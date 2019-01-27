Terabyte-Using Cable Customers Double, Increasing Risk of Data Cap Fees

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica:The 268.7GB average household data used in December 2018 was "up from 226.4GB/HH [household] at the end of June 2018 and a 33.3 percent increase over the YE 2017 average of 201.6GB/HH," OpenVault said. Median usage was 145.2GB in December 2018, "up from 116.4GB/HH in June 2018 and a 40 percent increase over the YE 2017 median of 103.6GB/HH," the company also said.