do with the price of rice. Turn your back, and vote for somebody else.
This is what the Democrats need to do, go down the list of popular bills congress should pass, send them to the senate so the electorate can watch them go down in flames thanks to Mitch McConnell. Lather, rinse repeat until the 2020 election and shine the spotlight on Mitch McConnell every time he shoots one of these popular bills down. Make him the poster boy for the demise of every reform, every popular bill imaginable. It's the best way to make his 'no to everything, it's my way or the highway' policy work against him. There are tons of people on both the right and left wing who want to seen net-neutrality anchored in law and for either Rep. or Dem. politicians to be against net neutrality is not likely to be a vote winner on either side.
That can backfire easily enough.
If they send enough bills, then the GOP will accuse the Democrats of wasting Congress's time by bullying the Senate and refusing to produce workable legislation, while propping up McConnell as a stalwart defender strong enough to resist the onslaught. Whether the bills are popular or not doesn't really matter... the bigger the number, the more it can be spun to look like political pressure.
If they send enough bills, then the GOP will accuse the Democrats of wasting Congress's time by bullying the Senate and refusing to produce workable legislation, while propping up McConnell as a stalwart defender strong enough to resist the onslaught. Whether the bills are popular or not doesn't really matter... the bigger the number, the more it can be spun to look like political pressure.
That's really not a concern any more. No one is buying the Republicans' spin any more -- their support of Trump's extr
Yes, please tell us exactly what was in the Mueller Report and what it means. I'm sure you're one of the select inner circle who has actually read the report, and not just heard reports about Barr's obviously biased "summary".
If the report actually exonerated Trump and Co., it would be made public. The fact that it has not says volumes.
Yes, please tell us exactly what was in the Mueller Report and what it means. I'm sure you're one of the select inner circle who has actually read the report, and not just heard reports about Barr's obviously biased "summary".
Looks like you are also in the inner circle since you know the summary is "obviously biased" compared to the original report.
The Senate and the House may get to see the full unredacted report, but there's no law saying that they be granted that access. One reason is that some Congressmen just can't keep from blabbing stuff to the press that should never be made public.
It's like people can't read isn't it? The Meuller report does not exonerate President Trump. It actually specifically says that in it.
“While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,”
Someone will of course pop up and say that part isn't about Russian interference but the Meuller Report covered a lot of things.I would be very interested in seeing how close the President came to the line of the law and what side of morality he ends up on.
Which part of the law requires the unredacted report to be sent to congress?
Outside of the summation Barr already sent I don't believe the special council guidelines actually require any part of the report actually be released to congress. Congress is free to ask to see it but I don't believe there is any legal requirement for the Executive branch to share their report and don't forget Mueller's office is wholly contained within the Executive branch of the federal government. Congress already had their in
If some of the Nordic countries are so awesome, why are you still here? Surely your well developed technology skills could find you work there. Have you started the visa process?
Don't most of the population make within like 20% of each others income? And the healthcare is likely good. Sounds nice.
Or Canada. Just move to Canada if you truly feel American is just so terrible.
You could even sponsor your family members to come join you in your new awesome country. Let's get started! No time to waste!
Name one piece of workable legislation that the Senate has proposed or passed in the new Congressional term.
I'll save you the trouble [congress.gov]. They graciously decided to back-pay furloughed government workers at the end of the shutdown, and they've done f-all else in 3 months.
In every 4 weeks, the Senate is only around for 3 of them. During a work week, they arrive on Monday afternoon and leave on Thurs afternoon...well, most do anyhow. Watch a committee hearing. The first 5 minutes are the chair blowing words out of his ass for 5 minutes, then the Ranking Member imitates him/her. Next, we have the panel. Say there's 4 people on the panel, each gets 5 minutes to blow their precious thoughts out on CSPAN.
So the first half hour is toast. The rest of the time most committee members
Good. Been 230 years, our legislature should mostly be doing nothing at this point.
Funny, I got a tax break which I put into my 401k. Worked out nicely. You must make more then me. That's with me owning property too.
I was under the impression liberals like paying taxes. Is this not correct?
I was under the impression liberals like paying taxes. Is this not correct?
I think a lot of liberals are just getting really tired of the conservatives continuing to steal their money to pay for their states low taxes, and then act like ungrateful little bitches all the time. Lets get that amendment passed where no state can get more than 1.05 of the value they put in back (in money/grants or in investment). Conservative states don't pay taxes because they'd rather steal from blue states.
Lets get that amendment passed where no state can get more than 1.05 of the value they put in back (in money/grants or in investment).
Yeaaah... except that doesn't work with certain types of national-level projects (not that we've done any in a while). Or do you think the Interstate Highways shouldn't actually connect the coasts to each other?
" Whether the bills are popular or not doesn't really matter..."
If the bills are popular (which I take to mean a significant majority of Americans support it across party lines), why would there then be enough support for McConnell "as a stalwart defender strong enough to resist the onslaught" to matter? Sure, people don't always act or vote logically but that's pretty far out there on the lack of logic scale.
Not to get into the whole abortion debate but that 70% stat is complete and utter garbage, at least how most people use it. Most Americans do in fact believe that abortion should be widely available but there is a dramatic shift when the question "at which stage of pregnancy should it be legal" is asked.
Only about 30% want no limits on abortion (and that number is sometimes a little lower depending on exact wording) compared to about 20% who want it outright banned. The remaining 50% fall somewhere in th
Re: (Score:2)
That is easily countered, just make enough of a media hullabaloo about offering bipartisan cooperation to the Republicans you might even get a fair number of them on board with things like infrastructure reform since it will mean more jobs in their constituencies. America's infrastructure is more rotten than that of some 3rd world countries, there is hardly a congressional district anywhere in the US that would not benefit from an infrastructure improvement project. Same for all kinds of things like educati
It only took two bills before Slashdot readers / trolls started accusing House Democrats of sending unworkable bills to the Senate
Well two is a pretty good start to a trend, that you can obviously see is coming.
Or at least anyone who knows Democrats these days knows is coming.
I don't know if you've noticed, but the Republican spin machine isn't working as well as it used to any more.
I don't know if you've noticed, but the Republican spin machine isn't working as well as it used to any more.
Right, I just don't think people give a damn about this kind of spin anymore. People don't care whose fault it is that Congress is deadlocked they just want Congress to stop yapping and get things done again and they will vote for anybody who looks like they can make that happen. As soon as they electorate perceives anybody standing in the way of things getting done again that person will earn their anger and Mitch McConnell has built a career on being Mr. NO!!!.
Ya, but that would be implying that Congress is, otherwise, actually doing anything else worthwhile.
If Democrats do political posturing to gain what they think would be points instead of being productive that will be difficult to hide. People aren't stupid.
If Dems really truly believe Net Neutrality is extremely important for our society and have data to back it up and McConell still shoots them down out of spite then he'll be the villain. But that doesn't seem to be what's happening.
Freischutz quoted TFS's headline:
Mitch McConnell: Democrats' Net Neutrality Bill is 'Dead on Arrival' in Senate
Then went on to observe:
This is what the Democrats need to do, go down the list of popular bills congress should pass, send them to the senate so the electorate can watch them go down in flames thanks to Mitch McConnell. Lather, rinse repeat until the 2020 election and shine the spotlight on Mitch McConnell every time he shoots one of these popular bills down. Make him the poster boy for the demise of every reform, every popular bill imaginable. It's the best way to make his 'no to everything, it's my way or the highway' policy work against him. There are tons of people on both the right and left wing who want to seen net-neutrality anchored in law and for either Rep. or Dem. politicians to be against net neutrality is not likely to be a vote winner on either side.
The problem is that there really aren't "tons of people" who want to see net neutrality anchored in law (as opposed to mere regulation) - although you're right about it being a bi-partisan issue.
In fact, the problem all along has been getting ordinary, non-technical people to understand the issues net neutrality was originally adopted by the FCC to address. They don't understand computer internetworking. Nor do they want to understand it. Technology scares them - and, despit
This is what the Democrats need to do, go down the list of popular bills congress should pass, send them to the senate so the electorate can watch them go down in flames thanks to Mitch McConnell.
*sigh* such a waste. First, the democrats don't want to upset their big money donors either [gq.com]. They know how to kill a popular bill as well as anybody. Let's not fall for the *good cop - bad cop* routine. If there was opposition we would see it. Second, the voters will always believe campaign promises made by their t
People who don't care aren't against it. So that doesn't matter so much.
It puts them on a level playing field. Not having an advantage is simply fair. Google did not have an advantage when they started. They were just good.
Now they are in lockdown and collusion (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
The ISPs shouldn't be competing with Google, Twitter, or Facebook. The ISPs should compete with other ISPs, to provide improving service in the market of connecting customers to the Internet.
Google and Facebook have become the gatekeepers to an awful lot of the Web, like it or not. The ISP, by physical necessity, is already the gatekeeper to the Internet itself. Having the same entity controlling both is where I start to get very worried.
Should ? OK that implies a moral imperative for it to happen, I would be very much more concerned with the can and how ? There really is no way for anyone without the size and reach of the media giants to compete with them, all three of those companies have ridiculous capitalizations, they are very careful about not actually competing with each other, hardly a situation that fosters competition.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Everything you just said is false. Even the things you implied are false.
Do you really trust they will do something LESS stupid than the old rules?
The FCC had no choice about the old rules either. They tried that, the courts shut them down and said they needed Title II if they wanted to do that.
I present for you the single largest obstacle to Democracy: Mitch McConnell!
This is an issue that a large majority of Americans want, and ol' Turtle-Neck can single-handedly block it, with no recourse. Not even Trump can do that, even with a veto, as Congress has the ability to override if desired.
No one man should have that power.
The electorate is stuck in the clutches of big business interests.. Congress doesn't work for the electorate either.
The system is just so thoroughly corrupt and undemocratic that there is no simple solution.
In an ideal world the Senate would be forced to debate / vote on an issue within a certain time frame. A single person should not be able to block other representatives from doing their jobs. All these dirty shenanigans are just further proof of just how thoroughly corrupted the system is. Voting can be
McConnell's just a symptom (Score:2)
The sad thing is that Democrats aren't good at messaging, so instead of getting together as a group and blasting him for the anti-middle class elitist that he is, they let such opportunities pass. McConnell single-handedly did a
You act like Democrats don't want to take the guns. To present it as such just makes you look dishonest. Be honest. Democrats would love to ban gun ownership. They don't waffle on this unless they are in a contested district.
Look at the strictest gun laws we have in the states and realize they push through more and more each election season.
New York City has a law that's likely to end in the supreme court, which shows just how over the top New York City went.
So, I keep asking this on these threads (Score:5, Insightful)
If not then McConnell has the right idea. This is a high value issue for his donors and a low value issue for his voters. He'll collect his paycheck from AT&T, Cox, etc and ignore the will of the people because it's not strong enough to change what happens at the ballot box.
Even more important than his paycheck is the party donations. Running political campaigns in the US is very, very expensive. The combined party spending in 2016 for all US election campaigns was $6.5 *BILLION*, according to a Washington Post estimate. The only hope a party has of securing enough funding to participate in that game is to seek out and appease the big donors - show that the party is on their side, and that donating to them would be a beneficial relationship. It's not *quite* bribery, but the e
Wasn't It Great.... (Score:2)
Now we have a bunch of rich old fucks who care more about money than the people. A government full of people profiting off their own decisions. A government that mis-represents it's citizens and calls itself the best country in the world.
Most of the world knows the citizens don't want this. An overwhemling majority don't want it.
But...here we are...the majority is representing the minority opinion simply becaus
That depends on the length of the rope.
That depends on the length of the rope.
It's more where the rope is attached.... But I get your meaning..
"Nah. My Republican Senator is just fine and isn't the problem. Your Republican Senator needs to go, though.
This. So much this.
This is the problem with Congress in general, not just GOP Senators. So that even with a 95% (or whatever) disapproval rating for Congress, everyone gets reelecte.
"My congresscritter is cool. It's all them other assholes that are the problem".
According to the current top story on Fox news, it's immigrants flooding across the border from "50 different countries, including China, Bangladesh, Turkey, Egypt and Romania."
If the Senate doesn't pass it, say goodbye to all the Republican Senators during the next election. Choice is theirs. Do as the Public wants
...(snip) .
Hold up there AC. I'm not so sure this is what the public wants... But let's discuss Republican Senator elections in 2020..
First up, There are 34 seats up for grabs in 2020, 22 Republican and 14 Democrats. There are 5 seats seen as toss ups, all Democrats and an additional 6 seats which lean one way or the other, 3 for each party based on past election results. Of course, the election is a LONG way away and we don't have any idea how this is going to play out nationally and each state.
IMHO Net Neutra
https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/... [mozilla.org]
https://gizmodo.com/nearly-eve... [gizmodo.com]
Hope that helps. There are places that do polls so you don't have to, and what they show is a persistent, long term, high majority desire for net neutrality.
My point was that Net Neutrality wasn't important enough to voters to impact the election.
Most people I know, left and right, simply don't care about this issue, even if they have an opinion. It's not important. Further, I don't see Net Neutrality in any pollster's top 10 list of issues people care about. So it doesn't matter how many people say they want or don't want it. Face it, politically Net Neutrality is a dead horse, and if your party is beating it in hopes of garnering votes it only really mean