Terabyte-Using Cable Customers Double, Increasing Risk of Data Cap Fees (arstechnica.com) 104
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: U.S. cable Internet customers are using an average of 268.7GB per month, and 4.1 percent of households use at least 1TB, according to new research by the vendor OpenVault. Households that use at least 1TB a month are at risk of paying overage fees because of the 1TB data caps imposed by Comcast and other ISPs. Terabyte users nearly doubled year over year, as just 2.1 percent of households hit the 1TB mark last year, according to OpenVault. OpenVault found that households that face data caps use 8.5-percent less data than un-capped users, suggesting that cable customers limit their Internet usage when they face the prospect of overage fees. According to OpenVault, the caps can help cable companies avoid major network upgrades.
Specifically, "OpenVault's 2018 data also shows that average usage for households with flat-rate pricing was 282.1GB/HH, more than 9 percent higher than the 258.2GB/HH average usage for households on usage-based billing (UBB) plans," OpenVault wrote. Stated another way, customers facing caps and overage fees use 8.5-percent less data than un-capped customers. Un-capped customers are, naturally, more likely to exceed a terabyte. "The percentage of flat-rate (non-UBB) households exceeding 1TB of usage was 4.82 percent, a full percentage point higher than the 3.81 percent of UBB households who exceeded the 1TB threshold," OpenVault said. The 268.7GB average household data used in December 2018 was "up from 226.4GB/HH [household] at the end of June 2018 and a 33.3 percent increase over the YE 2017 average of 201.6GB/HH," OpenVault said. Median usage was 145.2GB in December 2018, "up from 116.4GB/HH in June 2018 and a 40 percent increase over the YE 2017 median of 103.6GB/HH," the company also said.
The wages of WiFi (Score:1)
They're just going to have to pay now for letting everyone in their neighborhood use their WiFi.
Re:The wages of WiFi (Score:5, Insightful)
Data caps are simply made up fiction to charge you more. They are similar to the made up fees like "HD access" and "multiroom DVR". They are charging a lot of money for things that cost nothing to implement. Only oligopoly suppliers can get away with fictional charges like these. If you don't pay those fees then they purposely break their service to make things worse for you.
The only true number that matters is aggregate peak demand. If aggregate peak demand exceeds network capacity then packets are going to drop. So if the ISPs were being truthful and selling real services instead of fictional ones, they would sell plans with bandwidth caps that kick in only during times of congestion.
I am 100% in favor of last mile ISP regulation back to POPs which allow free interconnect to any ISP provider. It is silly to run multiple sets of wires to each house. Instead there should be regulated wiring back to a POP supporting 25K homes. This model would allow you to subscribe to any ISP with a presence at the POP.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
even most poor countries don't have data caps in the business model.
also, yanks are totally getting f'd up in the ass by telecoms for like 30th year in a row now.
fact of the matter is, data caps and non-net-neutrality is at the heart of how american telecoms have a plan to keep f'kin the regular american joe up the a for the next 30 years. Ultrasuperhighdefinition tv goes along with that - the whole idea is to sell you streaming that you can only buy through their special supergood deal that costs 4x what i
Re: (Score:3)
That is the peak demand part of the equation. For sure it costs money to expand peak demand capacity. If you are going to sell people gigabit modems then you need to have the peaking capacity to handle them. So why don't they charge you for bandwidth limits during peak hours? Data caps have nothing to do with peaking.
Re: (Score:3)
In the real world data caps have no relation to peak capacity needs. You could give 1M customer a one byte cap and if they use it all at the same time your need 1M byte capacity. If they all use it sequentially you only need 1 byte in capacity. Data caps are simply artificial constructs that are designed to raise prices.
If they were truly worried about congestion they would sell $20 plans like 100Mb, when 50% congestion it degrades to 50Mb, at 75% congestion degrades to 10Mb, over 90% you can't use the net
Re: (Score:1)
This is exactly correct. They get away with it because people were already used to paying for "data" with their cell phones, as if 1's and 0's were some finite resource we're going to run out of.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: The wages of WiFi (Score:3)
"The only true number that matters is aggregate peak demand. If aggregate peak demand exceeds network capacity then packets are going to drop. So if the ISPs were being truthful and selling real services instead of fictional ones, they would sell plans with bandwidth caps that kick in only during times of congestion"
You 100% got it. Cost to ISP's is about gigabit/sec peak not gigabytes per month. Only addition is some types of traffic are cheaper due to POP caching e.g Netflix caching servers.
A competitive
Re: (Score:2)
I am 100% in favor of last mile ISP regulation back to POPs which allow free interconnect to any ISP provider. It is silly to run multiple sets of wires to each house. Instead there should be regulated wiring back to a POP supporting 25K homes. This model would allow you to subscribe to any ISP with a presence at the POP.
We have that in aus now with the NBN. Kicked out the monopoly incumbent and the government owns the line and sells it wholesale to other ISPs to retail on top of it. But you mention the government to americans and they seem to prefer corporate monopolies fucking them over.
Fuck Comcast (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
I mean, there are still upgrades that Verizon needs for Fios. I love my gigabit fios service and that it's uncapped. But they definitely have peering issues and saturated interconnects at their internet exchanges. This is now the bottleneck for me almost 90% of the time. Verizon is notorious for avoid upgrading their exchanges https://arstechnica.com/inform... [arstechnica.com]. Cogent is still congested, along with Hurricane Electric. Comcast sucks, but at least their peering is solid.
Re: (Score:3)
AT&T is no better. I have NEVER used more than a terabyte in a month, and my family streams Netflix and Youtube almost non-stop, on 4 simultaneous devices, from sun-up to after sun-down. Our average monthly usage, according to AT&T UVerse portal, is about 390GB per month. This has been consistent for years.
Then one month, our usage was mysteriously 2TB. AT&T sent me an email saying that they wouldn't charge me an overage "this time." Then next month, another 2TB and another notice of non-ch
You could probably save a few GB (Score:2)
or is it Gb per month by using ad blockers.
You could also do some local proxying to eliminate a ton of "fluff" that seems to be embedded in every web page nowadays.
Fortunately my ISP currently doesn't have caps (it never has) but I still block ads until the capability is pulled from my cold dead browser.
Re: (Score:2)
I save a few GB by going to the gym, reading books and doing other stuff instead of watching TV 24x7
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
True! You could go to a gym and use their wifi to download Netflix shows, then take home the cached content! Oh whoops, I stopped reading what you wrote half way through.
:-)
Re: (Score:3)
The most I ever used was when gathering evidence of the performance problems with the ISP. It was Virgin Media, and they were prioritizing speed test sites so that you couldn't prove that their service was crap.
I decided to use a non-speed test site to gather evidence. They ran an FTP server that mirrored some popular Linux distros and games. I created a simple script to keep downloading some ISOs with 16 threads, saturating my connection for weeks at a time. All the while I gathered speed data, and could s
Re: (Score:3)
The dawn of video ads was the time i decided to block everything. Adblockers + SafeScript. I haven't been bothered by ads in years. Also no tracking..
Re: (Score:2)
Background Video Streaming (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Background Video Streaming (Score:4, Interesting)
Yes, this true for me using a Roku. There is no power-off button/command and when you turn your TV off, you Roku continues streaming. For something like a Netflix movie at least it will stop after the movie ends. But some shows continue to next episode. You have to remember to stop streaming before you turn off your TV and tell your family members/guests to do the same
I use a Harmony remote now (in three rooms) to send a 'Home' command during the power-off sequence. I hate source devices (Roku, Chromecast, Blu-ray players, etc.) who do not offer a direct power-off/standby command. I thought HDMI-CEC would solve the problem but it doesn't seem to and it creates a host of other problems as there are so many bad/incompatible implementations
Haven't used Apple TV in a while but I think it behaves just like Roku.
Back to the original article, yes, I have trouble staying below the 1 TB. Only two people in the house and using YouTubeTV as a service. I have to reduce video-resolution most of the time (not ideal). Cord-cutting is the reason.
You could just plug these devices into a "smart" power strip, and have the strip disable devices it detects in standby mode.
Re: (Score:2)
You could just plug these devices into a "smart" power strip, and have the strip disable devices it detects in standby mode.
How would that help here? The streaming box is not in stand-by, if it's not smart enough to detect the TV in in stand-by it probably won't care if it's completely off either. You'd have to program some kind of logic so that when the TV in socket 1 goes to standby it also turns the streaming box in socket 2 off. I'd probably just go with a power strip that you flip off when you go to bed and back on the in morning. So even if you forget it's usually a few hours before bedtime, not those hours + sleep + work
Re: (Score:1)
Thanks. The "smart" power strips I tried were not reliable. Stopped working after a few months or the switching was difficult for TVs that consume very little power. They are not cheap -- $20-35 a strip and I need at least three. For now, I invested in a Harmony remote(s) and the extra trouble of programming it.
Fine as long as they remember to turn it off (Score:1)
The households having problems with the 1 TB cap are typically larger - 5 or more people. Mom, dad, 3+ kids all streaming different shows. It's actually fairer for them to be paying more. If each household pays the same per month, then the homes which use only 100-2
Re: (Score:2)
I have a couple friends who mentioned that they have issues with the 1 TB cap. Both said they tend to stream video all the time when home, sometimes just as a sort of background noise. I'm wondering if this is common behavior among others who have issue with the 1 TB caps?
I regularly use more than 1TB per month since I use streaming services for TV as well as Netflix. I actually have no cap since a TV/internet bundle comes with no cap and is cheaper than an uncapped service. I can see where someone who replaces cable with Hulu/DTVN/etc. would easily exceeed 1TB.
Data saving for smart TVs (Score:2)
How is it measured? (Score:2)
In my area, Comcast measures your data usage by how much data they send to you from their datacenter. This would include DOS attacks, monitoring traffic from Comcast.. My monthly logs often differ from Comcasts, sometimes by as much as 10x, as much of this traffic is rejected by my gateway. None of my other utilities get away with this sort of monitoring. It is based on what I consume, not what they send. If the water pipe breaks on their side of my meter, that is their problem. Comcast makes it mine. I ha
No caps for me...yet anyway (Score:1)
When the 6Mbps DSL became too slow for my son and I to use simultaneously around 4 years ago, I looked into Comcast. Their residential plans had the 1TB monthly cap. Since I watch lots of streaming video, and the son (who has since moved out) was big into gaming and regularly downloaded huge game files, I knew that wouldn't work out well, so I'm paying a bit extra for Comcast Business Class. No caps on it so far, and the service is surprisingly stable.
FYI: Transit traffic costs less than $0.20/Mbps (Score:1)
Transit is what ISPs buy when they have no cheaper way to get data to and from "the internet" for their customers. It's the most expensive way of providing a path to "the internet". A small-scale transit connection which can be used without limits around the clock costs less than $0.20 per Megabit/s. Carrying a 50Mbps connection without any kind of overcommitment costs an ISP less than $10 a month. That covers 100% use, which for a 50Mbps connection means 16TB/month. ISPs overcommit their bandwidth because
1 TB / month isn't a lot really (Score:5, Insightful)
I have 3Mb/s DSL, which doesn't quite allow 1TB/month (0.003 Tb / 8) * 365 days / 12 months * 24 hours * 3600 seconds.
So, a high speed customer should expect to able to pull a lot more than that.
This is is being framed as 1TB being excessive, when really it isn't.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Just as long as you don't try to stream 4K video, you can get by with a 1 TB cap. My stepdad streams "standard" HD video and so far, it appears I will use about 250 GB per month.
Re: (Score:2)
Vaterland of Internet (Score:2)
What do they use it for ? (Score:2)
There are a few theories above about high data usage, but does anyone really know, any surveys/studies done ?